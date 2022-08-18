Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Oklahoma Cancer Specialist & Research Institute In Bartlesville Gets Renovated
The Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute in Bartlesville has new renovations and we're taking a look inside. Staff says state-of-the-art equipment will make treatments a more comfortable experience for patients. The institute says it provides treatment for all three types of oncology; radiation, medical and surgical. Staff says a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Highlights from CITY MATTERS 8-22-22
Smoke testing of the Bartlesville city sewer system continues. Appearing on CITY MATTERS, city manager Mike Bailey said if problems are discovered during testing, the city will be there to help homeowners financially to fix those problems. It could be another 30 days or so before the finishing touches are...
KTUL
Oklahoma State University welcomes record-breaking freshman class
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University welcomed its largest and most diverse freshman class on Monday. There were more than 4,668 first-time freshmen enrolled, which is a 9% increase from last year's freshmen fall semester enrollment. The OSU Honors College also set a new enrollment record for the...
United Way announces goal to help people struggling with higher costs
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Area United Way (TAUW) announced on Saturday $25,913,704 as the 2022 campaign goal. The team said they exceeded last year’s goal, raising $25,493,060. TAUW said in a press release they invest millions of dollars every year to provide life-changing services for tens of thousands of people in need locally in Tulsa, Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Rogers, and Wagoner counties. It financially supports 59 nonprofit partners and grants to organizations solving complex social challenges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Partners with Cherokee Nation on Roads
A major road improvement project in Washington County near Ochelata has been completed with the helpf of funds from the Cherokee Nation. Washington Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the original amount for the improvements were close to $600,000 but with the help of Cherokee Nation, who contributed nearly one-third of the cost, the project was finished on time and efficiently.
News On 6
Admiral Twin Drive-In Holds Motorcycle Swap Meet
Motorcycle enthusiasts got to have some fun at a swap meet Sunday in Tulsa. The event was held outdoors at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Jeff Williams Motorcycle swap meets have been making stops in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri since April. This meet-up was the last one of the season for...
News On 6
Cooking Corner: Hatch Chile Rellenos
TULSA, Okla. - Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. Hatch Chile season is well underway and on Monday, our friend Heather Berryhill shared how to use those peppers in Chile Rellenos.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Burn Ban Extended To Labor Day
Both the Washington County and Nowata County Commissioners elected to extend the current burn ban for another 14 days through Labor Day Weekend. Washington Commissioner Mitch Antle said he had reviewed the regulations for burn bans and his county clearly meets the criteria for retaining the ban. The Washington County Commissioners also rely on Kary Cox, Director Emergtency Management for the county, to provide them with information about how the ban is working. Cox reported there have not been any complaints about the ban to his office. Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen confirmed they have not issued any citations thus far so the ban must be working.
News On 6
Construction On New Costco Is Underway In Owasso
Construction of a new Costco just south of Owasso is underway. The huge footprint for the new Costco is taking shape just off 46th Street North and Highway 169. As part of a Retail Incentive Program, the City of Tulsa has agreed to provide up to $3.9 million in economic incentives for the new 200,000-square-foot building, which will help with infrastructure improvements in the area.
tncontentexchange.com
Michael Overall: How fast could Tulsa get things done a century ago compared to now?
At 3 o’clock on a Monday afternoon in November 1924, President Calvin Coolidge pressed a telegraph key in the White House to send a signal to Tulsa. Atop Reservoir Hill, 4 miles north of downtown and 1,200 miles west of Washington, D.C., a valve turned and a stream of cool, clear water gushed from a small spigot.
News On 6
OSBI Investigating Tax Disruption At Oklahoma Tax Commission
Court filing revealed that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sand Springs woman over a reported disruption of the Oklahoma Tax Commission database dating back to 2019. The woman has not been charged, so she is not being named at this time. In a request for a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
COVID-19 Tracing Gets Approval in Washington County
A discussiong between the Washington County Commissioners and the Washington County Sheriff's department has resulted in approval of ARPA funds for Enhanced Contact Tracing protocols for COVID-19 outbreaks that may occur in the future, per the definitions under Public Health Initiatives for public government buildings. A little over $59,000 was...
blackchronicle.com
Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
New sporting goods store coming to Tulsa, city councilor announces
TULSA, Okla. — A new sporting goods store is coming to Tulsa, Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced on Facebook on Saturday. SCHEELS, a sporting goods store currently has 30 locations and will soon set up shop in Woodland Hills Mall, Decter Wright said. “Thanks to the cooperative...
moreclaremore.com
DR. JESSE BUSHYHEAD – BELOVED PHYSICIAN
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the September 1949 Ranchman magazine by Myron A. Hurd. “I don’t like Doctor Bushyhead.” Young Viv Ross blurted out one day to his mother, Mrs. Nellie Ross of Claremore. Mrs. Ross was astonished. “Why in the world do you say a thing like that, son?” she asked him. “Because he is too bossy,” the frail child stated succinctly.
news9.com
Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism
Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
MySanAntonio
Do You Have What It Takes To Revive This Futuristic Tulsa Tower?
The design inspiration for this one-of-a-kind home in Oklahoma came from a postcard. Resembling a Space Age wonder, this residence is now available for $295,000. Known to Tulsa locals as the Jetsons House, it's a four-story home with a remarkable view. It was initially listed in June for $415,000. “It’s...
Protest held outside local artist’s studio over ‘inappropriate behavior’
TULSA, Okla. — More than a dozen people gathered outside a local artist’s studio to protest what they said is, “inappropriate behavior” on Saturday. People held signs and voiced their opinions about Scott Taylor. One protestor said they wanted Tulsa to be a safe space for...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Boynton Shines at Sports Spectacular
The annual Samaritan Sports Spectacular took place on Friday night at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Bartlesville. This year’s speaker was a good one, Oklahoma State head men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton took the stage. The event is a fundraiser for the Samaritan Counseling and Growth Center in Bartlesville.
Comments / 0