swimswam.com
Siobhan Haughey Hits 1:56.47 200 Free In Hong Kong Comeback Meet
LCM (50m) The 2022 Hong Kong Open Swimming Championships kicked off this weekend, with national record holder Siobhan Haughey back in the water. The 24-year-old former University of Michigan Wolverine is competing once again after having pulled out of this year’s World Championships to tend to her ankle injury incurred this past May. In Budapest, Haughey was the top seed in both the 100m and 200m freestyle, the events in which she took silver at the 2020 Olympic Games.
swimswam.com
Kristof Milak Might Add New Events To His Lineup At Next Year’s Hungarian Nats
In an interview with Hungarian magazine Magyar Nemzet, Milak hinted at was adding more events to his lineup at next year's Hungarian National Championships. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. In an interview with Hungarian magazine Magyar Nemzet, Kristof Milak discussed his performances at the 2022 European Championships and his outlook...
swimswam.com
Reviewing The Most Notable Swims From Day Three Of Duel In The Pool
In this article, we review some of the top performances and what we think were some fun moments that displayed the unconventionality of this meet. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney, Australia. Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic...
swimswam.com
WATCH: The Debut of the Mixed Class/Able-Bodied Relay and All DITP Day 3 Races
Watch Lizzi Smith (pictured) be a part of history in the first mixed class/able-bodied relay, and all the other races from the final day of Duel in the Pool. Archive photo via Fike Swim. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney, Australia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
Luke Hobson Goes A Massive (Unofficial) Best Time Of 1:45.59 In The 200 Free
Although Duel In the Pool times are not official, Hobson's 200 free swim was 0.55 seconds faster than his official best time of 1:46.14. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney, Australia. Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic...
swimswam.com
2022 Jr Pan Pacs: Australia and U.S. Set for Thrilling Battles (Psych Sheet)
LCM (50m) The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Honolulu, Hawaii are set to kick off in a few days. Swimmers from 10 countries and territories, including Australia, Canada, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Japan, New Zealand, Samoa, Singapore, and the United States, are competing in this edition of Junior Pan Pacs.
swimswam.com
2022 Duel in the Pool: Day 3 Finals Live Recap
We'll have more of the same from yesterday's action, including traditional events, as well as skins, broken, mystery, and more unique relays. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney, Australia. Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (pool...
swimswam.com
Host Nation Turkey Dominates the Pool at the Islamic Solidarity Games
LCM (50 meters) The fifth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games was originally supposed to take place in 2021, four years after the last Games in 2017. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic pushing the Olympic Games to 2021, the Islamic Solidarity Games were delayed until this year. 36 countries...
