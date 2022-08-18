Read full article on original website
PA had more deer-related wrecks last year. These are the counties with the most collisions
The Keystone State is fifth in the nation for the number of crashes that involve animals, according to State Farm. See where collisions with deer are occurring.
Six local counties under Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine order; here’s what that means
Six counties in our area are currently under a spotted lanternfly quarantine order. That means certain businesses need to get a permit to move objects that can become infested with the invasive species out of the area. The counties under the quarantine order are Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Indiana, Washington and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Top UPMC surgeon testifies about suboxone use
A secretly recorded conversation between the head of UPMC’s department of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone for a previous problem with prescription narcotics is at the center of a hearing in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Dr. James Luketich, who is the subject of a...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Pittsburgh has spent just a quarter of its federal COVID relief as neighborhoods await improvements
Windows are broken on all sides of the Cowley center, which opened in 1939 and was closed due to disrepair in the 2000s. (Photo by Charlie Wolfson/PublicSource) That’s what Ronald Chess asked a reporter taking photos of the long-closed and crumbling Cowley Recreation Center in Troy Hill last week. The question he posed was one the neighborhood has asked of city leaders since a faulty roof forced the community center to close in the 2000s.
'There's A Shark On My Arm' Pennsylvania Woman Attacked By Shark: Reports
A Pennsylvania woman visiting South Carolina was attacked by a shark on Monday, August 15, according to multimedia outlets. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh was wading in waist-height water in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with her 8-year-old grandson Brian when “I felt something bite me. I looked down and there was a shark on my arm,” Karen Sites told multiple media outlets via CNN Newsource.
New Pittsburgh Courier
For Black women, it’s important to ‘Heal. Evolve. Restore.’
DOMINIQUE BROWN SHARED HER MOVING STORY TO HUNDREDS OF BLACK WOMEN DURING THE JULY 31 EVENT AT POINT STATE PARK. (PHOTO BY ROB TAYLOR JR.) Bettering mental health the focus of hula hoop event. Losing one child is hard enough. Losing a second child is even harder. That’s what happened...
At least 1 person hurt in head-on crash involving truck in Fayette County
GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person was hurt in a head-on car crash involving a truck in Fayette County. According to 911, units were called to Georges Fairchance Road at 12:49 p.m. One person has been taken to a hospital from the scene. Pennsylvania State Police is...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Kelly Davis feels she was destined to be an advocate for reproductive rights
Kelly Davis, the executive director of New Voices for Reproductive Justice, sits for a portrait on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at The Art Room in the Strip District. Davis took over for the founder and former executive director La’Tasha D. Mayes in February 2022. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource) The...
Police: Car found in Allegheny River in Oakmont
OAKMONT, Pa. — Dive crews are on the scene of a car found in the Allegheny River. Dispatch confirmed to Channel 11 reports of two cars in the river at the Oakmont Yacht Club. The call came in at 3:02 p.m. The police chief confirmed to Channel 11 that...
wtae.com
Driver involved in Westmoreland County crash that killed Pitcairn man is a Pennsylvania State Trooper
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Relatives of a Pitcairn man killed in a car crash want the state trooper held responsible, and charged with vehicular homicide. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 along State Route 66 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. State police said John...
FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued for several local counties, showers could be severe overnight
PITTSBURGH — A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for parts of Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. The warning is expected to end at 1:45 a.m. There will be humid and unsettled weather over the next few days. It won’t rain all day but showers and storms are possible at times over the next three days, which may push you indoors.
Washington Examiner
Teachers at Pennsylvania charter school cut ties with state teachers union
Teachers at a Pennsylvania charter school have voted to cut ties with the state teachers union after the union failed to negotiate a new collective bargaining contract. The 12-11 vote by the teachers of Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania, eliminated the Pennsylvania State Education Association as its primary labor negotiator after the union failed to negotiate a new contract with the school.
Local woman dies after head-on collision with Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus
KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed and another person was injured after the car they were traveling in collided head-on with a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus. According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit spokesperson Adam Brandolph, the crash happened on McCoy Road at Neville Avenue in Kennedy Township around 4:12 p.m. Friday.
Vehicle crashes into a building in Westmoreland County
MONESSEN, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a building in Westmoreland County Saturday morning. Members of the Charleroi Fire Department were issued to help Monessen with the accident at around 11:50 a.m. Emergency crews said the scene was cleared in about an hour. No injuries were reported. Download the...
wtae.com
Vehicle goes 30 feet over an embankment in Westmoreland County
BELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Bell Township Volunteer Fire Department said no one was found inside a vehicle that went 30 feet over an embankment on Sunday morning. The crash happened a little after 10:45 a.m. off of Route 380. First responders removed the vehicle from the embankment and...
Police confirm woman’s death in Brooke County
BEECH BOTTOM, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office tells 7News that a woman has died in Beech Bottom. No further details are being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing. Officials say they plan to have more information tomorrow.
Pittsburgh church struck by lightning with around 150 people inside
PITTSBURGH — A local church was struck by lightning just before Sunday’s service. St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church, located on East Street in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood was just about to hold mass at around 8:55 a.m. when the lighting hit. Our crew at the scene...
Family and supporters of a missing 18-year-old come together to find hope in North Versailles
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — 18-year-old Dorian Serrano went missing in Clairton just over two months ago. His family wants the public to know they are not giving up hope. Serrano was last seen by his family on June 14, Allegheny County police said. The family came together in prayer...
fox8tv.com
Alleged Human Trafficking in Johnstown
According to Law Enforcement in Cambria County, a Johnstown man is facing charges after being accused of Trafficking multiple women. We have more details about the unique location of this incident. The home where this alleged Trafficking was taking place is next door neighbors with the Stonycreek Township Police Department....
Pennsylvania woman attacked by shark at Myrtle Beach
A Pennsylvania woman is lucky to be alive after a shark attacked her at Myrtle Beach. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh told WPDE was at 75th Avenue North in waist-deep water with her grandson when she was attacked. Sites said the shark bit her arm, and she was able to push the shark off of her […]
