Matt Castelli talk campaign with News10

 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York’s second primary takes place on August 23. Matt Castelli is trying to win the Democratic nomination in the newly re-drawn 21st Congressional district.

Those new district lines were the focus of a federal lawsuit that pushed back the primary from June 28th to August. Candidates were able to use that extra time to campaign across the massive 21st district which stretches from St. Lawrence County in the north to Schoharie County in the south.

Castelli joined the C.I.A. shortly after the September 11 attacks. He worked to track down extremists across the world. He said wants to be an alternative to what calls extremism in politics.

“The the vast majority of us find we don’t have a voice these days because the loudest voices in the room are the ones on the extremes,” said Castelli. He adds when he talks to people in his district, “they’re tired they’re exhausted by the division they’re exhausted by this extremism.”

Castelli sees himself as a moderate in the district. “In order to win, you have to build a coalition,” said Castelli. The democrat, who is facing Matt Putorti in the primary, sat down with News10’s Solomon Syed to discuss the issues facing the 21st Congressional district.

