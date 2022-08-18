Read full article on original website
Boys & Girls Club Of Oklahoma County Expands In NE Oklahoma City
The Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County along with Restore OKC recently opened their first permanent site helping parents navigate the childcare crisis. Teena Belcik with the Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma County said the pandemic showed them there was an even greater need in Northeast OKC. Now,...
KOCO
Oklahoma City community organizes reenactment of sit-in for Civil Rights
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City community organized a reenactment of the sit-in for Civil Rights. Sixty-four years later, the Katz drug store is gone but what it stood for is still alive. In celebration of Clara Luper, community members organized a reenactment. Americans all across the country know...
Police investigate deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police are investigating an early-morning homicide that occurred on Sunday in southwest Oklahoma City.
Popular steakhouse to close in Moore
Residents and fans of a popular restaurant were shocked when it suddenly shuttered its doors.
KOCO
Former sheriff remembers fallen Oklahoma County deputy shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The former sheriff remembered the fallen Oklahoma County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. KOCO 5 learned more about Sgt. Bobby Swartz from some of the people who knew him best. We also heard from the fallen deputy himself in a video ride-along from 2018, showing what his day on the job was like.
KOCO
'Heartbreaking day': Stitt, local leaders issue statements after Oklahoma County deputies shot
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt and local leaders have issued statements after a suspect shot two Oklahoma County deputies Monday, killing one. The shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. while deputies were serving an eviction notice at a home near Southwest 78th Street and Youngs Boulevard. Crews rushed two deputies to a hospital, and authorities confirmed one died.
KOCO
Oklahoma County deputy killed, another injured after suspect opens fire in OKC neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County deputy died and another was injured after a suspect opened fire Monday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. Shortly after 1:15 p.m., three deputies were serving an eviction notice at a home in the 2200 block of Southwest 78th Street, near South Pennsylvania Avenue and Interstate 240. During the interaction, the suspect opened fire, hitting two deputies.
kosu.org
Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 22-26: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Hotel Nights is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at hotelnights.bandcamp.com. Tuesday, August 23. Evie Joy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/eviejoymusic. Wednesday,...
KOCO
Neighbor reacts after suspect shoots 2 deputies in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took a suspect into custody after two deputies were shot while serving papers Monday afternoon at an Oklahoma City home. KOCO 5's Andy Weber spoke with one of the suspect's neighbors after the shooting. Open the video player above to hear from the neighbor.
Bob Moore Blood Drive car giveaway winner chosen
Five donors chosen from hundreds last week were picked as finalists for a chance to win a new Kia Rio from Bob Moore Kia.
“It can be something” : Heritage Park Mall sits empty during legal battle
Heritage Park Mall was once a thriving hub in Midwest City, but now it appears to be in a permanent state of disarray.
Nothing Bundt Cakes holding 25th birthday celebration
A popular bakery that serves up sweet treats is celebrating its 25th birthday with a big giveaway.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police arrest second person in connection with July homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a second person in connection with a deadly July shooting in northeast Oklahoma City. On July 11, police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 3600 block of North Lottie Avenue, near Northeast 36th Street and Staton Drive. Officers found a man dead on the front porch with a gunshot wound, a news release said.
OCPD Investigating Homicide In SW OKC
Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide Sunday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police were called at around 5 a.m. near Southwest 22nd and Brookline after shots were fired. Officers said they found a body on the scene. Police haven’t released any additional information. This is a developing story.
Officials release name of suspect who allegedly shot, killed Oklahoma County deputy
An Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputy is dead and another is fighting for his life after both were shot by a suspect Monday afternoon.
KFOR
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
News On 6
Oklahoma Native Returns Home During Broadway Tour Of ‘Pretty Woman’
An Oklahoma native has been performing in a traveling Broadway musical tour of "Pretty Woman," and the tour made a stop in Oklahoma City!. Michael Dalke, a Norman North and UCO Alum, is taking the stage this week at the Civic Center. This isn’t a love story unlike the play...
Man arrested for deadly shooting in southwest OKC
Authorities say one man has been taken into custody following a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
OKC 12-year-old becomes youngest college student
Elijah Muhammad is a 12-year-old home school senior but this week he became a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College.
KTAL
Oklahoma County deputy killed in line of duty identified, other deputy fighting to survive after shooting
UPDATE: An Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy is dead and another is fighting for his life after both were shot by a suspect Monday afternoon. The deputy who died in the line of duty has been identified as Sgt. Bobby Swartz. “Please keep the family of Sgt. Bobby Swartz...
