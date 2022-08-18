ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catonsville, MD

Catonsville Walmart evacuated because of gas leak

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
A Catonsville Walmart was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a gas leak.

BGE was requested when the natural gas meter broke.

No other information was provided.

