cbs4local.com

TTUHSC welcomed the 2026 class of the dental program

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This weekend the Hunt School of Dental Medicine welcomed their class of 2026 with a White Coat Ceremony. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso's Dean, Richard Black, and faculty members presented the new 61 dental students with their first white coats. The...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

'Growth looks Good on You': Event looks to help women entrepreneurs grow

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several women entrepreneurs came together Sunday for the "Growth Looks Good on you" event at Toma Gallery and Studios in El Paso. The purpose of the event was to provide women entrepreneurs support while they work to achieve their professional goals. "We wanted to...
cbs4local.com

Northwest Early College High School students clean-up Canutillo Cemetery

Students at Northwest Early College High School in the Canutillo Independent School District have already completed community service hours one month into the new school year. Freshmen students formed a group and followed through with a long-time project one of their teachers had inspired. The students went out to the...
CANUTILLO, TX
cbs4local.com

Locomotives host first responders night

Locomotives hosted first responders night, Saturday at Southwest University Park. statewide pension fund association kicks off their summer conference at the Locomotives First Responders’ Night soccer game. Over 100 police and firefighters from across the state of Texas attended the game. Trustees of pension funds for firefighters, police, and...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2022 fall classes begin at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Students at the University of Texas at El Paso returned to the campus Monday. More first-time-in-college students started classes this week. About 3,600 first-time-in-college students, often referred to as freshmen, represent a 22 percent increase over Fall 2021 enrollment in the same group. The...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

The city of El Paso holds first women-led Rugby Exhibition Match

The City of El Paso held its first women-led Rugby Exhibition Match Saturday. This event was held by the City Parks and Recreation. The match was between the El Paso Jackalopes and the Boston River Rats. The event was co-hosted by El Paso Parks and Recreation Department and El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Independent audit presents findings on Las Cruces Police Department

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The agency called the OIR group, which judges the performance of police departments around the country presented their semi-annual findings of the Las Cruces Police Department at a city council meeting on Monday. The team who led the investigation into LCPD was an independent...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Canutillo ISD voters to vote on $264 million bond in November election

CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Voters in the Canutillo Independent School District will vote on a $264 million bond referendum in the November election. If the bond is approved, it would help the district address critical needs in safety, security, growth, equity, and student programming at schools, according to Canutillo ISD officials.
CANUTILLO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso council member Cissy Lizarraga not running for re-election

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso council member for District 8, Cissy Lizarraga will not be running for a second term. She said she decided not to run for re-election for the November election after serving for five years. Lizarraga said she is retiring from public office...
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans art displayed at airport's exhibit gallery

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The exhibit at the El Paso International Airport unveiled new art work done by El Pasoans Monday. The artwork of Adrian Lopez and Lorena Rocha Williams were shown at the airport's ribbon-cutting ceremony. "This body of work is an ongoing project that is a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Person rescued after vehicle falls into canal in lower valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was rescued after a vehicle fell into a canal. El Paso Fire Department stated on Twitter that a vehicle fell into a canal at N Loop and Mauer. EPFD reports the patient was checked at the scene and transported to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

EPPD looks for information on west El Paso traffic light shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is asking for the help of the public in the investigation of a shooting that happened earlier in August. On August 7, a 24-year-old man was shot at a traffic light on Sunland Park Drive near Interstate 10, police said.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person sent to hospital with serious injuries following motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department investigated a car and motorcycle crash in the northeast Sunday. The two-vehicle crash happened along Fred Wilson and U.S. 54. Emergency crews said the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police units remained on the...
EL PASO, TX

