Humphreys County, TN

Remembering 20 victims of August 2021 catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee

By Brittney Baird, Caitlin Huff
 4 days ago

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sunday marks one year since the catastrophic flood hit Middle Tennessee, with Waverly in Humphreys County getting the brunt of the disaster.

National Weather Service reported 9 inches of rain to 17 inches of rain fell across the Middle Tennessee area within a 6-hour period on August 21, 2021. Then another round of storms hit the same area later that night.

Flood recovery continues 1 year later in Waverly

The major flash flooding event claimed the lives of 20 people: 19 in Waverly and one in Hurricane Mills.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UPqO_0hMWbHHc00
    Wayne Spears (Courtesy: Loretta Lynn’s Ranch)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5lUq_0hMWbHHc00
    Mark Kee (Courtesy: Kee family)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CSqIT_0hMWbHHc00
    Robert Scott Kilburn (Submitted by family)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8ZNc_0hMWbHHc00
    Robin Shawl (Courtesy: Shawl family)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CPQbT_0hMWbHHc00
    Ryan and Rileigh Rigney (Courtesy: Angie Willeby)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCufN_0hMWbHHc00
    Regenia Brake (Courtesy: Kayla Brake)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHFqK_0hMWbHHc00
    Nathanal Whitsett (Submitted by family)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECGKw_0hMWbHHc00
    Mary Luten (Submitted by family)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JBpmG_0hMWbHHc00
    Lucy Connor (Courtesy: Samantha Tuten)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11y04r_0hMWbHHc00
    (Courtesy: Almond family)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9JwU_0hMWbHHc00
    Lilly Bryant (Courtesy: Bryant family)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tllSG_0hMWbHHc00
    Leslie Kersten (Courtesy: Kersten family)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CLSP_0hMWbHHc00
    Kellen Burrow Vaughn (Photo: Submitted)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIlXW_0hMWbHHc00
    Joshua-Hendrix flood victim
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHRfr_0hMWbHHc00
    Joseph Reeves (Courtesy: Rachel Reeves)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4Ipm_0hMWbHHc00
    James Michael Betty (Courtesy: Betty family)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XSsVB_0hMWbHHc00
    Hallie Gerber (Courtesy: Gerber family)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJnhR_0hMWbHHc00
    Donna Bradley (Courtesy: Bradley family)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ThgER_0hMWbHHc00
    Amber Newman (Courtesy: Family photo)

NWS said the flood is the deadliest on record for Tennessee for one day in the same area. The May 2010 historic flood was over a three-day period with 22 fatalities for the state.

Now, a year later, many people are still working to rebuild their homes and businesses.

Meanwhile, the Army Corps of Engineers is studying the flood in an effort to mitigate future catastrophes.

