Read full article on original website
Related
ATV driver crashes after leading deputies on chase in Randall
RANDALL, Minn. – An ATV driver is hospitalized after leading police on a chase that led to a crash Sunday evening in central Minnesota.Morrison County Sheriff's deputies tried to pull over the 46-year-old driver in Randall just before 11 p.m. on suspicion of driving while impaired, but he sped off. He "eventually pulled into a yard" before he lost control and crashed. The driver was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital. The extent of his injuries hasn't been released. The sheriff's office says criminal charges are pending against the driver, who they say was also operating the ATV despite having a revoked license.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
knsiradio.com
Man Hurt in Semi Rollover Monday Morning
(KNSI) – A man was hurt after getting trapped in a semi during a rollover accident in Stearns County on Monday morning. First responders were called around 7:30 to County Road 16 near 263rd Avenue in Zion Township, northwest of Roscoe. Deputies say 58-year-old Rodney Lillis of Wadena went around a curve, lost control, drove on the shoulder, then crossed over the westbound lane of traffic and into the north ditch on County Road 16. The truck went a short distance before it rolled onto the driver’s side.
Semi rolls over in Stearns County, driver airlifted from scene
ZION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi crash this morning on County Road 16 in Zion Township forced Stearns County deputies to extricate the driver from the vehicle. Rodney Lillis, 58, was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital and treated for his injuries. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. along County Road 16 near 263rd Avenue. Police believe the semi drove onto the right shoulder before crossing into the opposite lane and ending up in the ditch.The Minnesota State Patrol and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
willmarradio.com
Clara City man hurt in motorcycle crash near Glenwood
(Glenwood MN-) A 45-year-old Clara City man was hurt when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County Sunday. At 1:15 p.m., the man was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. The man's name and current condition has not been released. The truck was driven by an 18-year-old man from Alexandria, and no word on if he or his two teenaged passengers were hurt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KARE
Woman killed in UTV crash in west-central Minnesota
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn — A woman from Alexandria died in a utility task vehicle (UTV or side-by-side) crash on Tuesday. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call about the accident shortly before 8 p.m. The callers said they "were driving by and saw the UTV in the ditch...
One killed after being trapped under UTV near Alexandria
A person was killed when the UTV they were driving rolled on top of them in a ditch near Alexandria Tuesday evening. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it was called at around 7:45 p.m. to Wild Rose Lane south of Hwy. 27, and found the driver was trapped underneath the rolled UTV.
willmarradio.com
Name of woman killed in UTV crash in Douglas County released
(Alexandria, MN) -- The rider killed in a utility terrain vehicle (U-T-V) crash in west central Minnesota is identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Craig of Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the U-T-V driven by Craig rolled over into the ditch Tuesday night, trapping her underneath the machine. Witnesses were able to pull the U-T-V off Craig and attempted to save her, but she died at the scene.
KAAL-TV
Charges dismissed for Perham man in coma
(ABC 6 News) - Olmsted County dropped all charges against a Perham man who remains in a coma after a car crash on July 29. The court dismissed three cases against 31-year-old Avey Larson, including charges of 5th-degree assault during an alleged brawl in front of a Holiday gas station in June.
IN THIS ARTICLE
willmarradio.com
Homes, vehicle hit by gunfire in Willmar Sunday morning
(Willmar MN-) Willmar police are asking the public for any information about two shootings in Willmar Sunday morning. No one was injured in either incident, but homes and vehicles were damaged. At 3:39 Sunday morning Willmar Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Ann St SE in Willmar on the report of gunshots. Officers found several bullet holes in a residence in that area. Less than an hour later, at 4:27 am, residents in the 1000 block of 6th St SW also reported gunshots. Officers found a home and a vehicle in that area had been struck by bullets. The cases remain under investigation and it’s believed the residences and vehicle were specifically targeted and the incidents may be related.
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
lakesarearadio.net
Staples Man Charged with Multiple Tax Crimes
(KNSI) — A Staples man is charged with four felonies after allegedly failing to file income tax returns. According to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office complaint, Blaine Butler failed to file his state income tax returns for tax years 2017 through 2020, despite earning enough income through his employers during those years to be required to file income tax returns in Minnesota. They also accuse Butler’s wife, Melony Butler, the director of the Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, of taking money from the nonprofit and using it for personal expenses. That money should have been reported as taxable income on their joint returns.
The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota
Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 killed in Kandiyohi County crash
ST. JOHN'S TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Three of four vehicle occupants have died following a crash with a semi Thursday afternoon.The crash happened around 6 p.m. along Highway 40 and County Road 7 near St. John's Township in Kandiyohi County.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, two of the people in the SUV -- which collided with a semi truck in an intersection -- were unbelted at the time of the crash.The driver, a 41-year-old from Missouri, as well as two other passengers -- also from Missouri -- were killed in the crash.The fourth passenger was a 35-year-old woman who sustained life-threatening injuries.The driver of the semi truck was not seriously injured.
Bear dies after 67-year-old motorcyclist crashes into it
PILLAGER, Minn. -- A bear was killed in a crash involving a motorcyclist in Cass County Monday.The crash happened on County Road 34 in May Township, near Pillager. According to the county sheriff's office, the motorcyclist was driving when a large black bear came out of the ditch.The 67-year-old motorcyclist, from Motley, struck the bear. He was treated on the scene before being taken to a Staples-area hospital. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.The sheriff's office said that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a permit for the deceased bear.The motorcyclist was not identified by name.
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0