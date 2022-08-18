ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Top UPMC surgeon testifies about suboxone use

A secretly recorded conversation between the head of UPMC’s department of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone for a previous problem with prescription narcotics is at the center of a hearing in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Dr. James Luketich, who is the subject of a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Pittsburgh has spent just a quarter of its federal COVID relief as neighborhoods await improvements

Windows are broken on all sides of the Cowley center, which opened in 1939 and was closed due to disrepair in the 2000s. (Photo by Charlie Wolfson/PublicSource) That’s what Ronald Chess asked a reporter taking photos of the long-closed and crumbling Cowley Recreation Center in Troy Hill last week. The question he posed was one the neighborhood has asked of city leaders since a faulty roof forced the community center to close in the 2000s.
Daily Voice

'There's A Shark On My Arm' Pennsylvania Woman Attacked By Shark: Reports

A Pennsylvania woman visiting South Carolina was attacked by a shark on Monday, August 15, according to multimedia outlets. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh was wading in waist-height water in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with her 8-year-old grandson Brian when “I felt something bite me. I looked down and there was a shark on my arm,” Karen Sites told multiple media outlets via CNN Newsource.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
New Pittsburgh Courier

For Black women, it’s important to ‘Heal. Evolve. Restore.’

DOMINIQUE BROWN SHARED HER MOVING STORY TO HUNDREDS OF BLACK WOMEN DURING THE JULY 31 EVENT AT POINT STATE PARK. (PHOTO BY ROB TAYLOR JR.) Bettering mental health the focus of hula hoop event. Losing one child is hard enough. Losing a second child is even harder. That’s what happened...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Kelly Davis feels she was destined to be an advocate for reproductive rights

Kelly Davis, the executive director of New Voices for Reproductive Justice, sits for a portrait on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at The Art Room in the Strip District. Davis took over for the founder and former executive director La’Tasha D. Mayes in February 2022. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource) The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Washington Examiner

Teachers at Pennsylvania charter school cut ties with state teachers union

Teachers at a Pennsylvania charter school have voted to cut ties with the state teachers union after the union failed to negotiate a new collective bargaining contract. The 12-11 vote by the teachers of Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania, eliminated the Pennsylvania State Education Association as its primary labor negotiator after the union failed to negotiate a new contract with the school.
WILMERDING, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vehicle crashes into a building in Westmoreland County

MONESSEN, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a building in Westmoreland County Saturday morning. Members of the Charleroi Fire Department were issued to help Monessen with the accident at around 11:50 a.m. Emergency crews said the scene was cleared in about an hour. No injuries were reported. Download the...
fox8tv.com

Alleged Human Trafficking in Johnstown

According to Law Enforcement in Cambria County, a Johnstown man is facing charges after being accused of Trafficking multiple women. We have more details about the unique location of this incident. The home where this alleged Trafficking was taking place is next door neighbors with the Stonycreek Township Police Department....
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania woman attacked by shark at Myrtle Beach

A Pennsylvania woman is lucky to be alive after a shark attacked her at Myrtle Beach. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh told WPDE was at 75th Avenue North in waist-deep water with her grandson when she was attacked. Sites said the shark bit her arm, and she was able to push the shark off of her […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Community Policy