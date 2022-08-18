Endzone Preview: North Central vs North Vermillion

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The North Vermillion Falcons will host North Central on Friday night in a rematch of last season’s overtime thriller won by the Falcons. Both head coaches are familiar with each other, having coached together in the past. North Vermillion head coach Brian Crabtree says it’s always a challenge to face the Thunderbirds.

“Oh yeah I expect it to be an absolute battle coach Joe Kutch does a great job down there he’s really done a nice job getting things going and I expect it to be an absolute battle it ought to be one to come watch. A bunch of good guys down there and very good football coaches some of them played for me so yeah it’s always good to see them before and after the game win or lose some real good guys down there,” Crabtree said.

Added North Central head coach Joe Kutch: “You know coach Crabtree up there he used to coach here I coached with him when he was here a great coach lot of success last year was a real fun game here went to overtime we lost in overtime to them I’m looking forward to the challenge it doesn’t matter how our numbers are or how coach Crabtree’s numbers are he takes what he has and he makes the best of it I respect him for that it’s always a fun game we played them for years every season and then we didn’t play them for three or four years we’ve been in their sectional it’s been back and forth now we’ve got them back on our regular season schedule so I’m excited to go up and play them it’s a long drive from here straight north but I’m excited and I’m sure coach Crabtree is excited hopefully we’ll put on a show for everybody,” he said.

North Central at North Vermillion is slated for a 7 pm kickoff in Cayuga and is one of the featured games on the season premiere of Goin’ 2 The Endzone

