Remembering 20 victims of August 2021 catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sunday marks one year since the catastrophic flood hit Middle Tennessee, with Waverly in Humphreys County getting the brunt of the disaster.

National Weather Service reported 9 inches of rain to 17 inches of rain fell across the Middle Tennessee area within a 6-hour period on August 21, 2021. Then another round of storms hit the same area later that night.

The major flash flooding event claimed the lives of 20 people: 19 in Waverly and one in Hurricane Mills.

NWS said the flood is the deadliest on record for Tennessee for one day in the same area. The May 2010 historic flood was over a three-day period with 22 fatalities for the state.

Now, a year later, many people are still working to rebuild their homes and businesses.

Meanwhile, the Army Corps of Engineers is studying the flood in an effort to mitigate future catastrophes.

