TTUHSC welcomed the 2026 class of the dental program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This weekend the Hunt School of Dental Medicine welcomed their class of 2026 with a White Coat Ceremony. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso's Dean, Richard Black, and faculty members presented the new 61 dental students with their first white coats. The...
'Growth looks Good on You': Event looks to help women entrepreneurs grow
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several women entrepreneurs came together Sunday for the "Growth Looks Good on you" event at Toma Gallery and Studios in El Paso. The purpose of the event was to provide women entrepreneurs support while they work to achieve their professional goals. "We wanted to...
Northwest Early College High School students clean-up Canutillo Cemetery
Students at Northwest Early College High School in the Canutillo Independent School District have already completed community service hours one month into the new school year. Freshmen students formed a group and followed through with a long-time project one of their teachers had inspired. The students went out to the...
Locomotives host first responders night
Locomotives hosted first responders night, Saturday at Southwest University Park. statewide pension fund association kicks off their summer conference at the Locomotives First Responders’ Night soccer game. Over 100 police and firefighters from across the state of Texas attended the game. Trustees of pension funds for firefighters, police, and...
Texas activists send letter to El Paso DA asking to make abortion cases lowest priority
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Freedom Network activist group sent a letter to the El Paso District Attorney making several demands following the overturn of Roe V. Wade. The group is asking the El Paso DA, Yvonne Rosales for the following:. 1. make abortion cases the lowest...
2022 fall classes begin at UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Students at the University of Texas at El Paso returned to the campus Monday. More first-time-in-college students started classes this week. About 3,600 first-time-in-college students, often referred to as freshmen, represent a 22 percent increase over Fall 2021 enrollment in the same group. The...
The city of El Paso holds first women-led Rugby Exhibition Match
The City of El Paso held its first women-led Rugby Exhibition Match Saturday. This event was held by the City Parks and Recreation. The match was between the El Paso Jackalopes and the Boston River Rats. The event was co-hosted by El Paso Parks and Recreation Department and El Paso...
Grant awarded to Doña Ana County to improve projects along Santa Teresa port of entry
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A federal grant was awarded to Doña Ana County to invest in efforts to improve projects along the Santa Teresa port of entry and the businesses surrounding it. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $1.1 million to implement and operate an integrated...
Independent audit presents findings on Las Cruces Police Department
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The agency called the OIR group, which judges the performance of police departments around the country presented their semi-annual findings of the Las Cruces Police Department at a city council meeting on Monday. The team who led the investigation into LCPD was an independent...
Canutillo ISD voters to vote on $264 million bond in November election
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Voters in the Canutillo Independent School District will vote on a $264 million bond referendum in the November election. If the bond is approved, it would help the district address critical needs in safety, security, growth, equity, and student programming at schools, according to Canutillo ISD officials.
El Paso council member Cissy Lizarraga not running for re-election
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso council member for District 8, Cissy Lizarraga will not be running for a second term. She said she decided not to run for re-election for the November election after serving for five years. Lizarraga said she is retiring from public office...
El Paso restaurant says goodbye after several years in operation
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A well-known restaurant in El Paso is saying goodbye to its patrons. Hiney's Sports Bar & Grill at 8220 Gateway Blvd E shared on social media that they were closing down on Sunday. "Thank you El Paso for a great 26 years," said Oscar.
El Pasoans art displayed at airport's exhibit gallery
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The exhibit at the El Paso International Airport unveiled new art work done by El Pasoans Monday. The artwork of Adrian Lopez and Lorena Rocha Williams were shown at the airport's ribbon-cutting ceremony. "This body of work is an ongoing project that is a...
Crash involving semitruck on I-10 east and Missouri in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a semitruck was reported on I-10 east at Missouri in downtown El Paso Monday night. It's unknown if there are any injuries. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to your inbox.
Neighbors say construction near J.M. Hanks Middle School causing more traffic
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District is addressing traffic concerns at the newly built J.M. Hanks Middle School near Pebble Hills. The middle school was built due to the district consolidating two other campuses in the area. Jim Vaquez with Ysleta ISD said there are...
Lead prosecutor on the El Paso Walmart shooting no longer leading the case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The lead prosecutor on the El Paso Walmart shooting is no longer leading the case. Below is a statement from the El Paso County District Attorney's Office:. Following recent events, a change was necessary. We wish Mr. Briggs the best. It's unknown who will...
Customers claim cars stalled getting fuel from Circle K Dyer location
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — “We started pulling out from the gas station and the car started to shutter and then it pretty much just failed,” said Christopher Preston, a customer at Circle K. Some customers who fueled up Saturday around 3:30 pm at the Circle K...
Person rescued after vehicle falls into canal in lower valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was rescued after a vehicle fell into a canal. El Paso Fire Department stated on Twitter that a vehicle fell into a canal at N Loop and Mauer. EPFD reports the patient was checked at the scene and transported to the hospital...
EPPD looks for information on west El Paso traffic light shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is asking for the help of the public in the investigation of a shooting that happened earlier in August. On August 7, a 24-year-old man was shot at a traffic light on Sunland Park Drive near Interstate 10, police said.
1 person sent to hospital with serious injuries following motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department investigated a car and motorcycle crash in the northeast Sunday. The two-vehicle crash happened along Fred Wilson and U.S. 54. Emergency crews said the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police units remained on the...
