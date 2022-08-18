ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Randolph County man charged with 10 counts of sexually exploiting a minor: RCSO

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZ4Va_0hMWRzOI00

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing a large number of charges relating to alleged inappropriate sexual conduct, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the RCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children agency began an investigation on May 17 after getting a cyber-tip of an alleged sex offense involving a minor.

This is everything we know about the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd

On Tuesday, charges were obtained against Brandon Alexander Pugh, 22, for 10 counts of felony second degree exploitation of a minor.

On Wednesday, Pugh was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

He was issued a $25,000 secured bond by the magistrate and is scheduled to make a first appearance in the Randolph County District Court on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Forsyth County

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting. According to representatives from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting on Willoughby Drive in the Kernersville area. Deputies found a victim inside the house with a gunshot wound. This is an ongoing investigation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Randolph County, NC
Randolph County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

SWAT presence, crisis negotiation in Clemmons, 1 dead

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a crisis negotiation that required the presence of SWAT on Saturday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, deputies came to a home on the 6000 block of Styers Ferry Road to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, further […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sex#Violent Crime#Rcso#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FOX8 News

‘Please slow down’: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials ask drivers to be careful around school buses

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — In her 23 years of driving a school bus for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Cynthia Coleman sees cars rush past her stop sign arm every day. “I don’t want to be a witness to any accidents or incidents, so I’m asking the motorists please slow down,” Coleman said. From sailing past stop […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Hope Solo speaks on Winston-Salem DWI arrest in podcast

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Soccer legend Hope Solo opened up about her DWI arrest and subsequent time at an alcohol treatment facility on her podcast on Thursday. On March 31, an officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department was flagged down by a person who pointed out a woman passed out behind the wheel of a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Immigrant facility in Greensboro delayed because of contract issue

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The influx of immigrant children at the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services facility on Hobbs Road has been delayed, and some contract workers have been sent home due to the delays. WGHP has learned that about two-thirds of roughly 500 employees of Deployed Services, a government contractor based in […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Preparations underway for NC Folk Festival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — In two weeks, people will travel across the state to downtown Greensboro to experience the North Carolina Folk Festival.  The festival will take place in downtown Greensboro from Sept. 9 to 11. It will feature more than 300 artists on multiple stages with continuous performances.  CEO and President of NC Folk […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
56K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy