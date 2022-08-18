ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

TTUHSC welcomed the 2026 class of the dental program

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This weekend the Hunt School of Dental Medicine welcomed their class of 2026 with a White Coat Ceremony. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso's Dean, Richard Black, and faculty members presented the new 61 dental students with their first white coats. The...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Locomotives host first responders night

Locomotives hosted first responders night, Saturday at Southwest University Park. statewide pension fund association kicks off their summer conference at the Locomotives First Responders’ Night soccer game. Over 100 police and firefighters from across the state of Texas attended the game. Trustees of pension funds for firefighters, police, and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

UTEP students return to campus for fall 2022 semester

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Students at the University of Texas at El Paso returned to the campus Monday. More first-time-in-college students started classes this week. About 3,600 first-time-in-college students, often referred to as freshmen, represent a 22 percent increase over Fall 2021 enrollment in the same group. The...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Ysleta ISD addresses traffic concerns at new campus

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District is addressing traffic concerns at the newly built J.M. Hanks Middle School near Pebble Hills. The middle school was built due to the district consolidating two other campuses in the area. Jim Vaquez with Ysleta ISD said there are...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Canutillo ISD voters to vote on $264 million bond in November election

CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Voters in the Canutillo Independent School District will vote on a $264 million bond referendum in the November election. If the bond is approved, it would help the district address critical needs in safety, security, growth, equity, and student programming at schools, according to Canutillo ISD officials.
CANUTILLO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso council member Cissy Lizarraga not running for re-election

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso council member for District 8, Cissy Lizarraga will not be running for a second term. She said she decided not to run for re-election for the November election after serving for five years. Lizarraga said she is retiring from public office...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Structure collapse in west El Paso leaves 20 people displaced

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building in west El Paso. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department, the collapse damaged multiple apartments. The structure collapsed on apartments near UTEP at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl. “I saw the ambulance...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Body found in desert area of far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in far east El Paso on Sunday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 4:40 p.m. in the desert area near the 1400 block of Santa Fe Trails Road in the Montana Vista area.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new location in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Tropical Smoothie Cafe is opening a new location in northeast El Paso. The new cafe is located at 4830 Woodrow Bean Transmountain Suite. It will open on Saturday at 8 a.m. The first 50 customers will get free smoothies for a year with the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Person rescued after vehicle falls into canal in lower valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was rescued after a vehicle fell into a canal. El Paso Fire Department stated on Twitter that a vehicle fell into a canal at N Loop and Mauer. EPFD reports the patient was checked at the scene and transported to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

EPPD looks for information on west El Paso traffic light shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is asking for the help of the public in the investigation of a shooting that happened earlier in August. On August 7, a 24-year-old man was shot at a traffic light on Sunland Park Drive near Interstate 10, police said.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Women arrested after hitting a police unit early Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a crash early Sunday. Officials said a DWI driver hit the back police unit. The police car was unoccupied as officers had lanes closed, according to officials. The crash happened in the 11400 Gateway West in east...
EL PASO, TX

