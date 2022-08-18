ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, WV

Man arrested in Mason County, West Virginia robbery, pursuit

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UnHvw_0hMWdmWR00

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested after an armed robbery led to a pursuit in Mason County.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when deputies were called to the Hot Spot Cafe in Gallipolis Ferry, around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 regarding an armed robbery.

Deputies say a short vehicle pursuit ensued and ended with the suspect vehicle crashing. The MCSO says the suspect then fled on foot and K-9 units were deployed to continue the search. A witness confirmed to authorities that a man had crossed Route 2 on foot in front of his vehicle near the town of Henderson and headed toward the Ohio River.

West Virginia man accused in failed murder plot gets 10 years in prison

The sheriff’s office says the Point Pleasant Fire Department used their boat to assist in the search between the Salt Creek area of Route 2 to the Henderson area. Deputies say the search was called off just before daylight.

Through the lengthy investigation, deputies executed a search warrant on a property on Route 62 on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and arrested Jason Roach, of Point Pleasant, on a felony warrant for armed robbery, according to the MCSO.

The sheriff’s office says the Point Pleasant Police Department and the Point Pleasant Fire Department assisted in search efforts the night of the robbery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WSAZ

Body found in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Friday in Cross Lanes, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies found the person during a well-being check in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive. The cause of death is unknown, but the body...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Ironton mayor arrested for OVI

Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit II was arrested over the weekend for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a trooper pulled Cramblit over at 1:02 a.m. Saturday. The trooper was going west on South Fourth Street when he saw a...
IRONTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mason County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Gallipolis Ferry, WV
City
Man, WV
City
Point Pleasant, WV
County
Mason County, WV
Lootpress

Kanawha County Man Sentenced to Prison for Role in Multi-State Drug Ring

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Dillon Andrew Young, 29, of Sissonville was sentenced today to two years and six months in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release, for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in Huntington that distributed fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base, also known as “crack.”
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man sentenced in Rand murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced to life without mercy Monday morning after a Kanawha County Judge found him guilty of first degree murder earlier this year. Gerard Maxwell was sentenced for his role in the death of Marian Chapman in Rand, West Virginia in 2019. Maxwell was...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man gets life in prison for 2019 murder

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a 2019 Rand murder. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Gerard Maxwell, 36, of Rand, was sentenced to life in prison without mercy for the 2019 murder of 27-year-old Marian Chapman of South Charleston. The prosecuting attorney’s […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Mcso#Nexstar Media Inc
Lootpress

Lincoln County Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Lincoln County man pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 15, 2021, law enforcement officers arrested Randall Jim Hughes, 37, of Alkol, on an outstanding warrant. During the arrest, two baggies containing approximately 23 grams of fentanyl fell from Hughes’ person. Hughes admitted that he possessed the fentanyl and intended to distribute it. Hughes further admitted that officers seized two loaded firearms from him.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Missing child found safe in New Boston

NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Police in New Boston, Ohio said a child reported missing earlier Monday afternoon has been found safe. Officers said the girl’s mother reported the child missing just after 1:00 p.m. Monday. Dispatchers in Scioto County said the child had not left the home and...
NEW BOSTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
SOUTH POINT, OH
WSAZ

Child hospitalized after dog bite

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Shooting in Charleston under investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police said a shooting happened at the 900 block of Central Ave. Sunday morning. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries with a gunshot wound to his arm according to police. Police responded to the shooting just before 9:30 a.m. The...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man shot in arm on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Charleston. Charleston Police say a man was shot in the arm on the 900 block of Central Ave. on Sunday morning. Kanawha Metro says the man was transported to the hospital. No arrests have been made in this incident.
WSAZ

Wanted man lures kids into car; parents voice safety concerns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are searching for a man accused of luring two children into his car with money and taking off Wednesday. Police describe the SUV as a dark colored Subaru Forester. The rear passenger-side tire is a donut tire. That vehicle was caught on surveillance video...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man dropped off at hospital with gun shot wound

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is in the hospital after suffering from a gun shot wound. Dispatchers tell us the victim was dropped off seeking medical attention just after midnight. Police are working to find out where the shooting took place. At this time, there is no word on...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Huntington Man Sentenced to More than 11 Years in Prison for Federal Drug, Gun Crimes

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Corey Michael Perkins, 33, of Huntington, was sentenced today to 11 years and eight months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiring to have drugs smuggled into the Western Regional Jail. In a separate case, Perkins was sentenced to three years and one month in prison for aiding and abetting the illegal straw purchase of firearms. The two sentences will run concurrently.
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022

AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy