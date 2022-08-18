ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kensington, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man arrested after selling fentanyl to undercover trooper

NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) — State police in Westmoreland County say tens of thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl is off the streets.Police said Leonardo Ramirez of New Jersey was arrested after he allegedly sold fentanyl to an undercover trooper. Law enforcement said Ramirez pulled into the parking lot of the Days Inn hotel in New Stanton to deliver the drugs. He told the buyer, who he thought was a street-level dealer, that he "had the goods if he had the money."According to the criminal complaint, the New Jersey man took the cash and handed over an estimated $50,000 in suspected fentanyl."Mr. Ramirez would be a person we considered a high-level dealer when it comes to moving a large number of narcotics," trooper Stephen Limani said.State police said several drug busts have occurred inside the various New Stanton hotels, but now the concern is the establishment of safe houses nearby because the hotels are becoming too risky."Fentanyl is one of the most lethal drugs we've ever come across," Limani said.Ramirez is in the Westmoreland County Jail. He faces multiple felony drug charges.
NEW STANTON, PA
WTAJ

Police: Drunk Northern Cambria man assaults cop

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A call for a welfare check involving a child resulted in one man in jail after he reportedly punched an officer on Friday. On Aug. 19, Northern Cambria police were sent to do a welfare check in Northern Cambria Borough near Maple Avenue/Dogwood Street around 10 p.m. When they arrived, […]
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Kensington, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
New Kensington, PA
Crime & Safety
wtae.com

Woman charged after toddler's 'near fatal' overdose

A Pittsburgh woman faces several charges after police say an 18-month-old nearly died after overdosing with fentanyl and cocaine in her system. According to a criminal complaint, the toddler had to be stabilized with Narcan. A woman, identified as Janet Shook, told police she was a friend of the family and would babysit the toddler and their younger sister.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vandalism#Apartment Building#Violent Crime#District
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Woman Accused of Hitting Man With Wrought Iron in Front of 7-Year-Old Child

REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars after she allegedly hit her boyfriend with a piece of wrought iron in front of a seven-year-old child. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Kristen Lee Wertman, of Reynoldsville, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Tuesday, August 16.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explore venango

State Police Calls: Suicide Attempt Reported in Sugarcreek Borough

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. According to state police, a suicide attempt was reported around 4:58 p.m. on Friday, August 19. Police say the incident occurred on Wilson Avenue, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, as the subject called Venango County 9-1-1...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Woman With PFA Order Accused of Providing False Information to Purchase Pistol

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for allegedly providing false information to purchase a firearm at a Redbank Township sporting goods store. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Jennifer Lynn Robinson, of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Monday, August 15, 2022.
SUMMERVILLE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Suspect in Saturday Morning Center Twp. Shooting to Make Arrangements to Speak with Police.

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer released information just after 5 p.m. on Saturday that the suspect in the shooting in Cedar Ridge Estates has made arrangements with his attorney to speak with the police in reference to his involvement in the incident Saturday morning. Center Township Police are currently working with the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office to determine what criminal charges will be filed against the suspect. The incident is no longer a threat to our community, Chief Kramer reported. The Chief said that they will continue to best serve our residents. We will update you as updates become available.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy