Police chase through “highways and fields” ends with arrest of Louisiana man
NAPOLEONVILLE , La. (BRPROUD) – Phillip Evans Landry, 21, of Napoleonville, was arrested over the weekend after failing to stop when asked by a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. That deputy allegedly saw Landry driving recklessly in Plattenville. A traffic stop was initiated but Landry allegedly...
Police: State Rep. Larry Selders arrested, charged with DWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) say State Representative Larry Selders of Baton Rouge was arrested early Sunday (August 21) morning on several DWI-related charges. According to LSP, it was shortly after 2 a.m. when the incident occurred. Police say they spotted Selders speeding behind the...
Affordable healthcare may not require insurance
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– One Baton Rouge doctor is trying to ensure everyone has access to health care, especially those who may not be able to afford the coverage. Dr. Byron Jasper with the Byja Clinic said one way to find affordable care is through Direct Primary Care (DPC). “It’s membership-based primary care. So I tell people, it’s either like a gym membership, or it’s like the Netflix of medicine. So basically, you pay your clinic or doctor directly, one flat fee each month,” said Dr. Jasper.
