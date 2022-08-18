ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WNDU

SJCPD receives donated non-verbal communication picture boards

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. On Monday, the Autism Society of Indiana donated 150 emergency communication boards to the St. Joseph County Police Department. The donation will help officers when they are dealing with emergency situations with non-verbal individuals. The SJCPD is hoping this...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Cultivate Food Rescue gears up for Taste of Hope

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Food insecurity continues to hit our community hard. That’s why Cultivate Food Rescue works every day to fight hunger and cut down on food waste. And right now, they’re gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year. Taste of Hope will take place on Thursday at the Century Center.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

One dead after hit-and-run crash on State Road 2 involving car, bicyclist

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a deadly crash involving a car and bicycle. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred on State Road 2 near Chapel Lane around 8 p.m. on Monday. Both the bicyclist and the driver of the vehicle were traveling west. The westbound lanes on State Road 2 have been closed until the investigation has concluded.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

