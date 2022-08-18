Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO


See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die
There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
FOX2now.com
Fire at Goodwill Outlet store in Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, Mo. – Emergency crews are at the scene Tuesday morning of a reported fire in Bridgeton. According to reports, lanes have been blocked southbound at St. Louis Mills Boulevard due to a fire at the Goodwill Outlet Store. No injuries have been reported. The fire started at about 5 a.m.
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
KMOV
Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
Police share pic of suspected gunman in south St. Louis homicide
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have released an image showing the suspected gunman responsible for a recent south city murder.
57-year-old man carjacked while delivering pizza
Officers responded to a call for a carjacking Saturday night.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis 'Kia Boyz' Switch Stolen Cars as They Flee Police Helicopter
Three "Kia Boyz" led a police helicopter on a chase throughout St. Louis city and county Wednesday night. According to Evita Caldwell with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, on Wednesday police observed two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old near Vandeventer and Forest Park avenues driving a Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen that same day.
Man shot in crossfire while taking a walk
A man was shot while taking a walk early Sunday morning.
Stolen truck crashes into St. Peters home, driver runs away
A driver is facing several charges after running from the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon in St. Peters.
Man shot to death in north St. Louis Sunday evening
ST. LOUIS — Police said they are investigating a deadly Sunday evening shooting in north St. Louis. Police said the shooting happened on Theodore Avenue near Riverview Boulevard in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood at around 6:15 p.m. Police said the victim was shot in the head. He...
KMOV
Man found dead in South City alley
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds. According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Washington Missourian
City of Union buys downtown property
The Union Board of Aldermen has approved the purchase of vacant lots across from City Hall that the city hopes to turn into an asset. The city is buying the property for $300,000 from the Susan C. Reed Trust with plans to add parking, along with other potential uses.
Jefferson County residents oppose plan to build new apartment complex
Jefferson County residents are upset about county officials' plan to build a new apartment complex near Arnold.
