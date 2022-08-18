Read full article on original website
Related
Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge
Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent in January and average energy bills will hit £5,816 by April, according to an alarming new forecast from investment bank Citi.Analysts predict that another surge in gas prices last week will push the rate of inflation far higher than even the Bank of England has forecast.Based on the latest market prices for gas, Citi now expects energy regulator Ofgem’s price cap to hit £4,567 in January and then £5,816 in April, compared with the current level of £1,971 a year.That would lead to inflation “entering the stratosphere” and peaking higher...
kitco.com
Stablecoin Tether's reserves fell $16 billion in second quarter
LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Tether, the world's largest stablecoins by market value, said on Friday it had reserves worth $66.4 billion at the end of June, down from $82.4 billion at the end of March. The reserves statement on Tether's website came a day after it said it had...
3 Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock
High-yield stocks tend to outperform during downturns in the broader market.
kitco.com
Sudden crypto drop sends bitcoin to three-week low
SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Friday, with sudden selling dragging bitcoin to a three-week low. Bitcoin fell as much as 7.7% to $21,404 over a few minutes during the European morning, at around 0640 GMT. It recovered slightly then continued its downward trajectory to trade around $21,400 at 1138 GMT, down 8.2% on the day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com
Crypto exchange FTX ordered to halt 'false and misleading' claims by U.S. bank regulator
WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. bank regulator ordered crypto exchange FTX on Friday to halt "false and misleading" claims it had made about whether funds at the company are insured by the government. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said a July tweet by Brett Harrison, head of FTX's...
kitco.com
FTX blocks another privacy protocol following the Tornado Cash sanctions
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Aztec Network is a privacy-focused layer two protocol designed to bring private, scalable transactions to the Ethereum (ETH)...
kitco.com
Crypto market sell-off leads to $531 million in liquidations as BTC dips to $21,400
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Data from TradingView shows that Bitcoin (BTC) broke below support at $23,000 in early trading, quickly sliding to...
kitco.com
Crypto collapse 'necessary evil' on the way to maturity – KPMG Canada
(Kitco News) The crypto crash over the summer was the market correcting itself after a lot of leverage mixed in with bad actors needed to be fleshed out, said KPMG in Canada's director and co-leader of crypto assets and blockchain Kunal Bhasin. The Terra Luna collapse and the contagion risks...
Comments / 0