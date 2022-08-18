Man arrested in Mason County, West Virginia robbery, pursuit

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested after an armed robbery led to a pursuit in Mason County.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when deputies were called to the Hot Spot Cafe in Gallipolis Ferry, around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 regarding an armed robbery.

Deputies say a short vehicle pursuit ensued and ended with the suspect vehicle crashing. The MCSO says the suspect then fled on foot and K-9 units were deployed to continue the search. A witness confirmed to authorities that a man had crossed Route 2 on foot in front of his vehicle near the town of Henderson and headed toward the Ohio River.

The sheriff’s office says the Point Pleasant Fire Department used their boat to assist in the search between the Salt Creek area of Route 2 to the Henderson area. Deputies say the search was called off just before daylight.

Through the lengthy investigation, deputies executed a search warrant on a property on Route 62 on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and arrested Jason Roach, of Point Pleasant, on a felony warrant for armed robbery, according to the MCSO.

The sheriff’s office says the Point Pleasant Police Department and the Point Pleasant Fire Department assisted in search efforts the night of the robbery.

