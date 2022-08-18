ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a deadly crash involving a car and bicycle. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred on State Road 2 near Chapel Lane around 8 p.m. on Monday. Both the bicyclist and the driver of the vehicle were traveling west. The westbound lanes on State Road 2 have been closed until the investigation has concluded.

