KOCO

Former sheriff remembers fallen Oklahoma County deputy shot in line of duty

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The former sheriff remembered the fallen Oklahoma County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. KOCO 5 learned more about Sgt. Bobby Swartz from some of the people who knew him best. We also heard from the fallen deputy himself in a video ride-along from 2018, showing what his day on the job was like.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

'Heartbreaking day': Stitt, local leaders issue statements after Oklahoma County deputies shot

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt and local leaders have issued statements after a suspect shot two Oklahoma County deputies Monday, killing one. The shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. while deputies were serving an eviction notice at a home near Southwest 78th Street and Youngs Boulevard. Crews rushed two deputies to a hospital, and authorities confirmed one died.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County deputy killed, another injured after suspect opens fire in OKC neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County deputy died and another was injured after a suspect opened fire Monday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. Shortly after 1:15 p.m., three deputies were serving an eviction notice at a home in the 2200 block of Southwest 78th Street, near South Pennsylvania Avenue and Interstate 240. During the interaction, the suspect opened fire, hitting two deputies.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 22-26: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Hotel Nights is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at hotelnights.bandcamp.com. Tuesday, August 23. Evie Joy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/eviejoymusic. Wednesday,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma City police arrest second person in connection with July homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a second person in connection with a deadly July shooting in northeast Oklahoma City. On July 11, police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 3600 block of North Lottie Avenue, near Northeast 36th Street and Staton Drive. Officers found a man dead on the front porch with a gunshot wound, a news release said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Investigating Homicide In SW OKC

Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide Sunday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police were called at around 5 a.m. near Southwest 22nd and Brookline after shots were fired. Officers said they found a body on the scene. Police haven’t released any additional information. This is a developing story.
KFOR

Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE

