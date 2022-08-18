Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Q Lazzarus Cause of Death Confirmed: 'Goodbye Horses' Singer Dead at 61
In a report by The Rolling Stone, a close friend of Q Lazzarus, Eva Aridjis confirmed the death of the singer-songwriter. The 61-year-old singer-songwriter died following a short illness, but the cause of death was not released. In an interview with The Rolling Stone, Aridjis talked about Lazzarus' vibrant and...
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
Q Lazzarus, Singer Behind Famous Song Featured in ‘The Silence of the Lambs,’ Dead at 61
Q Lazzarus, best known for her 1988 single “Goodbye Horses” which was famously played in Silence of the Lambs, passed away in July. The singer was 61. Diane Luckey was Lazzarus’ real name. A friend of Luckey’s who had been filming a documentary about the musician confirmed to Rolling Stone on Thursday that she had passed away. Meanwhile, the Asbury Park Press published a brief obituary. The paper said Luckey passed away on July 19 “after a short illness.”
NME
‘Goodbye Horses’ musician Q Lazzarus has died, aged 61
Q Lazzarus, the musician best known for her 1988 hit song ‘Goodbye Horses’, has died. Lazzarus, real name Diane Luckey, passed away last month at the age of 61 following a short illness. Her death was confirmed by an obituary that was posted on the website of the Jackson Funeral Home in New Jersey.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mysterious Singer Behind Iconic ‘Silence of the Lambs’ Song ‘Goodbye Horses’ Has Died
Q Lazzarus, the woman behind “Goodbye Horses,” a song made iconic by the film The Silence of the Lambs, has died at age 61, according to an obituary spotted in a local New Jersey paper by Rolling Stone. Q’s identity and backstory has been one of the most strangest mysteries of the music world. Born Diane Luckey in New Jersey, she worked as a cab driver in New York in the ’80s and one day picked up director Jonathan Demme, who fell in love with her demos. He went on to use her music in 1986’s Candle Goes Away, 1988’s...
Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement
Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
The Heartbreaking Death Of Fox News Anchor Uma Pemmaraju
Uma Pemmaraju, one of the founding Fox News anchors, died at the age of 64 on August 8, per Fox News. No cause of death has been publicly announced. She's survived by her daughter Kirina Alana Devi and her ex-husband Andrew Petkun, per The Focus. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of...
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mary Alice, Actress in ‘A Different World’ and ‘Sparkle,’ Dies
Click here to read the full article. Emmy-winning actress Mary Alice, known for her roles as Leticia “Lettie” Bostic on NBC‘s “A Different World” and as Effie Williams in the 1976 musical drama “Sparkle,” died Wednesday in New York City, according to the NYPD. Her birth year had been reported both as 1936 and 1941 in various sources. In “The Matrix Revolutions,” she played the Oracle and also played the role in the video game “Enter the Matrix.” She appeared in “A Different World” for two seasons, and also played Ellie Grant Hubbard on “All My Children” in the 1980s. In films, she...
Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants
Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Chicago PD: Why does Jason Beghe have a raspy voice?
Nobody intimidates like Hank Voight. The Chicago PD mainstay manages to scare most everyone he encounters, whether it be through his determination or his willingness to cut corners to ensure justice is served. Then there’s the voice. Voight’s raspy delivery is instantly recognizable, and this is all due to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. Article continues below...
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
‘Selena: The Series’ Star Lindsey Pearlman Died By Suicide, Autopsy Reveals
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death was suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity. In February, the Selena: The Series actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance to Runyon Canyon Park in California, per reports obtained by People. According to the outlet, the autopsy also found, “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in her system. Lindsey was first reported missing on Feb. 13. Her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted on Feb. 17 that her “phone last pinged on Sunset blvd,” adding that the family was offering a reward if someone...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
50 Cent Reacts To Brooklyn Bishop Being Robbed Of Jewelry During Sermon
Click here to read the full article. News of the brazen armed robbery of a Brooklyn Bishop delivering a sermon during a livestream has garnered commentary from people all over social media. Some have voiced shock, while others have questioned why the clergyman was wearing expensive jewelry to begin with. Known for weighing in on various matters of public interest, from politics to tabloid fodder, rapper 50 Cent shared his own reaction on Twitter. The entrepreneur and philanthropist reposted the viral clip with a caption conveying his matter-of-fact attitude about the incident. “Meanwhile back in New York, they robbing the church...
The Young And The Restless Star Robert Newman Reveals Why He Was Relieved When Ashland Died
When Robert Newman took over the role of Ashland Locke after Richard Burgi was let go from "The Young and the Restless," fans liked him instantly, according to Daily Soap Dish. Ashland and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) have had a tumultuous relationship on the show, but after he rescued her from a car crash, she admitted that she was in love with him (via Soaps in Depth). Ashland was shocked considering all the bridges he had burned in Genoa City. The two decided to start a business and move to New York. However, Victoria double-crossed him, swindled him out of his fortune, and fled home (via Soaps in Depth).
Essence
Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid
While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
‘I GOT QUESTIONS’: J. Alphonse Understood The Assignment As He Bodies His Role As Lil’ Murda On ‘P-Valley’
J. Alphonse understood the assignment, and recently pulled up on MADAMENOIRE to talk about his craft and the goodness that is 'P-Valley.'
Comments / 5