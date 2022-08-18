ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton man sentenced to life for child sex crimes

By Cherokee Sheriff's Office, Staff reports
 4 days ago
Santiago Jaimez Cherokee Sheriff's Office

A Canton man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing a child, the Cherokee County District Attorney’s office announced.

Santiago Jaimez (also known as Junior Jaimez), 39, was convicted June 23 of rape, incest, aggravated child molestation, criminal attempt to commit a felony, false imprisonment, and child molestation.

Jaimez was arrested in July 2020 by Canton Police Department after an investigation of sex crimes involving a child relative who disclosed the abuse to her mother.

Detectives learned that three other relatives of Jaimez had made similar allegations against the defendant years prior when he resided in another state.

“This case demonstrates the ongoing danger and harm that results when child sexual abuse allegations are ignored or swept under the rug,” said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Katie Gropper, who prosecuted the case. “Mr. Jaimez was never held accountable for the sexual abuse of three other children in his family in the past and, although many people close to him knew his history of victimizing children, he was still free to abuse the victim in this case. The best opportunity we have to protect innocent children and prevent future victims it to shine a bright light on the reality of child abuse even when it might cause conflict in the family setting.”

During the trial, the state called 18 witnesses to the stand, including the victim and three other individuals who described similar sex crimes committed upon them by the defendant when he resided in another state. After deliberating for about an hour, the jury issued its guilty verdict, finding the defendant guilty of all charges.

On June 24, Senior Judge Jackson Harris sentenced Jaimez, a recidivist offender, to life without the possibility of parole.

During the sentencing hearing, Harris called the defendant “vile” and “unredeemable,” adding that this is not a harsh sentence but an appropriate one, for the crimes he had committed.

“The day the victim of this case disclosed to her mom, she set in motion an investigation and prosecution that ultimately led to this conviction,” District Attorney Shannon Wallace said. “Through this sentence, all the victims of his crimes, both here in Cherokee County and elsewhere, can finally have peace knowing that this defendant will spend the rest of his natural life in prison, no longer able to hurt little children.”

The case was investigated by the Canton Police Department, and prosecuted by Deputy Chief ADA Katie Gropper of the Special Victims Unit, Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office. The Anna Crawford Children’s Center conducted the forensic interview of the victim.

#Rape#Sex Crimes#Sentencing#Child Molestation#Child Abuse#Violent Crime#Canton Police Department
