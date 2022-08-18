LCM (50m) The 2022 Hong Kong Open Swimming Championships kicked off this weekend, with national record holder Siobhan Haughey back in the water. The 24-year-old former University of Michigan Wolverine is competing once again after having pulled out of this year’s World Championships to tend to her ankle injury incurred this past May. In Budapest, Haughey was the top seed in both the 100m and 200m freestyle, the events in which she took silver at the 2020 Olympic Games.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO