Man dead after shooting at Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police said a man died after a shooting Thursday afternoon at The Mall at Prince George’s.
The Hyattsville Police Department said it received a report of a shooting around 4 p.m. The department first tweeted about it at 4:19 p.m. In the tweet, the department asked people to avoid the area.
In a follow-up tweet at 4:51 p.m., the police department said: “This is not an active threat and the scene is secure at this time. Please continue to avoid the area.”
An updated tweet at 6:04 p.m. provided the update that a man had died. The tweet also said that officers didn't believe the shooting to be a random act.
