Saint Louis, MO

KICK AM 1530

See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die

There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
HANNIBAL, MO
FOX2now.com

Fire at Goodwill Outlet store in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Emergency crews are at the scene Tuesday morning of a reported fire in Bridgeton. According to reports, lanes have been blocked southbound at St. Louis Mills Boulevard due to a fire at the Goodwill Outlet Store. No injuries have been reported. The fire started at about 5 a.m.
BRIDGETON, MO
St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO Business
KMOV

Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis 'Kia Boyz' Switch Stolen Cars as They Flee Police Helicopter

Three "Kia Boyz" led a police helicopter on a chase throughout St. Louis city and county Wednesday night. According to Evita Caldwell with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, on Wednesday police observed two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old near Vandeventer and Forest Park avenues driving a Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen that same day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man found dead in South City alley

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds. According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

City of Union buys downtown property

The Union Board of Aldermen has approved the purchase of vacant lots across from City Hall that the city hopes to turn into an asset. The city is buying the property for $300,000 from the Susan C. Reed Trust with plans to add parking, along with other potential uses.
UNION, MO

