‘The most accurate, catchable ball I’ve ever seen’: Tua Tagovailoa gets mind-melting praise from Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel

By Sam DiGiovanni
 4 days ago
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden News

Jon Gruden apparently didn't want Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski playing for his Las Vegas Raiders a few years ago. UFC commissioner Dana White told Rob Gronkowski and The Gronks tonight that he orchestrated a deal for the Raiders to sign Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The blockbuster deal would have been one of the biggest in NFL history.
NFL
The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
TAMPA, FL
#Dolphins#49ers#American Football#Nfl#Sports
49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut

The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
‘And he was double teamed!’ Chiefs fans go bonkers over rookie Patrick Mahomes is going to love

It looks like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs struck gold when they drafted George Karlaftis in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Purdue standout impressed once again for Kansas City in their showdown with the Washington Commanders, so much so that the whole Chiefs Kingdom went bonkers over him. In the second quarter of the game, Karlaftis recorded his first sack in Kansas City and second of the preseason when he brought down QB Carson Wentz.
Raiders give Kenyan Drake the boot after falling down depth chart

The Las Vegas Raiders’ running backs room is beginning to take shape, thanks to an important roster move the team made on Monday. Veteran running back Kenyan Drake saw his time with the Raiders come to a sudden end on Monday after he was released by the team in the latest series of roster cuts. […] The post Raiders give Kenyan Drake the boot after falling down depth chart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday. As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1...
HOUSTON, TX
Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Released Five Players On Saturday Afternoon

The Seattle Seahawks are busy making a number of roster moves this Saturday afternoon. That includes the release of five players. The Seahawks are releasing five players, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The list includes linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, safety Bubba Bolden, tight end Cade Brewer, defensive tackle Matthew Gotel and cornerback Elijah Jones.
SEATTLE, WA
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s timetable to return to Giants from knee injury, revealed

Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered an MCL injury following an aggressive hit in the New York Giants’ preseason Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The hit in question was labeled as “dirty” according to many Giants fans. However, coach Brian Daboll stated that the play was within “the rules.” Regardless, the Giants’ main focus following the incident was checking Thibodeaux’s health. NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that Thibodeaux is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a sprained MCL.
The Spun

Cowboys Player Receives Punishment For Play That Got Him Benched

A Dallas Cowboys player is getting hit with a significant fine for a penalty he committed in the team's recent preseason game. That player is defensive end Dante Fowler. According to a report, the NFL is fining Dante Fowler $10,609 for the unnecessary roughness penalty that got him benched in the Cowboys' preseason opener.
NFL
Baker Mayfield reveals what it will be like to play against Browns

New Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is set to face off against his old team, the Cleveland Browns, in week one of the 2022 NFL season. Baker Mayfield spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Browns. Cleveland drafted Mayfield with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and […] The post Baker Mayfield reveals what it will be like to play against Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
