Cha Ching? Are Montana Kids Getting Rich From The Tooth Fairy?
Today is National Tooth Fairy Day, which reminded me of a recent experience I had. A couple of months back, after my dad passed away, my brother and I were going through the family home to get it ready to sell. My mother was a bit of a hoarder and after she died, my dad just never got rid of anything.
Montana May Be Home to Ancient Atlantis Pyramids and Lost Temples
We have all heard of the LOST CITY OF ATLANTIS. It was a civilization that was known for being even more technologically advanced than we are today. Except, their civilization was around 80,000 years ago. It still remains a mystery why the civilization suddenly disappeared. But, they are rumored to have helped build the Pyramids of Egypt, before their disappearance. But, that is not all they built.
Great News For Montana. Not Great For Remote Out Of State Workers.
As we all know, housing sucks in Bozeman and almost all throughout Montana, to be honest. The biggest complaint is the price of rentals and homes, and I get it, my rent has also increased. The other complaint is the waiting lists. If you are planning on moving here, you HAVE to have housing set up prior, which could mean you need to apply months in advance.
New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana
With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
Big Sky Big House: Biggest House in Montana is Gigantic
You hear people say that things are bigger in Texas. Probably because it is such a big state. But, so is Montana. We are known for some BIG country, BIG water, BIG steaks, and BIG skies. How big is Big Sky country's biggest house? How about nearly 19,000 square feet?
Huge Mistake Shows Most of Western Montana Should Belong to Idaho
Have you ever wondered why states are shaped the way they are? There was actually a History Channel series dedicated to explaining the history behind why each state is shaped the way it is. Some of the stories were very interesting. With state lines being drawn due to wars and politics. For other states, they got their shapes simply because the survey crews ran out of patience.
Montana’s Ice Caves, a Cool Way to Chill Before Summer Ends
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently released the July - August 2022 issue of their publication, Montana Outdoors. The special edition is available on newsstands everywhere for $4.50, or you can view the online version HERE for free. It's been nearly a decade since they released the first special edition of the publication, which features 100 things to "see, do and learn to fully experience Montana's mountains, rivers, state parks, trails, wildlife, and fisheries."
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
5 TV Shows That Should Start Filming in Montana
There was once a time when Hollywood was THE place to film, but now the world is our Hollywood. High taxes made production companies look elsewhere for film locations. New Mexico had "Breaking Bad," Utah had "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and now Montana has "Yellowstone," but we could have even more shows take place here. Montana is the most beautiful state in the country (don't @ me) so naturally, it's a great setting for pretty much any show, here are some examples.
One Of Montana’s Most Annoying Questions, Answered.
Summertime means things like travel, memories, and lakes. I guess if you are in Montana, it also means hiking, music, rodeos, and much much more, which is why we are lucky to live in this beautiful state. My son has been asking if we can go to Fairy Lake...I finally...
There’s an All New Option For Touring Montana’s Beartooth Highway
The Beartooth Highway is arguably one of the most scenic drives in America, and there's a brand new option for people that want to experience all of the beauty that the highway has to offer. If you don't want to drive yourself, the Buses of Yellowstone Preservation Trust has a...
Hilarious Video Shows Behind the Scenes at Montgomery Distillery
It is safe to say that there are just as many breweries in Montana as there are churches and casinos. Breweries have been popping up all over Montana in the past 20-30 years. Montana is definitely on the map for beer lovers. But, what about people who love booze? Montana's seemingly endless supply of fresh grains and other ingredients involved in distilling make the state a great place for booze. Distilling companies have also been popping up around the state. Maybe not as quickly as breweries, but the number seems to increase fairly steadily.
Montana’s Yellowstone National Park Takes The Top 3 For This.
We all love Yellowstone National Park. I mean it's the oldest National Park, it is well traveled by locals and tourists, and recently, it was recognized for its accessibility on top of all the other wonderful features. Aging in Place is an organization that makes travel much easier for people...
Missoula Gas Prices Lag Behind the Nation in Getting Below $4
With all the press coverage that prices for regular unleaded gas are closing in on the $4 level, Missoula gas stations stay mired with prices averaging $4.30 per gallon. We reached out to Gas Buddy analyst Patrick DeHaan who explained why Montana is lagging behind in the falling prices. “There's...
Montana Farmers Markets: $17 Million in Revenue in 2021
Farmers Markets in Montana have become more than just quaint weekend gatherings; they are a growing economic force in the state and across the U.S., according to a new study from the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research. We spoke to Mara Henn, Community Food Systems Specialist...
A Montana Farmer Shares Video of Insane Amount of Grasshoppers
Everyone has their deep seeded phobias. Some have a fear of spiders or a fear of heights. Some have weird phobias like a fear of the color blue or fear of small cars. I just so happen to have an odd fear that goes back to my early childhood. I am not ashamed to admit that I am afraid of grasshoppers.
What is Montana’s Most Embarrassing and Bizarre Google Search?
I have been noticing lately that I Google some pretty embarrassing things. I know I am not alone too. I just can't stand it, when I start typing into the Google search bar, and it tries to predict what I'm searching by bringing up past searches. Most of my embarrassing ones are searching for definitions or spelling of words I know a grown-ass man should know how to spell.
Beware! The Season of The Sneaky Montana Porch Zucchini
We just passed a celebrated point on our calendar as August 8 was Sneak Some Zucchini Into Your Neighbor’s Porch Day, a tradition where you try to unburden as many Zucchini as possible from your garden and burden someone else with them. It doesn't actually have to be snuck...
Star of New Predator Movie Has Montana Connection
One film that has been getting a lot of traction in the news and online is the newly released Prey, the seventh installment of the Predator franchise. This film exclusively debuted on Hulu and has become the most watched film or TV show to be released on the streaming service.
