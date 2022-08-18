ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wainscott, NY

Gothamist

'Slap in the face': Indigenous Long Islanders say they are being priced out of their ancestral beach

Coopers Beach, in Southampton, is the site of a debate over access and beach rights between the town and the Shinnecock Indian Nation. Citizens of the Shinnecock Indian Nation say they are being denied their rightful access to Coopers Beach, accusing the local government of gatekeeping a pristine shoreline that the coastal tribe has navigated for thousands of years. [ more › ]
northforker.com

New Italian restaurant, Pulcinella, opens at Wading River golf course

The dining room at Pulcinella’s on the Green in Wading River. (Credit: Tara Smith) A well-loved Italian restaurant has migrated east from Massapequa. Pulcinella Neapolitan Restaurant recently opened a second location, Pulcinella on the Green, at The Rock Golf Club in Wading River. The restaurant is the brainchild of...
WADING RIVER, NY
104.5 The Team

Abandoned NY State Psychiatric Hospital! What Went On In Building 23?

There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illness. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
longisland.com

Brooklyn Pizzeria is Hot Stuff in Montauk

Brooklyn pizzeria, Roberta’s, opened up in Montauk this summer, taking over for the spot where elegant eatery Arbor used to be, bringing their own take on the pizza pie. Their pizza menu features their famous original pie, tomato, mozzarella, parmigiano, caciocavallo oregano, and chili ($23), or very different takes like the Bee Sting, tomato, mozzarella, soppressata, basil, chili, and honey ($25), the Alliuminatai, mozzarella, spring onion, basil, green garlic, fiore sardo, and calabrian chili ($24), and Ursula’s Paradise, littleneck clams, mozzarella, parmigiano, parsley, lemon, and breadcrumb ($28).
MONTAUK, NY
northforker.com

Day-long music festival coming to Peconic riverfront in Riverhead

Peconic County Brewing is organizing the music festival in Grangebel Park. (Credit: David Benthal) Get ready to get your groove on. Plans are underway to bring a 10-hour music festival to life on the Peconic riverfront in Riverhead next month. The PCB Beer & Music Fest is set for Saturday,...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Robb Report

Here Comes the Fun Police: Hamptons Officials Are Cracking Down on Restaurants Over Outdoor Dining

Just as wealthy New Yorkers flock to the Hamptons during the summer, the city’s outdoor-dining wars have headed for the beach as well. Restaurateurs from Southampton to Montauk are complaining that local officials are trying to ruin their business by requesting that outdoor-dining structures be taken down, according to a new report from the New York Post. In some cases, the restaurants are facing inspections and fines for not adhering to pre-pandemic rules. “We just want to survive. We pay rent year-round and just have this three-month window to make money in this little village,” Zach Erdem, the owner of 75 Main...
06880danwoog.com

Roundup: Tarry Lodge, Lost Swan, Trees …

Finally, the long-rumored news is official: Tarry Lodge is permanently closed. A sign on the door says what’s been obvious to anyone driving past the Charles Street restaurant for weeks:. The Italian spot opened in 2011, on the site of the former Abbondanza (and, long before that, Esposito’s gas...
PIX11

Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers.  Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing.  The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
27east.com

Bronx Woman Charged With Menacing Police Officer In Montauk

East Hampton Town Police arrested a woman Tuesday night, August 16, in Montauk after she allegedly brandished a folding knife at a police officer, threatening him on Montauk Highway near... more. Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law this week a measure that will allow towns and villages to lower the...
NBC Connecticut

2 Injured in Stabbing on Metro-North Train

Two people are injured after a stabbing on a Metro-North train in Connecticut on Monday. Metro North officials said MTA police received reports of an incident involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train around 4 p.m. The incident appears to have happened on a train from Waterbury to Bridgeport.
HuntingtonNow

Man, 67, Seriously Injured by Firework

A 67-year-old Commack man was seriously injured Saturday night when a firework exploded and hit him in the face, Suffolk County police said. Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating.

