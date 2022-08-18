4-Year-Old Child Rescued From Backyard Pool In South Jersey Leaves Hospital: Report

Harrison Township fire Photo Credit: Harrison Township Fire Department

A 4-year-old child pulled from an outdoor swimming pool in South Jersey was expected to be released from a hospital on Thursday, Aug. 18, NJ Advance Media reported.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the child and a 2-year-old relative were found unresponsive in the pool at a home on Malus Court in Harrison Township, Gloucester County, and rushed to hospitals before the 2-year-old was pronounced dead, DailyVoice.com reported.

The investigation remains active, though the incident appears to be a "tragic accident," the outlet reports citing a Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson.

