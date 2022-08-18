Read full article on original website
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York Exclusive
Hamptons Residents Aren't Making Changes to Save Water. One Team Is Trying to Fix That
The drought in the tri-state is getting worse, with parts of Long Island under a water emergency because of the lack of rain and low water reserves — like many other parts of the region. A handful of Suffolk County towns were asked, among other things, to pull back...
northforker.com
New Italian restaurant, Pulcinella, opens at Wading River golf course
The dining room at Pulcinella’s on the Green in Wading River. (Credit: Tara Smith) A well-loved Italian restaurant has migrated east from Massapequa. Pulcinella Neapolitan Restaurant recently opened a second location, Pulcinella on the Green, at The Rock Golf Club in Wading River. The restaurant is the brainchild of...
Abandoned NY State Psychiatric Hospital! What Went On In Building 23?
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illness. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
longisland.com
Brooklyn Pizzeria is Hot Stuff in Montauk
Brooklyn pizzeria, Roberta’s, opened up in Montauk this summer, taking over for the spot where elegant eatery Arbor used to be, bringing their own take on the pizza pie. Their pizza menu features their famous original pie, tomato, mozzarella, parmigiano, caciocavallo oregano, and chili ($23), or very different takes like the Bee Sting, tomato, mozzarella, soppressata, basil, chili, and honey ($25), the Alliuminatai, mozzarella, spring onion, basil, green garlic, fiore sardo, and calabrian chili ($24), and Ursula’s Paradise, littleneck clams, mozzarella, parmigiano, parsley, lemon, and breadcrumb ($28).
northforker.com
Day-long music festival coming to Peconic riverfront in Riverhead
Peconic County Brewing is organizing the music festival in Grangebel Park. (Credit: David Benthal) Get ready to get your groove on. Plans are underway to bring a 10-hour music festival to life on the Peconic riverfront in Riverhead next month. The PCB Beer & Music Fest is set for Saturday,...
Here Comes the Fun Police: Hamptons Officials Are Cracking Down on Restaurants Over Outdoor Dining
Just as wealthy New Yorkers flock to the Hamptons during the summer, the city’s outdoor-dining wars have headed for the beach as well. Restaurateurs from Southampton to Montauk are complaining that local officials are trying to ruin their business by requesting that outdoor-dining structures be taken down, according to a new report from the New York Post. In some cases, the restaurants are facing inspections and fines for not adhering to pre-pandemic rules. “We just want to survive. We pay rent year-round and just have this three-month window to make money in this little village,” Zach Erdem, the owner of 75 Main...
06880danwoog.com
Roundup: Tarry Lodge, Lost Swan, Trees …
Finally, the long-rumored news is official: Tarry Lodge is permanently closed. A sign on the door says what’s been obvious to anyone driving past the Charles Street restaurant for weeks:. The Italian spot opened in 2011, on the site of the former Abbondanza (and, long before that, Esposito’s gas...
politicsny.com
Best Lobster Roll LUNCH or Dinner in the Hamptons with Andrea Anthony, Co-Owner of The Lobster Roll Restaurant
Andrea Anthony is co-owner of the famous The Lobster Roll aka “LUNCH” founded in the Hamptons and still based in its original location in Amagansett since 1965. The restaurant has been featured on television and the Showtime hit show The Affair. When we think of a lobster roll,...
Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers. Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of Aug. 18, 2022
The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:. ■ Walmart on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported that a known male shoplifter allegedly stole two Splatterball toy guns valued at $192 and a Magma hoverboard worth $144. ■ CVS on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported two shoplifters...
'Mortar-style' firework strikes LI man, 67, in face
Suffolk County police are investigating after a 67-year-old-man man was seriously injured by a firework on Long Island Sunday night.
Over 100 baby snapping turtles mowed down to death on LI; advocates push for investigation
SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Humane Long Island called on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Suffolk County Department of Parks to investigate the deaths of more than 100 snapping turtle hatchlings in Sayville. According to a spokesperson, a resident of Meadow Croft Estate found the baby turtles mowed down by Suffolk County […]
Boy Seriously Injured In Crash Causing Hours-Long Closure Of Long Island Expressway In Suffolk
A man who was allegedly driving drunk was arrested following a crash that seriously injured a 9-year-old boy and caused an hours-long closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway. It took place in Suffolk County around 1:50 a.m., Monday, Aug. 22 in Farmingville. According to Suffolk County Police,...
NBC New York
100+ Baby Turtles ‘Literally Mowed Down' by Long Island Workers, Animal Group Claims
A Long Island animal group is alleging that Suffolk County workers "literally mowed down" more than 100 snapping turtle hatchlings and demanding an investigation into what happened. John Di Leonardo, the president and executive director of Humane Long Island, said that a resident made the gruesome discovery of the dead...
27east.com
Bronx Woman Charged With Menacing Police Officer In Montauk
East Hampton Town Police arrested a woman Tuesday night, August 16, in Montauk after she allegedly brandished a folding knife at a police officer, threatening him on Montauk Highway near... more. Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law this week a measure that will allow towns and villages to lower the...
NBC Connecticut
2 Injured in Stabbing on Metro-North Train
Two people are injured after a stabbing on a Metro-North train in Connecticut on Monday. Metro North officials said MTA police received reports of an incident involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train around 4 p.m. The incident appears to have happened on a train from Waterbury to Bridgeport.
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, Connecticut
Actor Paul Newman on the set of the movie "Winning" in 1969David Sutton - Photographer. The late-actor Paul Newman was not only a Hollywood legend but also a philanthropist who was passionate about bringing joy to children. His life's mission was to help children in need and encourage happiness and bring comfort to their daily lives.
Illegally Owned Wild Animal Caught Living In NY! They Say It’s A Pet?
How many pets have you had in your lifetime? I couldn't tell you the number I've had in my 55 years but I know there were many cats, a coupe of dogs and goldfish. I'd say the most "exotic" pet I have owned were a school of sea-monkeys that I sent away for.
Man, 67, Seriously Injured by Firework
A 67-year-old Commack man was seriously injured Saturday night when a firework exploded and hit him in the face, Suffolk County police said. Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating.
