BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– One Baton Rouge doctor is trying to ensure everyone has access to health care, especially those who may not be able to afford the coverage. Dr. Byron Jasper with the Byja Clinic said one way to find affordable care is through Direct Primary Care (DPC). “It’s membership-based primary care. So I tell people, it’s either like a gym membership, or it’s like the Netflix of medicine. So basically, you pay your clinic or doctor directly, one flat fee each month,” said Dr. Jasper.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO