Police: Man arrested after selling fentanyl to undercover trooper
NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) — State police in Westmoreland County say tens of thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl is off the streets.Police said Leonardo Ramirez of New Jersey was arrested after he allegedly sold fentanyl to an undercover trooper. Law enforcement said Ramirez pulled into the parking lot of the Days Inn hotel in New Stanton to deliver the drugs. He told the buyer, who he thought was a street-level dealer, that he "had the goods if he had the money."According to the criminal complaint, the New Jersey man took the cash and handed over an estimated $50,000 in suspected fentanyl."Mr. Ramirez would be a person we considered a high-level dealer when it comes to moving a large number of narcotics," trooper Stephen Limani said.State police said several drug busts have occurred inside the various New Stanton hotels, but now the concern is the establishment of safe houses nearby because the hotels are becoming too risky."Fentanyl is one of the most lethal drugs we've ever come across," Limani said.Ramirez is in the Westmoreland County Jail. He faces multiple felony drug charges.
Arrest warrant issued for man accused in fatal North Braddock shooting
NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in connection with a fatal Aug. 14 shooting in North Braddock. Jamir Washington-Morgan, 20, is facing charges of criminal homicide. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the area of Baldridge...
Police: Drunk Northern Cambria man assaults cop
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A call for a welfare check involving a child resulted in one man in jail after he reportedly punched an officer on Friday. On Aug. 19, Northern Cambria police were sent to do a welfare check in Northern Cambria Borough near Maple Avenue/Dogwood Street around 10 p.m. When they arrived, […]
wtae.com
Video from mini-mart cameras of trooper confrontation, shooting shown during suspect's hearing
BEAVER, Pa. — Damian Bradford, now 41, walked into a Beaver County courtroom to face a judge on Monday, less than two years after his release from prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot 17 years ago. Bradford is charged with attempted homicide after police say he shot...
Jury sought for death penalty trial in Pittsburgh fire that killed 3
PITTSBURGH — Jury selection has begun for the death penalty trial of a man accused of having set a fire that killed a young child and two women in Pittsburgh 4 1/2 years ago. Forty-five-year-old Martell Smith faces three counts of homicide as well as aggravated arson and other...
Man arrested after police say he fired a gun at a group of people in Armstrong County
KITTANNING BOROUGH, Pa. — A man was arrested after police said he fired a gun at a group of people in Armstrong County. Kittanning Borough Police said they were called to the 1200 block of North Grant Avenue at around 11 p.m. on Friday for reports of a man shooting a gun at a group of people.
wtae.com
Woman charged after toddler's 'near fatal' overdose
A Pittsburgh woman faces several charges after police say an 18-month-old nearly died after overdosing with fentanyl and cocaine in her system. According to a criminal complaint, the toddler had to be stabilized with Narcan. A woman, identified as Janet Shook, told police she was a friend of the family and would babysit the toddler and their younger sister.
Family of man shot, killed by Lyft driver in Wilkins Township seeking answers
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been more than a week since John Angel, of Monroeville, was shot and killed by his Lyft driver. His adult children, John Angel Jr. and Tiffani Angel, have been wearing their dad’s ashes around their necks. “He was always there for me....
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Accused of Hitting Man With Wrought Iron in Front of 7-Year-Old Child
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars after she allegedly hit her boyfriend with a piece of wrought iron in front of a seven-year-old child. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Kristen Lee Wertman, of Reynoldsville, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Tuesday, August 16.
Pa. woman charged with aggravated assault after hitting multiple vehicles
A Beaver County woman has been charged after allegedly hitting multiple people with her car. “Officers determined the operator of the vehicle, Karen Marie Humphries had struck three subjects with her vehicle after a complaint was made regarding her driving,” KDKA reported, citing a statement from the Beaver Falls Police Department.
Police: Man charged after he ran away from head-on hit and run crash in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The crash happened in the middle of the afternoon on Sunday. The driver crossed the center line, smashing head on into a vehicle with a woman and child inside. Witnesses say the man took off running through a cemetary and kept going through the woods...
Local sports bar employee accused of putting heavy duty degreaser into coworker’s drink
PITTSBURGH — A local man is facing charges after police said he put heavy duty degreaser in his coworker’s drink while working at a Pittsburgh sports bar. The alleged poisoning attempt happened at Red Beards Sports Bar at 144 6th Street in downtown Pittsburgh. According to the criminal...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Suicide Attempt Reported in Sugarcreek Borough
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. According to state police, a suicide attempt was reported around 4:58 p.m. on Friday, August 19. Police say the incident occurred on Wilson Avenue, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, as the subject called Venango County 9-1-1...
92-year-old man killed, another man seriously injured in Butler County car crash
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 92-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in Clay Township. According to the Pennsylvania state police, the crash happened at 11:38 p.m. around 1115 W Sunbury Road (State Route 308) on Friday. Police said a Hyundai Santa...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman With PFA Order Accused of Providing False Information to Purchase Pistol
REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for allegedly providing false information to purchase a firearm at a Redbank Township sporting goods store. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Jennifer Lynn Robinson, of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Monday, August 15, 2022.
Parents of 3-month-old who died under ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Canonsburg arrested
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The parents of a 3 three-month-old child who died under “suspicious circumstances” have been arrested. 31-year-old James May and 23-year-old Shannon McKnight were arrested on Wayne Street in Canton Township at around 10:20 a.m. Authorities said officers found the couple in the rafters...
West Virginia officials give update on boy in hit-and-run; Still looking for driver
UPDATE 8-22-2022: The boy who was struck by a motorcycle is on the mend. Officials say the boy, Joey Greene, is doing much better and he is on the road to recovery. They don’t have a timeframe for when he will be released from the hospital. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office also said they are […]
Missing 3-year-old found in Houston motel room with stranger
HOUSTON — Houston police officers arrested a man 10 hours after they said he kidnapped a little girl from an apartment. Holman Hernandez, 50, was charged with aggravated kidnapping after allegedly luring a 3-year-old girl into his vehicle and taking her to a nearby motel, KRTK reported. The little...
beavercountyradio.com
Suspect in Saturday Morning Center Twp. Shooting to Make Arrangements to Speak with Police.
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer released information just after 5 p.m. on Saturday that the suspect in the shooting in Cedar Ridge Estates has made arrangements with his attorney to speak with the police in reference to his involvement in the incident Saturday morning. Center Township Police are currently working with the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office to determine what criminal charges will be filed against the suspect. The incident is no longer a threat to our community, Chief Kramer reported. The Chief said that they will continue to best serve our residents. We will update you as updates become available.
Man killed in Armstrong County car crash; woman, 2 kids injured
RAYBURN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead and a woman and two children are injured after a car crash in Rayburn Township. According to the Armstrong County coroner’s office, 72-year-old Richard Eckner was driving on Upper Hayes Run Road and didn’t stop at a stop sign when he came up on State Route 28/66.
