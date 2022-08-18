Catonsville Walmart evacuated because of gas leak

BALTIMORE-- Baltimore City Police officers are investigating the circumstances around the murder of a 46-year-old man. Officers were called to the 3500 block of E. Northern Pkwy around 11:52 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting and car crash. Investigators determined a vehicle crashed into a pole and the driver had been shot.The man was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview where he died a short time later. The victim has not been identified yet, pending next of kin notification.Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO