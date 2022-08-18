Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in New Mexico
(STACKER) Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
KRQE Newsfeed: Flooding in New Mexico, More storms, Killed at bus stop, Escaped inmate, Livestock show returns
Monday’s Top Stories APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash Multi-million dollar Farmington construction project announced Carlsbad Caverns tourists evacuated from visitor’s center Albuquerque man offers ‘mother’ money to have sex with her daughter FDA authorizes […]
kunm.org
SUN: Flood watches impact Southwest State, New Mexico jails suffering staffing shortages; with one relocating inmates
Heavy rain forces road closures, flood watches in Arizona – Associated Press. Heavy rain closed roads in Tucson and triggered flood watches and warnings across much of Arizona on Saturday, with more in the forecast through the weekend. More than 3 inches (7.62 centimeters) of rain fell Saturday in...
Opinion: New Mexico Has Failed to Buy Key Components for Warning Sirens
After wildfires ravaged Northern New Mexico and the monsoon began, the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management purchased a dozen mobile, high-powered sirens to alert the public of impending danger from flash floods. Despite a series of torrential rains that have wreaked havoc on residents living in or near the burn scar all summer long, the emergency warning sirens have yet to sound the alarm." —Daniel J. Chacón.
[PHOTOS] Late-summer snowfall recorded atop Colorado peak
Let it snow! A light blanket of snow was seen accumulating on top of Pikes Peak on Sunday afternoon, by the City of Colorado Springs' Pikes Peak cameras. According to Mountain-Forecast.com, snowfall could continue through the night and into Monday afternoon. The photos below show the wintry scene playing out atop America's mountain: Reports of snow falling at mountain elevations in August is not necessarily abnormal in Colorado. In fact, widespread snowfall has been forecasted for several Colorado mountains this weekend including Mount of the Holy Cross, La Plata Peak, Mount Princeton, Mount Wilson, and Crestone Peak. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
rrobserver.com
STUDY: New Mexico ranked worst state for obesity rate
Every single New Mexico county has become fatter over 10 years, finds study (county breakdown included). Colfax County residents have gained the most weight (13% more obese). Eddy County has gained the least weight (3%). Infographic included showing which states are the biggest losers (of lbs). At the end of...
rrobserver.com
Colorado River system at a ‘tipping point’
Federal officials on Tuesday warned that the Colorado River system is at a “tipping point,” a drought crisis that demands big reductions in water allocation along the river. The U.S. Interior Department did not announce any mandatory water cuts for New Mexico. But the state’s existing water conservation...
KOAT 7
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire 100% contained, concern over impacted water sources
The largest fire in New Mexico state history is officially 100% contained, thanks to the help of monsoon rains. But the same rainfall that helped drown out the fire is also contaminating local water sources. The saying goes in New Mexico, "water is life" and its importance is magnified because...
KRQE News 13
Services available for those affected by New Mexico wildfires
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As a trusted media partner of The New Mexico Human Services Department, Behavioral Health Services Division (BHSD), LOKA was tasked with implementing this crisis counseling campaign for victims of the recent wildfires in Northern New Mexico. If you live in or have been displaced from...
KOAT 7
Nearly 200 visitors and staff evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park
CARLSBAD, N.M. — Nearly 200 visitors and park staff were safely evacuated after they were stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for nearly nine hours on Saturday. In a statement released on Sunday, Chief Ranger Laura Steele said park rangers initially began the process of evacuating the park around 2 pm Saturday, due to thunderstorm activity at the park. About an hour later, the decision was made to issue a shelter in place, inside the visitors center.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
Carlsbad Caverns tourists evacuated from visitor’s center
CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – In Carlsbad, about 150 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns were evacuated after rains caused roads out of the park to be impassable. News 13 spoke to one tourist who was still at the visitor’s center Saturday night. “Even a park ranger told us he was never run into a situation like this, he’s […]
Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico?
HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a time when New Mexico’s farmers harvested tens of thousands of acres of chile a year. Last year, farmers harvested just 8,500 acres, a 75% decrease from the all-time high, back in the 1990s. In fact, in 2021 New Mexico had its smallest chile pepper production in more than a […]
MySanAntonio
Federal, Texas New Mexico groups work on produced water research
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Permian Basin oil and gas operators swimming in water they produce alongside crude and natural gas have long sought solutions to managing that water. Now they’re being joined at the federal and state levels in seeking solutions, and those...
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Concerned neighbors, Coronado Park closed, Isolated storms, Deadly robbery, Service dog demand
[1] Neighbors have mixed reaction to Coronado Park closure – While the city of Albuquerque kept its promise to shutdown Coronado Park. Some are asking if the closure created a different problem. Just five blocks away, in a neighborhood off Broadway and Hannett, a new problem emerged. Two hours after the city shut down the park, many of the homeless showed up at the Martinez Town Park. the park is just 30 feet away from an elementary school bus stop.
KRQE News 13
Record monsoon moisture to bring heavy rain across parts of New Mexico
Record monsoon moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state this weekend. The heaviest rain will fall Friday night through Saturday, with flash flooding possible. A broad area of heavy rain will develop across southwestern New Mexico late tonight and will spread north and east through the overnight....
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain, flash flooding possible across all of New Mexico Saturday
Record monsoon moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state this weekend. The heaviest rain will fall Friday night through Saturday, with flash flooding possible. Heavier rain is returning to the southern half of New Mexico Friday as a deep surge of monsoon moisture begins to move into...
Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Texas man is facing 47 combined charges in both San Juan and Chaves counties. John Graichen, 39, is accused of breaking into cars and stealing people’s credit cards and IDs in September of 2021. That was in San Juan County. Then, in June in Roswell, police say he burglarized unlocked cars […]
Albuquerque murder suspect shot by police in Arizona
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect was involved in a police shooting in Arizona Sunday. Albuquerque homicide detectives identified Kevin McKinney as the suspect accused of killing a man in Albuquerque on Saturday around 4 a.m. APD says they alerted law enforcement in Arizona that McKinney may be headed to Mesa, Arizona. U.S. Marshals […]
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain starts to move into parts of New Mexico Friday
Isolated storms will return again Friday afternoon. Deep monsoon moisture will begin to move into the state Friday night and bring widespread heavy rainfall to the state through the weekend. Drier air finally brought some relief from the flooding across northern New Mexico Thursday. Showers and storms will still linger...
