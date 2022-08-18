ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested Tiffany Rourke, 37, of Amsterdam on August 16. Deputies say that she lied on her application for SNAP benefits. When she applied for benefits she allegedly did not disclose everyone living in her home or all income earned.
informnny.com

17-year-old charged with Criminal Weapon Possession in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A 17-year-old juvenile male is facing gun charges after a foot pursuit took place on August 19, according to the Utica Police Department. Police stated that an officer witnessed a juvenile riding a bike, and doing “figure 8’s” in the middle of traffic, with the intent of blocking traffic while patrolling the 1100 block of Mohawk Street on Friday. The juvenile was later identified as a 17-year-old male.
UTICA, NY
Do You Know This Person? Suspect Wanted in Oriskany Motel 6 Fire

Law enforcement authorities are asking for help from the public identifying a person of interest wanted for questioning in an investigation underway. In a written release the Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says that the individual pictured in the photos released is "a person of interest in a fire investigation." The OCSO says that the fire took place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Motel 6 located at 5920 Airport Road in Oriskany, New York.
ORISKANY, NY
KISS 104.1

New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
NEWS10 ABC

Man drowns in Otsego County river

A man has reportedly drowned in a river in Otsego County. The Otsego County Sheriff's Office said Brian Walley, 43, of Walton, was canoeing with family at the time.
WNYT

AMSTERDAM, NY
News 8 WROC

Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WIVB

Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target

ITHACA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing. On August 18, 2022, New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Miranda M. Fairchild, age 30 of Cortland, NY for the class “E” felony of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.
LANSING, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP: Albany woman, Scotia man found dead in creek

New York State Police are investigating a double drowning in Hamilton County. On August 19, police said Kaydee Lyons, 24, of Albany, and Matthew Bank, 28, of Scotia, were found dead in the water of Tenant Creek off Hope Falls Road.
WKTV

Man accused of stabbing 3 people during fight in downtown Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to downtown Utica Friday afternoon where multiple people were stabbed during a fight. Officers arrived to the 200 block of Genesee Street just before 4 p.m. to find several people hurt, including a woman with a cut on her face. Police were also told that a man involved in the fight went to the hospital to seek treatment for his injuries.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Teen dies after crashing into tree in Otsego County

MARYLAND, N.Y. – A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Otsego County after New York State Police say she went off the road and hit a tree just after noon on Sunday. The teen, whose name has not been released, was driving south on County Highway 42 in the town of Maryland when she crashed.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
3 Killed in Head-On Crash on Route 5 in Herkimer

A head-on crash along Route 5 in the town of Herkimer has claimed three lives. New York State Police say the collision occurred with such force that it took first responder approximately an hour to remove the victims from the vehicles. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Sean Bracken was traveling eastbound on Route 5 at about 10:30 on Sunday night when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Ryan Harrington, who was traveling westbound.
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/16/22

On the 16th day of August 2022 at approximately 9:08 p.m., Tara Conley was arrested on a Probation Warrant through the County of Oswego Probation Division. Conley was transported to OCJ and held pending arraignment. Inmate Name: PERONNE, MICHAEL A. Address: 2345 CORT 4, PALERMO, NY. Birth Date: 08/12/87. Arrest...
OSWEGO, NY
