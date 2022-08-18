OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The former sheriff remembered the fallen Oklahoma County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. KOCO 5 learned more about Sgt. Bobby Swartz from some of the people who knew him best. We also heard from the fallen deputy himself in a video ride-along from 2018, showing what his day on the job was like.

