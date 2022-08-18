ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
newsdaytonabeach.com

DeSantis Appears in Volusia County Ahead of Primary Election

With Florida’s primary election on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis was on hand in Volusia County to rally for a group of candidates that he endorsed. The stop was part of what DeSantis calls his ‘Education Agenda Tour’, in which he tries to help conservative candidates get elected to county School Boards across the state. DeSantis has endorsed Volusia School Board candidates Jamie Haynes and Fred Lowry, along with Flagler School Board candidates Christy Chong and Jill Woolbright.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Flagler Beach commissioners unveil short-term plans to address dramatic erosion

Mountains of sand have been washed away along parts of Flagler Beach. City leaders have been meeting in emergency sessions to seek long-term beach management solutions. Anytime there is erosion, it's a threat to the beach and as one commissioner stated Thursday night, that will have a significant impact on tourism.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flagler Beach Commission
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler Beach Police Department Announces Capture of Suspects

Flagler Beach, FL – On May 23rd of this year, the Flagler Beach Police Department responded to 414 Beach Village Drive, Publix Super Market, in reference to the theft of a wallet. The victims credit cards were later used in Palm Coast and criminal intelligence with regards to the suspects was shared with numerous Law Enforcement agencies throughout the northeast and central parts of our State.
click orlando

Man arrested after attempted carjacking, Daytona Beach Shores officials say

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A 46-year-old man was arrested Sunday after trying to carjack a woman near A1A, according to Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety. Officers said Christopher McHaffie, 46, approached a woman as she was putting beach gear into her car in a parking lot in the 2200 block of South Atlantic Avenue.
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, August 22, 2022

Weather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. Monday NightMostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

5 people hospitalized after Volusia County crash, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Road Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
WESH

Man dead after lawn mower goes into pond in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. — A man died Monday afternoon after an accident in Brevard County. County officials say the man, who was in his 60s, was riding a lawn mower when it went into a Mims-area pond, trapping the man underwater. It all happened at the end of Cory Court...

Comments / 0

Community Policy