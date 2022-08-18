Read full article on original website
flaglerlive.com
Pete Young Resigns the Bunnell Commission Seat to Which He Was Appointed 2 Weeks Ago
It just isn’t Pete Young’s year–not for the Bunnell City Commission, anyway: tonight the former Florida Highway Patrol traffic homicide investigator resigned his commission seat before taking it. Twice in the last five months Young tried to become a Bunnell city commissioner, as he once had been...
flaglerlive.com
Dune Reconstruction Project Is Said To Be Imminent Even as 1 Property Owner Holds Out
Flagler County Attorney Al Hadeed and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Manager Jason Harrah told the Flagler Beach City Commission Thursday evening that the now two-decade-old plan to rebuild 2.6 miles of beach south of the pier is set to begin in June. There is heightened urgency to get...
newsdaytonabeach.com
DeSantis Appears in Volusia County Ahead of Primary Election
With Florida’s primary election on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis was on hand in Volusia County to rally for a group of candidates that he endorsed. The stop was part of what DeSantis calls his ‘Education Agenda Tour’, in which he tries to help conservative candidates get elected to county School Boards across the state. DeSantis has endorsed Volusia School Board candidates Jamie Haynes and Fred Lowry, along with Flagler School Board candidates Christy Chong and Jill Woolbright.
WESH
Flagler Beach commissioners unveil short-term plans to address dramatic erosion
Mountains of sand have been washed away along parts of Flagler Beach. City leaders have been meeting in emergency sessions to seek long-term beach management solutions. Anytime there is erosion, it's a threat to the beach and as one commissioner stated Thursday night, that will have a significant impact on tourism.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Beach Police Department Announces Capture of Suspects
Flagler Beach, FL – On May 23rd of this year, the Flagler Beach Police Department responded to 414 Beach Village Drive, Publix Super Market, in reference to the theft of a wallet. The victims credit cards were later used in Palm Coast and criminal intelligence with regards to the suspects was shared with numerous Law Enforcement agencies throughout the northeast and central parts of our State.
click orlando
Man arrested after attempted carjacking, Daytona Beach Shores officials say
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A 46-year-old man was arrested Sunday after trying to carjack a woman near A1A, according to Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety. Officers said Christopher McHaffie, 46, approached a woman as she was putting beach gear into her car in a parking lot in the 2200 block of South Atlantic Avenue.
All Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist. Here’s why.
ORLANDO, Fla. — This election year, many school board races are engulfed in fights over cultural hot-button issues like gender education, textbooks and masks. Now, all Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist, SchoolBoardWatchlist.org. Offenses that can land a school board on the watchlist include:. Adopting...
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, August 22, 2022
Weather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. Monday NightMostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
click orlando
State Road 100 reopens after crash in Flagler County, sheriff’s office says
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – All lanes have reopened on State Road 100 West in Bunnell after a crash on Saturday forced lane closures, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. All eastbound lanes on SR 100 W were shut down just east of Deen Road at the time...
WSVN-TV
Man found in swamp after leading Flagler County police on speedy chase
(WSVN) - Flagler County Police chased a driver who ended up in a swamp. According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to pull over the 23-year-old because he drove with a suspended license on West State Road 100, near U.S. 1. Alunzo Devon Peoples failed to halt...
click orlando
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocking I-95 south near New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County has the southbound lanes of the road blocked Monday night, traffic camera video shows. The crash occurred on I-95 south of Taylor Road/Dunlawton Avenue Monday evening. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Boat explosion injures 4 in Daytona Beach | Wet...
WESH
5 people hospitalized after Volusia County crash, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Road Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
WESH
Man dead after lawn mower goes into pond in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — A man died Monday afternoon after an accident in Brevard County. County officials say the man, who was in his 60s, was riding a lawn mower when it went into a Mims-area pond, trapping the man underwater. It all happened at the end of Cory Court...
OUC deploys artificial reef with 400 tons of concrete
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A new artificial reef deployed in central Florida Saturday with nearly 400 tons of granite. Orlando Utilities Commission prepared about 800,000 pounds of concrete Thursday for transport. The concrete is heading from the Indian River Plant in Brevard County to the Ponce Inlet in Volusia County.
fox35orlando.com
Man dubbed 'Dogfather of Flagler County' on mission to rescue as many pooches possible
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Nick DeSantis is known as the "Dogfather of Flagler County." He says he is simply a servant to the lost paws of this world, adding that rescue dogs are the greatest gift that God ever gave us. His bedroom is plastered with pictures of all the...
Central Florida deputies pull suspect from swamp after he fled from traffic stop
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County deputies rescued a Central Florida man trapped in a swamp after he fled from a traffic stop. On Thursday, a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of West State Road 100 near U.S. 1. The driver, identified as Alunzo...
WESH
Officials warn visitors at Volusia beaches after 300 jellyfish stings recorded in two days
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of swimmers have been stung by jellyfish in the last few days along Volusia County beaches. “We had 360 stings over the last two days,” Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs with Volusia County Beach Safety said. Many of the people who warn us about...
fox35orlando.com
Lightning safety tips: Here are the worst places to be during a lightning storm
Three people, including a mother and her child, were struck by lightning in Winter Springs Thursday afternoon. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner has some tips on what you should and should not do when a lightning storm is approaching.
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: Orange Park Police looking for owner of these photos
Orange Park Police searching for owner of photos The Orange Park Police Department came across these photos in a 4Rivers parking lot. (Orange Park Police Department)
