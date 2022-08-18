Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News
We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
‘He’s going to put you to sleep’: Steve Smith explains why Baker Mayfield is the clear-cut QB1 choice over Sam Darnold
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has yet to announce his QB1 for Week 1, although there is a firm belief Baker Mayfield will win the job over Sam Darnold. If you’re asking Panthers legendary wideout Steve Smith, however, the pick is easy. It’s without a doubt, Mayfield. Smith explained why the former Browns signal-caller […] The post ‘He’s going to put you to sleep’: Steve Smith explains why Baker Mayfield is the clear-cut QB1 choice over Sam Darnold appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Albert Wilson: Released by Vikings
The Vikings have released Wilson. The 30-year-old wideout, who caught 25 of his 39 targets for 213 yards in 14 games with the Dolphins last season, now will look to catch on elsewhere as a depth option.
CBS Sports
Giants' David Sills: Tallies 56 yards in preseason debut
Sills corralled five of seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's preseason victory versus the Bengals. Sills didn't play in New York's first exhibition game last Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, but he was back in action for the team's second contest Sunday. The 26-year-old ranked second on the squad in receiving yards and third in receptions in the win. Sills is considered a long shot for a spot on the 53-man roster, so he'll be looking to make another strong impression in the Giants' third and final preseason game against the Jets next weekend.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Marcus Mariota: Plays three series
Mariota completed six of his 10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in Monday's loss to the Jets. Mariota led the offense on three drives, tallying 10 points. He was effective in different areas of the field, connecting on short attempts but also airing out passes that went for gains of 52 and 39 to Kyle Pitts and Anthony Firkser, respectively. While Desmond Ridder was also effective, Mariota has reportedly been the more consistent quarterback in camp and should be the starting quarterback for the Falcons in Week 1.
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas misses practice with hamstring injury after sitting out second straight preseason game
Michael Thomas returned as a full participant to practice for the first time in nearly two years earlier this month. Now, the star Saints wide receiver is back on the sidelines with another injury. Two days after sitting out of New Orleans' Week 2 preseason game against the Packers, Thomas was absent from Sunday's practice due to a hamstring issue, coach Dennis Allen told reporters.
CBS Sports
Eagles 53-man roster projection: Where does Jalen Reagor fit in crowded picture at WR? Who plays safety?
In just a week, the Philadelphia Eagles will have to finalize their 53-man roster and prepare for Week 1 of the regular season. Philadelphia has a talented roster, yet there are still spots on this squad that are up for grabs. The second preseason game against the Cleveland Browns added...
CBS Sports
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Remains back in Vegas on Saturday
Renfrow (coach's decision) did not make the trip to Miami for the Raiders' 15-13 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday night, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Renfrow also sat out the Raiders' preseason opener against the Jaguars back on Aug. 4, as well as the victory...
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Dealing with leg injury
Burks was seen with a wrap on his left leg during the fourth quarter of Sunday's preseason win against the Buccaneers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Burks made an early exit from Wednesday's practice with an unknown injury before participating in a limited capacity at Thursday's session. He proceeded to play a second consecutive exhibition Saturday, logging offensive snaps into the fourth quarter. Overall, the rookie first-round pick finished with a four-yard catch on three targets, one of which was picked off, and also committed an offensive holding penalty, which marked his last reference in the play-by-play logs. The nature of the wide receiver's health concern isn't known, but after dealing with conditioning issues during the offseason program, there continues to be questions about whether he can get and stay on the field consistently.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Not playing Saturday
Waddle (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas. The Dolphins are mostly playing their starters, but Waddle is out with a seemingly minor injury. Cedrick Wilson, Preston Williams and Trent Sherfield are the top candidates to take on extra WR snaps with the first-team offense.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Nate McCrary: Questionable to return
McCrary is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a knee injury. McCrary had touches on back-to-back plays in the third quarter, securing his lone target for seven yards while rushing once for nine yards prior to leaving the game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return or whether he'll be available for Saturday's preseason matchup against the Commanders.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Nik Needham: Suffers apparent hand injury
Needham left Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas with an apparent left hand or wrist injury, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Needham started the game opposite Noah Igbinoghene, but he was forced to the locker room with the injury. Needham was spotted back on the sideline later in the contest without a wrap or cast, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, so it appears that he dodged a serious injury.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Limited to decoy duties Sunday
Golladay started Sunday's 25-22 preseason win over the Bengals but wasn't targeted. Golladay was on the field for 21 of 24 snaps over the Giants' first three drives, but starting quarterback Daniel Jones didn't look his way a single time. New York probably was more focused on seeing what rookie skill-position players like Wan'Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger (three targets apiece) can do rather than the five-year veteran Golladay, so don't read too much into his lack of involvement Sunday.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Asante Samuel: Not in line to start
Samuel appears to be losing ground on the starting outside cornerback role opposite J.C. Jackson, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Michael Davis was expected to lose his starting role after the offseason signings of Jackson and slot corner Bryce Callahan, but instead it appears as if Samuel could be relegated to No. 4 corner. Samuel did play slot at times for the Chargers during his rookie campaign and showed flashes of being a turnover difference maker, but Callahan's excellence in that capacity might mean the second-year corner is simply the odd man out of the starting equation.
CBS Sports
Colts' Dezmon Patmon: Breakout preseason game
Patmon notched five receptions, including a 50-yard touchdown catch, on six targets for 103 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Detroit. Patmon is competing with Keke Coutee and Mike Strachan for the No. 5 receiver role. Patmon wasn't having a great training camp by many accounts, so this was a needed performance even if mostly in the second half against second- and third-string defenders. The battle for the last wide-receiver roster spots will likely be decided late in camp.
