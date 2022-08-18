———— The baseball game between the courthouse officials and the saloon keepers was played on the grounds in East Sidney yesterday afternoon. It resulted in a victory for the saloon keepers by the score of 17 to 13. Fred Connors was pitcher for the winners with George Shie, catching; L.E. Pafadt was the pitcher for the county officials, while Web Bland did the catching.

