Sidney Daily News
The dangers of drunk driving
Sidney Police Chief Will Balling, left to right, helps Cash Gephart, 12, walk towards his mother, Carmen Gephart, both of Sidney, while Cash wore goggles that simulated what a drunk person would see. Watching them is Safe Communities Coordinator Tia Toner, of Sidney. Toner was working a Sidney-Shelby County Health Department Drive Sober booth at the Sidney farmers market on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The baseball game between the courthouse officials and the saloon keepers was played on the grounds in East Sidney yesterday afternoon. It resulted in a victory for the saloon keepers by the score of 17 to 13. Fred Connors was pitcher for the winners with George Shie, catching; L.E. Pafadt was the pitcher for the county officials, while Web Bland did the catching.
Sidney Daily News
Friday Night Fun at the Senior Center
SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will be having a Karaoke Night on Friday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public ages 50 or over. There will be light refreshments available and a door prize. You don’t have to sing, just come and enjoy an evening of music.
Sidney Daily News
Senior spotlight
Marcia Beerman from Sidney has been a member since moving into the area 2 years ago. She said that joining the Center has helped her to meet people. “I really enjoy the Fitness Room with personal trainer as well as the variety of programs offered. “
Sidney Daily News
Samaritan Works welcomes new board members
SIDNEY – At its August board meeting, the directors of Samaritan Works, a nonprofit organization offering faith-filled sober loving, welcomed two new board members. Cody Odem and Stacy Martin are joining the board, both from Sidney. Assuming the position once again as chairman is Lisa Guyett, from Sidney. Guyett...
Sidney Daily News
2022 Bremenfest
Jace Eilerman, left, 8, rides with his sister, Averly Eilerman, 5, both of Anna, on the Tubs-of-Fun at Bremenfest on Saturday, Aug. 20. The kids are the children of Jacob and Macie Eilerman.
