Parade

Emma Watson Revives Pixie Cut in New Campaign Video She Directed

Emma Watson appears to be bringing back her iconic pixie cut in a new campaign photo for Prada. The actress and face of Prada's new fragrance, 32, appears to be throwing it back in a newly-released campaign preview featuring the Harry Potter alum with an adorable pixie cut, face-framing micro bangs, and her eyebrows brushed up.
Parade

The Real Reason Rachel Dumped Tyler on The Bachelorette

Rachel Recchia’s suitor Tyler Norris has spoken out to Parade.com after she dumped him on The Bachelorette. She shocked show fans by choosing Tyler for a hometown visit as one of her final four guys—then rejected him BEFORE meeting his family!. Monday night’s episode showed Tyler expressing his...
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Couple’s Olive Garden Engagement Photo Shoot Goes Viral

A couple eager to take engagement photos in the Italian countryside couldn't exactly travel across the world for the photo shoot–so they improvised. Carlsey Bibb and Caden Mills got engaged not so long ago and have begun planning a wedding for later this year. So when it came time to snap the engagement photos, the two already knew exactly the type of vibe they wanted to capture.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Parade

'Best Foot Forward' Star Logan Marmino Shares His Biggest Life Lessons

Although Logan Marmino is only 12 years old, he has sage life lessons to teach all of us about embracing our differences and respecting one another. The 7th grade New Jersey native has never allowed his disability to get in his way. He has been active in sports since age 5 and has played on a travel baseball team since he was 9.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Toddler’s Reaction to Ant Crawling on Her Proves Kids Are Fearless

Kids continue to amaze everyone with their fearlessness. And that includes this girl on TikTok who didn't think twice when dealing with an ant. The video was posted by Rob Fournier on his account, depicting his two-year-old daughter—who he features regularly in videos—discovering an ant on her hand.
KIDS
Parade

Michelle Pfeiffer Shows Off Makeup-Free Selfie With Important Message

Michelle Pfieffer proved that she is practically ageless in a new Instagram selfie, where she appeared to be completely makeup-free. The 64-year-old shared the post to her Instagram page on Wednesday and showed off her gorgeous complexion with an all-natural look. But the Dangerous Liaisons actress wasn't just flaunting her...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Parade

