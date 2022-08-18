ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Life insurance salesman from Anderson gives longevity advice at 92

By Scott Den Herder
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Harold Bates, Sr. has been selling life insurance in Anderson, South Carolina, since the 1950s.

Born in 1930, he grew up in the Toxaway Mill Village, and worked in the textile factory there until he decided to start selling insurance.

His supervisor at the mill said he would be back, but Bates never returned.

Now, at 92, he reflects upon the lessons he’s learned and gives the advice he would like to share.

