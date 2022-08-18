ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

AG Dana Nessel gives update on elder abuse task force

By Skyler Ashley
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Elder Abuse Task Force released its Set of Third Initiatives , which highlights the steps its taking to protect senior citizens.

The task force offers educational resources to inform older adults about common scams and forms of exploitation used to target elders.

It also is working to introduce policy changes designed to offer further legal protection for senior citizens in incidents of alleged financial exploitation.

“In addition to the progress made on policy changes to protect older adults, the Elder Abuse Task Force is also focused on education — a key component to our ultimate objective of reducing abuse and exploitation,” said Nessel. “I’m proud of the continued work and ongoing commitment of the Elder Abuse Task Force members and know their steadfast focus will lead to even more protections for older Michiganders.”

For more information on the task force, you can visit its website here .

Lynn is fed up
2d ago

Great! She can start by investigating whitmer for forcibly exposing our vulnerable elders to covid with her lockdown measures.

Sim S
3d ago

she talking about the thousands of elderly that she and Whitmer murdered

