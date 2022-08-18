ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Inspection calls for ER reforms at Wilson Medical Center

By Olivia Neeley
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 4 days ago

When surveyors returned to Wilson Medical Center in mid-July for a follow-up visit, they lifted the hospital’s immediate jeopardy status. But surveyors also found noncompliance and deficiencies in several areas, including the emergency department.  Surveyors conducted a July follow-up visit to determine if the hospital was following its plan of correction for Medicare rule violations and deficiencies noted in a […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Inspection calls for ER reforms at Wilson Medical Center first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 2

Ingram
4d ago

Wilson Hospital is run like a fast food restaurant by its private owners. ECU health tried to buy the hospital in 2016 but the private owners did not want to part with their cash cow. The citizens of Wilson county continue to receive substandard health care.

Reply
2
Related
WNCT

NC correctional officer passes away during training

RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Public Safety reports one of its correctional officers has passed away. Naomi Carroll-Moore passed away on Thursday, according to a media release. Preliminary information indicates that Carroll-Moore, 56, was participating in training on Tuesday at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. Officials said sometime after […]
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilson, NC
cbs17

2 Wake County schools to dismiss early because of power outage

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An email sent to Wake County parents just after 11 a.m. Monday said two Wake County Schools will be let out early because of a power outage. The outage, which has impacted more than 1,400 customers in Cary, was caused by a vehicle striking equipment, according to Duke Power. Alston Ridge Middle School said there power was restored shortly after 3 p.m.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Emergency Department#Username#Medical Services#General Health#Wilson Medical Center#Medicare
jocoreport.com

Harnett County Animal Shelter Hosts Clear The Shelter Event

In support of National Clear the Shelter initiative, Harnett County Animal Services will waive adoption fees for all animals at the Harnett County Animal Shelter Monday, August 22 through Saturday, August 27. The Animal Shelter is located at 1100 McKay Place in Lillington. “Clear the Shelter” is a nationwide initiative...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Quality of life signs to check for your aging pet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pet ownership is widespread in the U.S., as the American Veterinary Medical Association estimates that about 38% of households have a dog and around 1 in 4 households have a cat. These beloved pets are important members of the families they belong to, providing companionship, entertainment, exercise, love, and comfort.  Having a pet […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WITN

Three arrested in Scotland Neck shooting that wounded one

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Police say three people have been arrested after a shooting wounded one person in Scotland Neck on Monday. The Scotland Neck Police Department says officers, along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating after they heard shots fired at about 3 p.m. Shortly after, officers heard another shooting on E. 8th and Chestnut streets. It was there that they found a gunshot victim.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
cbs17

Cary man killed in motorcycle crash on US 1 near Apex

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A two vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon killed a 69-year-old Cary man on a motorcycle, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday. Ricky Hagan was driving a three-wheel motorcycle when a Chevrolet pickup truck, also driving northbound on U.S. 1, failed to reduce speed and collided with Hagan, according to Sergeant Jason Locklear with the NCSHP.
CARY, NC
WNCT

Martin Co. Sheriff’s Office gets grant for AEDs

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation that has been used to purchase 10 automatic defibrillators. The grant was for $13,120. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said the grant is a much-needed donation that will help first responders when called into action. “We […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

SBI investigating Confederate monument taken down by Enfield’s mayor

ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation said it is looking into the destruction of a Confederate monument in an Enfield town park. Mayor Mondale Robinson posted on his Facebook account a video of a frontend loader pushing over the monument that has stood in Randolph Park since 1928.
ENFIELD, NC
cbs17

Wake County foster families needed as more kids enter system

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of children entering the foster care system is rising and more parents are needed. Wake County Child Welfare is searching for more families to help them take care of a growing number of children in the foster care system. Right now, there are...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Funeral for Deputy Ned Byrd will close roads in Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Family members, friends and men and women in uniform will gather Friday for a funeral service honoring slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Reporter: Lora...
RALEIGH, NC
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy