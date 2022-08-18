NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) — State police in Westmoreland County say tens of thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl is off the streets.Police said Leonardo Ramirez of New Jersey was arrested after he allegedly sold fentanyl to an undercover trooper. Law enforcement said Ramirez pulled into the parking lot of the Days Inn hotel in New Stanton to deliver the drugs. He told the buyer, who he thought was a street-level dealer, that he "had the goods if he had the money."According to the criminal complaint, the New Jersey man took the cash and handed over an estimated $50,000 in suspected fentanyl."Mr. Ramirez would be a person we considered a high-level dealer when it comes to moving a large number of narcotics," trooper Stephen Limani said.State police said several drug busts have occurred inside the various New Stanton hotels, but now the concern is the establishment of safe houses nearby because the hotels are becoming too risky."Fentanyl is one of the most lethal drugs we've ever come across," Limani said.Ramirez is in the Westmoreland County Jail. He faces multiple felony drug charges.

