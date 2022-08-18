ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Grease’ Returning to AMC Theatres for Charity, in Honor of Olivia Newton-John

By Rebecca Rubin
AMC Theatres , the world’s largest cinema chain, is honoring Olivia Newton-John by bringing “ Grease ” back to the big screen.

Starting on Friday, the classic 1978 movie musical will play in 135 AMC locations around the country. All tickets will cost $5, and $1 from each sale will be donated to AMC’s charitable fund AMC Cares, with the proceeds going to breast cancer research.

Newton-John, who memorably played Sandy to John Travolta’s Danny Zuko in “Grease,” died on Aug. 8 at age 73. Though a cause of death was not given, Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. In 2017, she announced the cancer had returned for a third time.

AMC CEO Adam Aron shared the promotion on Twitter, touting the inexpensive cost of admission.

“To honor the late Olivia Newton-John: many of our U.S. theatres this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen,” he wrote. “An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research.”

“Grease” was originally released in the summer of 1978 and was an instant box office triumph, opening to $8.9 million and ending its run with $132.4 million. With those ticket sales, the catchy and kitschy musical about 1950s teens became the highest-grossing movie of the year — something that would be all but unimaginable in 2022. The movie’s soundtrack spawned several enduring hits, like “You’re the One That I Want,” “Summer Nights” and “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” which earned an Oscar nomination.

Upon the news of Newton-John’s death, Travolta posted a touching tribute on social media to honor his co-star.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” he wrote. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

