Iowa State

WHO 13

Iowa State Fair turkey stand grill goes up in flames

DES MOINES, Iowa — A grill at the Turkey Federation’s Turkey Grill stand caught on fire Sunday evening. A viewer sent WHO 13 a video of the fire, which showed flames that were several feet high and engulfed the grill. The Iowa State Patrol said it was a grease fire and no injuries occurred. The […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair fans flock to event on the last day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday was the last day of the Iowa State Fair. Fairgoers were sure to make it back one last time before next year. "If you don't go to the fair, it's not a complete year," said fairgoer Karlee Nelson. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to attendees...
DES MOINES, IA
superhits1027.com

Repairs recommended for one of Iowa’s first tourism attractions

ARNOLDS PARK — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours.
ARNOLDS PARK, IA
City
Melrose, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Traffic
KIMT

Saturday was a record-breaking day for the 2022 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – The 2022 Iowa State Fair has set a new all-time one-day attendance record. Fair officials say August 20 marked the highest one-day attendance of all time at 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 people on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance through August 20 is 1,016,917.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?

You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, August 19th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Democrat Tom Miller, the nation’s longest serving attorney general, says if he’s elected to an eleventh term, he’ll continue to pursue cases against companies that scam Iowans. Miller says consumer protection efforts in the office extend to farmers and the current investigation of sky-high fertilizer prices. Miller made his comments on the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. Brenna Bird, the Republican running against Miller this year, spoke at the same venue earlier this week and vows that as attorney general, she would go to federal court to challenge Biden Administration policies.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa State Fair sets Guinness World Record

The Guinness World Record for the largest bags tournament officially belongs to the Iowa State Fair after their record crushing tournament on Saturday, August 20. Guinness officially tallied up 730 participants, beating the old record by 286 players. The previous record of 444 players was set in San Diego in June 2019.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Northeast Iowa resident wins Mega Millions prize

WINNESHIEK, Iowa — An Ossian resident won 1 million dollars Friday after purchasing a Mega Millions ticket. The lucky ticket was purchased at a Casey’s gas station in the 200 block of West Main Street in Ossian, a town of about 800 people. According to the IA Lottery, the ticket came within one number of […]
OSSIAN, IA
104.5 KDAT

Northeast Iowa Grain Distributor Loses License

A northeast Iowa grain dealer’s license was suspended until further notice after it failed to meet financial obligations set by the state. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. This means that B & B Store Inc “shall not operate as a warehouse operator or grain dealer within Iowa until further order of the Department and must surrender any warehouse and grain dealer certificates to the Department.”
We Are Iowa

Iowa couple gets engaged in front of butter cow at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The butter cow sculpture has been a time-honored tradition of the Iowa State Fair since 1911. It's been shown to generations of Iowans, on proud display inside of the Agriculture Building at the fairgrounds. But on Aug. 20, the butter cow added a unique new chapter to its story, as two lucky Iowa lovebirds began their engagement right inside of its cooler.
DES MOINES, IA
B102.7

Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?

Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
K92.3

What’s Next For The Iowa State Fair Queen?

It’s that time of year again when everyone is scrambling to get ready for back to school and for some people, like one Iowa queen, back to school means there is no time for a break. Mary Ann Fox of northern Iowa is this year’s Iowa State Fair Queen,...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
WYOMING STATE
1380kcim.com

Iowa AG Ends Three Companies’ Attempts To Purchase Iowans’ Land Through Mail Solicitations

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office announced earlier this week they have ended three companies’ attempts to purchase land from Iowans at well-below market rates. Beginning in late 2021, state officials started receiving complaints of landowners receiving unsolicited purchase agreements from CRT Acres, Land Acquisitions, and Westward Land Holdings trying to trick owners into selling land for a fraction of its value. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and his staff alleged these companies violated the Consumer Fraud Act and were participating in “unfair conduct.” The company owners deny any wrongdoing but have agreed to cease solicitations for agricultural land purchases in Iowa. Miller says, “Our agreements ensure these companies will not be taking rural Iowans’ family farms from them for pennies on the dollar. Additionally, this action sends a clear message to others who target older Iowans with deception and fraud: your type of business practices are not welcome here.” Fortunately, it does not appear any land purchases were completed. However, any existing purchase agreements will not be completed under the agreement.
IOWA STATE

