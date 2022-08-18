Read full article on original website
Careful: Rain Could Bring Flooding to Temple, Texas and Surrounding Areas
Rain has finally started to fall here in Temple, Texas, and it is a sight for sore eyes. I think I speak for many of us when I say triple digit temperatures were beginning to become tiresome. However, with the rain showing up again, there is one thing we must be very aware of - flooding.
Beware! Dangerous Floods In Texas Could Be Life Threating
For months now there’s been a drought in Texas, during which lake levels have gone way down and the pavement has been hot enough to fry an egg on. (Trust me - my son and I did it.) Well, if you've peaked out your window today, you may have...
Climate crisis-fueled storms stunned parts of Texas afflicted this summer by 'flash drought'
Multiple cars were seen submerged in waters from the flash flooding in the early morning hours on Interstate 30.
News Channel 25
Small Central Texas businesses share their struggles
KILLEEN, Texas — Small businesses are fighting the good fight in Central Texas. No matter the industry, businesses have been affected in some way since the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Bureau Census found in their Small Business Pulse Survey a large negative effect from COVID-19 for the majority (51.4%)...
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."
"Greg Abbott is the inflation governor. Property taxes are up 40% since he took office. Electricity bills are up $45/month thanks to his grid failure. Internet costs are up across rural TX after he vetoed broadband support. Phone bills are up 625% to an “unprecedented” level." Beto O'Rouke.
Enormous Dinosaur Footprints Discovered in Texas Riverbed Dried by Drought
As drought conditions led river levels to drop, new dinosaur tracks were uncovered fossilized in the Paluxy riverbed.
Women Will Save Money If Governor Abbott’s Tampon Tax is Removed
Tampons are considered a necessary item for women as they have their menstrual cycle every month. In 24 states, purchasing menstrual products is tax-free but they are not in Texas. Houston State Senator Joan Huffman voiced eliminating the tampon tax this past Thursday.
A Welcome To Killeen, Texas Hilarious TikTok Has The City Laughing
This is probably one of the funniest videos that I’ve seen about Killeen Texas. There’s a video that is circulating on TikTok right now that takes aim at Killeen, but you can't help but laugh at it. IT'S ALL GOOD FUN. I can see how some people could...
Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for months
One of Live Oak Lake's A-Frame cabins in Waco, TexasLive Oak Lake Instagram. Staycations (taking a holiday close to home) have exploded in popularity since the pandemic started. Even as the world opens up, a recent poll indicates that inflation and rising costs have more Americans thinking about traveling locally in 2022.
KWTX
A dozen more inches of rain needed to end Central Texas drought
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Despite significant rain Monday across Central Texas, Bell County Commissioners voted to extend its burn ban as officials say another at least 12 inches of rain are needed to end the drought. “Its good to have the rain for sure, it gives us a little...
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD welcomes new Chief Financial Officer
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District has introduced its new Chief Financial Officer. Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Taina Maya confirmed in a press release on Monday afternoon that Kallen Vaden is moving over from the same position from within the Temple Independent School District to work for Killeen ISD.
Texas rice farmers losing thousands due to drought, limited water from LCRA
Months of triple digit temperatures and little rain across Texas is affecting the livelihoods of rice farmers.
KVUE
Texas This Week: U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett weighs in on the Inflation Reduction Act
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has a new CEO, Texas schools got their grades from the TEA and President Joe Biden got a major win this week, signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law. Three things to...
Come November, Texas Attorney General race could be close
HOUSTON — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has a razor-thin lead over his Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza for the top law enforcement job in Texas. Undecided voters and dark clouds are hanging over Paxton amid federal investigations of wrongdoing -- likely damaging his polling numbers. However, Republicans are hoping...
Reports say these are the best spots for bacon in the state of Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time we celebrate one of the best breakfast foods and best friends to burgers today, bacon. It’s National Bacon Lovers Day on August 20! NationalToday says, “Bacon is a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, and it does have decent protein and fat content for a family that might need the calories. Spread a little National Bacon Lovers Day spirit, and give to the less fortunate.”
WacoTrib.com
Waco Animal Shelter up for $900,000 in climate control, pavilion work
The Waco Animal Shelter is preparing to get almost $900,000 in improvements, including the replacement of a six-year-old climate control system. The Waco City Council voted Tuesday to award a $603,991 contract for a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system with two 30-ton units at the shelter’s kennel building. Shelter officials said the existing units have malfunctioned repeatedly and are difficult to service. Temporary rental units have been in use since last summer.
KWTX
Waco firefighters refresh swift water rescue skills as region receives heavy rain
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Some areas across Central Texas, especially low-lying areas, are seeing water on the roads and it’s creating hazards. Officials warn you could be caught off guard by flooding or water quickly moving across our roads. “People underestimate the power of water, especially when it’s moving, what...
Flooding risk continues with more rain expected
A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of Central Texas through Wednesday afternoon as additional showers and storms bring a continued threat for excessive rainfall and runoff. --Kristen Currie
Gov. Abbott holds statewide weather briefing amid excessive rain, flash flooding
AUSTIN — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that Abbott held a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials. Officials included; mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. Office Of The Governor, 8/20/22) via Office Of The Governor Greg […]
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
