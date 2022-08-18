Read full article on original website
Related
koxe.com
July Grand Jury Indictments for Brown County
The July session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned 33 true bills against 29 persons. Jorge Mejia Barrientos: Possession of a controlled substance. Marcus Shawn Bradley: Assault family violence – enhanced. James Vantine: Deadly conduct. Christin Marie Simmons: Possession of a controlled substance – drug free zone.
brownwoodnews.com
Lake Brownwood water conditions as of Aug. 22
Brown County Water Improvement District #1 General Manager provided the following update Monday on Lake Brownwood water conditions:. As of 11:30 am Monday August 22nd , 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 6 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of our Drought...
koxe.com
Ex-Juvenile Supervision Officer convicted of 2019 crimes
The Office of Inspector General for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Friday afternoon:. On August 11, 2022, former Juvenile Supervision Officer (JSO) Cailey Laughard, 25, was convicted on two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship with a Person in Custody in Brown County. These offenses are 2nd degree felonies in the Texas Penal Code.
koxe.com
Orville Ray Boese, 73 of Brownwood, formerly of Goldthwaite
Orville Ray Boese, 73 of Brownwood, formerly of Goldthwaite, passed away Sunday, August 21. Cremation is under direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home of Goldthwaite. His Children – Stephanie Hance of Brownwood, JJ Boese of Goldthwaite and Barbara Andrews of Brownwood. Brother – David Boese of Amarillo, Texas. 8...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koxe.com
David Wayne McGuire, 69, of Brownwood
David Wayne McGuire, age 69, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Temple. Funeral Services for David will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Hall officiating; private interment will be held at a later date.
Dead man found along highway near Fort Hood identified: Sheriff
Deputies have identified a man found dead last week inside a tent along an interstate near Fort Hood.
koxe.com
Bob Burleson, 68, of Brownwood
Funeral services for Bob Burleson, age 68, of Brownwood, will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cleveland Cemetery in Coleman County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 26, 2022, from...
koxe.com
Colonel Clarance E. Shillings, 96, of Goldthwaite
Colonel Clarance E. Shillings, 96, of Goldthwaite, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022,. Clarance Eugene was born near Hooker, Oklahoma, in 1925 to Oscar and Ozella (Garrison) Shillings. His father’s work required the family to move frequently; by the time they arrived in. Pampa, Texas, for his junior...
IN THIS ARTICLE
colemantoday.com
2nd WATER MAIN BREAK - 5th Avenue and Mesquite
UPDATE - As of 1:30pm - The water main break has been repaired and normal service should resume shortly. As of 10:45am Saturday morning, the City of Coleman is experiencing a localized water outage in the South Eastern portion of the city. Crews are actively working to restore service.
No seatbelt results in another Big Country fatality
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the second time in less than a week, a crash claimed the life of a Big Country driver not wearing a seatbelt. According to the crash report released by Texas DPS, Robin Detrick Morrison, 51 years old, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 283 when she crashed 11 miles north […]
WATCH: 20,000 bales of hay burn in Rising Star barn fire
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20,000 bales of hay burned during a barn fire in Rising Star overnight. The hay bales caught fire inside a barn off County Road 170 sometime before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. Rising Star Fire Department officials responded to the fire, with help from the Eastland, Cisco, and Carbon fire departments. It’s […]
Katherine Parker Designs opens in downtown Breckenridge
Katherine Parker Post has an enthusiasm for life that bubbles over into just about everything she does — whether it’s opening her new shop in the heart of Breckenridge or getting to see a baby kangaroo up close (like she did at the Breckenridge Fine Arts Center earlier this year) — and that exuberance tends to pull everyone around her into the celebration that seems to follow her wherever she goes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
koxe.com
Brownwood ISD Reminder Regarding Gordon Wood Stadium Football Tickets and Student Ticket-Holder Guidelines
As part of ongoing efforts to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for our fans at Gordon Wood Stadium, Brownwood ISD has released the following guidelines for students entering the stadium for home varsity football games:. All student ticket-holders eighth grade or younger wishing to attend home varsity football games...
koxe.com
BISD teachers awarded grants from Education Foundation
The Brownwood Education Foundation (BEF) actively works to support and invest in the lives of Brownwood ISD’s teachers and students. They awarded BISD teachers with grant funding at Convocation on Tuesday, August 9th. BEF’s grants for the 2022-23 school year were made possible through generous donations from the community, as well as ongoing fundraising efforts. “The Foundation has the ability to help make positive impacts in the lives of our students and teachers that are measurable and life-changing,” said Eric Evans, the Brownwood Education Foundation Board Vice President. “We make the most impact out of the funds received.” From alternative seating, new supplies, innovative learning kits, and STEM initiatives, Brownwood’s teachers can use the Education Foundation’s funding to create rigorous and superior learning environments.
Comments / 0