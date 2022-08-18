Read full article on original website
Nick Cannon Jams Out To Mariah Carey With Their Daughter Monroe in Adorable TikTok Video
Nick Cannon just shared an adorable clip of him and his 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, vibing out to a song by her mom, Mariah Carey. The adorable father-daughter moment was shared via Cannon's TikTok page where the duo can be seen wearing blankets as capes and twirling around a bedroom as Monroe's mother's hit single, "Emotions", played in the background.
Priyanka Chopra Shares Rare Glimpse of Daughter in Sweet Instagram Photos
Priyanka Chopra is giving fans a glimpse of her and Nick Jonas' baby girl. The actress took to her Instagram on Sunday evening to share adorable snaps cuddling up to her 7-month-old daughter Malti. In the first photo, Chopra can be seen taking a selfie while wearing a simple white...
Emma Watson Revives Pixie Cut in New Campaign Video She Directed
Emma Watson appears to be bringing back her iconic pixie cut in a new campaign photo for Prada. The actress and face of Prada's new fragrance, 32, appears to be throwing it back in a newly-released campaign preview featuring the Harry Potter alum with an adorable pixie cut, face-framing micro bangs, and her eyebrows brushed up.
Heidi Klum Reflects on Who Will Win 'Making the Cut' After Her First Meeting With Contestants
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are together again for season 3 of Making the Cut joined by 10 talented designers from around the world— Zurich, Switzerland; Harbin, China; Curitiba, Brazil; Montreal, Canada —and the U.S.—Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Chicago, Savannah and Brooklyn, N.Y.. The mission for the design...
The Real Reason Rachel Dumped Tyler on The Bachelorette
Rachel Recchia’s suitor Tyler Norris has spoken out to Parade.com after she dumped him on The Bachelorette. She shocked show fans by choosing Tyler for a hometown visit as one of her final four guys—then rejected him BEFORE meeting his family!. Monday night’s episode showed Tyler expressing his...
Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day Defends Photoshopping Herself into Fake Vacation Photos
Singer and former reality TV contestant, Aubrey O'Day has responded to criticism from fans over her attempt to pass altered images off as personal vacation photos on Instagram. O'Day, who is best known as a member of the former girl group Danity Kane and for her participation in Marriage Boot...
Couple’s Olive Garden Engagement Photo Shoot Goes Viral
A couple eager to take engagement photos in the Italian countryside couldn't exactly travel across the world for the photo shoot–so they improvised. Carlsey Bibb and Caden Mills got engaged not so long ago and have begun planning a wedding for later this year. So when it came time to snap the engagement photos, the two already knew exactly the type of vibe they wanted to capture.
'Best Foot Forward' Star Logan Marmino Shares His Biggest Life Lessons
Although Logan Marmino is only 12 years old, he has sage life lessons to teach all of us about embracing our differences and respecting one another. The 7th grade New Jersey native has never allowed his disability to get in his way. He has been active in sports since age 5 and has played on a travel baseball team since he was 9.
Brooklyn Beckham Reveals Astonishing Number of Tattoos Dedicated to His Wife
Brooklyn Beckham is basically a walking love letter. The eldest offspring of David and Victoria Beckham recently opened up about how many tattoos he has in honor of wife Nicola Peltz, and let's just say, it's surprising—even for the biggest of body art aficionados. While he has shown off...
‘Dog Lover’ Kristen Bell Shares Comical Snap of Common Issue All Pet Owners Face
Kristen Bell just shared a series of very relatable photos about owning a dog. The actress took to her Instagram page to post two hilarious snaps of her and one very good boy (a dog) on Sunday afternoon. In the photos, Bell can be seen sitting on a boat with...
Toddler’s Reaction to Ant Crawling on Her Proves Kids Are Fearless
Kids continue to amaze everyone with their fearlessness. And that includes this girl on TikTok who didn't think twice when dealing with an ant. The video was posted by Rob Fournier on his account, depicting his two-year-old daughter—who he features regularly in videos—discovering an ant on her hand.
Michelle Pfeiffer Shows Off Makeup-Free Selfie With Important Message
Michelle Pfieffer proved that she is practically ageless in a new Instagram selfie, where she appeared to be completely makeup-free. The 64-year-old shared the post to her Instagram page on Wednesday and showed off her gorgeous complexion with an all-natural look. But the Dangerous Liaisons actress wasn't just flaunting her...
