Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals All For One's Full Face
My Hero Academia has finally revealed All For One's full face with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The final war between the heroes and villains has reached a wild and unexpected new stage as the heroes are struggling more against the villains than ever before. While the heroes thought they were able to take some big victories against Dabi, and has pushed All For One against the wall, with the previous chapters of the series, it is now clear that the fight is far from over. In fact, these villains are gearing up for some big comebacks.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Cast Hypes Gohan's Comeback and the Anime's Future (Exclusive)
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is finally in theaters, and the movie is making good on all its promises. With Gohan and Piccolo at the helm, the fighters are showing all-new sides of themselves in this action-packed feature. Of course, no one is more hyped about their return to theaters than the cast of Dragon Ball. So luckily for ComicBook, we had the chance to sit down with the movie's stars for a chat ahead of its big premiere.
Dragon Ball Super: Is Freiza's New Form Good or Bad For the Series?
Dragon Ball Super has once again gotten the world buzzing with its latest game-changing transformation – this time found in the pages of the Dragon Ball Super's manga. As the long-running Granolah Arc came to an end, we got a shocking (though leaked) return by Frieza, who came to Planet Cereal to settle a little business with would-be usurpers, The Heeters. Frieza revealed he has a new form, Black Frieza, which now outclasses both Goku and Vegeta's newly-honed Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego powers (respectively).
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's North American Box Office Run Powers Up
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has officially hit theaters in North America, allowing fans in the West to finally witness the battle between Gohan, Piccolo, and the Red Ribbon Army. With the new film in the Shonen franchise taking the spotlight off Goku and Vegeta, it would seem that the movie's first day at the box office has brought in some serious cash flow, so much so that it might just take the top spot for this weekend's box office.
Spy x Family to Share Major Midseason Update Soon
Spy x Family is one of this year's biggest hits, and it is easy to see why. The show's gorgeous animation is just a bonus when you look at its lovely characters and story. Of course, this means all eyes are on the fall as Spy x Family will resume season one this October. And now, we have learned a major update on the midseason comeback is close.
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
Marvel's Newest God Just Passed Judgment on a Classic Avenger (Exclusive)
Judgment Day has come for a classic member of the Avengers. Marvel has reached the First Act of its latest event series, A.X.E.: Judgment Day, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes both succeeding and failing to stop the war between the X-Men and Eternals. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 concluded with Iron Man, Ajak, Makkari, and Mister Sinister reviving the Celestial that serves as Avengers Mountain and influencing it enough to order the Eternals under the command of Druig to cease their attack on Krakoa. However, what they didn't anticipate was the Celestial known as Progenitor deciding to then judge the citizens of Earth.
Saints Row game review: An open-world mess beyond redemption
The Saints Row series emerged in the Xbox 360 era as a cheeky, irreverent response to the likes of Grand Theft Auto. By its fourth game, however, the open-world series' cars, heists, sex-toys-as-weapons gimmick, and explosive gunfights had seemingly run out of new directions to go. Previews suggested that this...
Made in Abyss Season 2 Shocks Fans With Its Most Disturbing Episode Yet
Made in Abyss is back with its new season, and of course, the show's return is as dark as ever. Despite its cute visuals, the anime is one of the bleakest out there. Of course, season two wasn't about to fall short of expectations, and its episodes to date have been dark as promised. But this week, Made in Abyss toed over the line with its most disturbing episode to date.
Box Office: ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Crushes Idris Elba’s ‘Beast’ With $21 Million Debut
“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” topped the box office in its debut, beating expectations by collecting an impressive $21 million in North American ticket sales. The anime film, playing on 3,007 screens, is being distributed domestically by Crunchyroll, which specializes in anime film and television. “Super Hero” is a necessary bright spot in an otherwise dreary August at the box office. The newest “Dragon Ball Super” installment earned twice as much as the weekend’s other new nationwide release, Universal’s survival thriller “Beast,” starring Idris Elba. Dinged by mixed reviews, “Beast” opened to a modest $11.5 million from 3,743 North American cinemas. “We’re...
Dragon Ball Super Debuts Black Frieza, the Anime's Strongest Form Yet
The cat is out of the bag as Dragon Ball Super has introduced fans to "Black Frieza", the strongest version of the character to date. With the new transformation being introduced in the latest chapter of the manga, the villain's new form has unleashed shockwaves on the anime world, helping to bring the Granolah the Survivor Arc to a close in one of the most shocking ways possible. With the Heeters defeated and Frieza now on top, we're sure to see this new transformation in the future of the Shonen series.
One Piece Sees Luffy Make His First Big Decision as a New Emperor
One Piece is ushering in a whole new era for Luffy as the final saga of the long running series officially begins, and the newest chapter of the series has seen Luffy making his first big choice as one of the new Emperors of the Sea! The Wano Country arc has been exploring the fallout of the fights against Kaido and Big Mom with the latest chapters of the series as while the final saga had begun, there was still plenty to settle from this long running arc. First of which was stamping in Luffy's major new promotion in the seas as a whole.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Stars Unpack the Film's Final Transformation (Exclusive)
The time is here at last! This weekend, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made its way into theaters, and fans are geeking out over the big release. The movie's opening weekend scored it the top spot at the domestic box office, and netizens are still buzzing about the movie online. Of course, that means spoilers for the movie are running rampant across social media, and quite a few of them involve Gohan. So when ComicBook spoke to the stars of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero recently, you know we had to ask about the film's final surprise transformation...
Dragon Ball Super Going On Extended Hiatus Ahead of Next Arc
Dragon Ball Super has finally capped off the long running Granolah the Survivor arc, but the manga will be taking a lengthy hiatus in order to prepare for what's to come in the next arc of the series! It was announced earlier this year that not only would Dragon Ball Super be ending the Granolah the Survivor arc some time this year, but would also launch the next arc of the series this year as well. It was then confirmed with the newest chapter of the series that the fight against the Heeters has now ended, but in a way that fans really didn't expect.
Dragon Ball Cosplay Celebrates Frieza's Return Via Bodypaint
Frieza has made quite a few headlines recently, thanks to his major return in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. Sporting a brand new transformation that once again makes him a force to be reckoned with, it's no surprise to see fans living their best lives when it comes to bringing the alien despot to life. Now, one cosplayer has managed to recreate Frieza's look using some wild bodypaint to portray the original final form of the Shonen villain.
My Hero Academia Has a Major Problem With Bakugo
Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 to follow! My Hero Academia really has a major problem is needs to solve for Katsuki Bakugo following his fight with Tomura Shigaraki. The final war between the heroes and villains is really heating up, and while each of the villains seems to be gearing up for a comeback, the heroes have taken a major loss. Following Bakugo's final push against the villain, he was struck through the heart by Shigaraki and thus was left for dead as the previous chapter came to an end. But now the series has dug that hole further.
Edens Zero Creator Gets Homura Summer Ready in New Sketch
Edens Zero's creator is really going all out for the Summer with a special new look at Homura Kogetsu in a heated up new sketch! Hiro Mashima's original manga series had crossed over its 200th chapter milestone earlier this Summer, and it seems like the titular Edens Zero crew is definitely here to stay as they get ready for the next major phase of the series overall. Not only that, but the franchise is also getting ready to return for the second season of its anime run in the near future too. So there's a lot to celebrate for the franchise this season.
Dragon Ball Super: Everything We Know About Frieza's New Form
Frieza is back and no one in the universe is safe. While the alien tyrant has always been a thorn in the side of the Z-Fighters, it seems that the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super has transformed the Shonen antagonist into the strongest being in the universe. With Frieza making a comeback, now is the perfect time to explain his new transformation and how he was able to overtake Goku and Vegeta in the power department.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Crosses New Milestone at Global Box Office
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has crossed an important milestone at the global box office: the film has grossed $45.24 worldwide, after amassing a $20.1 million opening weekend in US markets over the three days of opening weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). For comparison, Dragon Ball Super: Broly earned $12.8M in its first three days of release (Wed-Fri), and $9.8M in its opening weekend ($11.94M over the four-day MLK holiday weekend). Broly ended up grossing $30.7M total at the domestic box office – Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is already two-thirds of the way to that mark, in just its opening weekend!
