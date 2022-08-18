Catonsville Walmart evacuated because of gas leak
A Catonsville Walmart was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a gas leak.
BGE was requested when the natural gas meter broke.
No other information was provided.
A Catonsville Walmart was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a gas leak.
BGE was requested when the natural gas meter broke.
No other information was provided.
Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.https://www.wmar2news.com/
Comments / 1