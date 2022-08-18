ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC News Now

Man dead after shooting at Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8i2r_0hMWdThW00

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police said a man died after a shooting Thursday afternoon at The Mall at Prince George’s.

The Hyattsville Police Department said it received a report of a shooting around 4 p.m. The department first tweeted about it at 4:19 p.m. In the tweet, the department asked people to avoid the area.

Student-athlete from Prince William County dies after train hits him near Wingate University

In a follow-up tweet at 4:51 p.m., the police department said: “This is not an active threat and the scene is secure at this time. Please continue to avoid the area.”

An updated tweet at 6:04 p.m. provided the update that a man had died. The tweet also said that officers didn’t believe the shooting to be a random act.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Bowie Teen ID'd In Fatal Prince George's County Shooting

The teenage victim in a fatal Prince George's County shooting has been identified, authorities say. Myles Prentice, 19, was shot in the 200 block of Harry S. Truman Drive on Friday, Aug. 19 around 9:45 p.m., according to Prince George's County police. Detectives found Prentice suffering from gunshot wounds in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Shooting#Prince William#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Dc News
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18

Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
BETHESDA, MD
DC News Now

Police investigating decomposing body

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were working to learn more after finding a decomposing body on Monday morning. Police said that they received the call around 11:30 a.m. about the body being found along a tree line near Oxon Hill Road and MGM National Avenue. They are still conducting a death […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

D.C. police identify suspect in killing of Baltimore man installing solar panels

BALTIMORE -- District of Columbia police have identified a suspect in the killing of Aryeh Wolf, a 25-year-old Baltimore man who was shot earlier this month while installing solar panels in Washington, D.C.The Metropolitan Police Department has put out an arrest warrant for Avery Miler, a 27-year-old resident of Southeast D.C., charging him with first-degree murder while armed.Officers were called to the 5100 block of Call Place SE on Aug. 10 about 3:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound.He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Capt. Kevin Kentish of the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that detectives still have not identified a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099 or to text the department's tip line at 50411.D.C. police offer an award of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of murder suspects.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

DC man arrested for 1993 murder

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man is now in custody nearly 30 years after he allegedly murdered a woman in southeast DC. Police arrested 58-year-old William Ransford Thursday. He’s charged with 2nd-degree murder for the death of 39-year-old Debra McManus in October of 1993. McManus’s body was found in a wooded area next to […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man killed in Prince George's County shooting, police say

LARGO, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating a deadly shooting in Largo Friday night. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 200 Block of Harry S. Truman Drive around 9:55 p.m. Friday. At the scene, officers found a man who was...
LARGO, MD
Daily Voice

Husband Accused Of Killing Wife During Domestic Dispute In Hyattsville: Police

A Maryland man is facing multiple murder charges following the fatal shooting of his wife during an alleged domestic dispute in Hyattsville, authorities announced. Orville-Dean Fairweather has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife, 34-year-old Jolesia Fairweather, in Hyattsville, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Metro Police looking for suspect in attack on three Asian people

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police have released a surveillance photo of the man they say attacked three people of various Asian backgrounds during the early morning hours of August 18th. Police said the man became angry and hurled racial slurs when the three people ignored him along K Street Northwest. He then followed […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
MANASSAS, VA
WTRF- 7News

1 dead, 2 arrested in Jefferson County shooting

One person is dead in Jefferson County after a shooting early Sunday morning. Toronto police say Skyler Miller was taken to Trinity with a gunshot wound but later died at the hospital. Police say two people were arrested in connection to the shooting. One of those arrested is a juvenile. The shooting happened on West […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

Police: Shooter caught on video with gun used to wound victim

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District said they are searching for a man who shot another man on F Street SE on Friday, Aug. 19. Around 4:20 a.m. that day, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 4400 block of F St. SE. There, they found […]
WUSA9

Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River

WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
LAUREL, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy