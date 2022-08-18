Man dead after shooting at Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police said a man died after a shooting Thursday afternoon at The Mall at Prince George’s.

The Hyattsville Police Department said it received a report of a shooting around 4 p.m. The department first tweeted about it at 4:19 p.m. In the tweet, the department asked people to avoid the area.

In a follow-up tweet at 4:51 p.m., the police department said: “This is not an active threat and the scene is secure at this time. Please continue to avoid the area.”

An updated tweet at 6:04 p.m. provided the update that a man had died. The tweet also said that officers didn’t believe the shooting to be a random act.

