kitco.com
Bitcoin price has hit bottom; coldest days of Crypto Winter are over – Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
With Bitcoin’s price bottoming below $20K in June, the worst days of the Crypto Winter are over, according to Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley, who joined Kitco’s Editor-in-Chief and Lead Anchor, Michelle Makori, in a panel discussion. “We’ve hit the crypto bottom,” said Neuner, Host of Crypto Banter,...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Aug. 22 chart alert - Bulls work to stabilize price
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Monday. Bears have the near-term technical advantage as a two-month-old price uptrend on the daily bar chart has been negated. Bulls this week are working to stabilize the market after the recent selling pressure. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
Crypto market cap dips below $1 trillion as Bitcoin bulls battle bears for control at $21,000
Bitcoin (BTC) bears managed to overwhelm bullish support at $21,000 during the early morning sell-off, which dropped the...
kitco.com
The bear market is back from hibernation, get ready for new lows
Guest(s): Gareth Soloway Chief Market Strategist, InTheMoneyStocks.com. Gareth Soloway, Chief Market Strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com, discusses the outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stocks with David Lin, Anchor for Kitco News. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco")...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PwC surveyed 722 top execs across corporate America. The findings should give workers everywhere fear for their jobs.
PwC polled hundreds of top executives across the United States. Half said their companies were looking to reduce "headcount."
kitco.com
Stock market freefall will continue, won’t make new highs for 10 years – Gareth Soloway on Bitcoin, AMC, gold
The stock market rally that started in mid-June started to reverse by mid-August. Monday, the S&P 500 fell 2.1% by market close. Gareth Soloway, Chief Market Strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com, said that the volatility is not yet over, and in fact, stocks will likely see new lows. “This is a fear...
kitco.com
Australia to prioritize 'token mapping' as part of its efforts to regulate cryptocurrencies
The token mapping process will involve investigating the various characteristics of all digital assets used in Australia to...
kitco.com
Invesco announces plans to launch a new Metaverse Fund
According to the report, the fund will be registered in Luxembourg and will focus on investing in seven...
