ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football staffer Brad Wittke promoted to associate athletic director position

Syracuse, N.Y. — One of the most consistent parts of Syracuse football practice is Brad Wittke’s voice booming over a megaphone signaling it’s time to transition drills. Wittke was promoted to associate athletic director for football operations, SU announced Monday. He joined the Orange program in 2016 as director of football operations after holding the same position under coach Dino Babers at Bowling Green.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse mounts furious comeback, but Charlotte responds late and takes series finale, 10-8, on Sunday night

Charlotte, NC – In a week of tight baseball games at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, Sunday night’s game followed the trend. The Syracuse Mets surged back from an early six-run deficit, but the Charlotte Knights battled back late to nab a 10-8 win over the Mets in the finale of a six-game series. Charlotte won four games in the six-game series. Each of the games in this week’s series were decided by two runs or less. Five of the six games were decided by just one run. Despite the loss, Mark Vientos tied his professional career high with four hits. Vientos had four hits on August 17, 2017 with the Gulf Coast League Mets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Syracuse.com

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy doesn’t deserve the spotlight (Your Letters)

Articles glossed over Portnoy’s treatment of women. It’s really distressing to me that Syracuse.com continues to post stories featuring Dave Portnoy (”Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings,” Aug. 19, 2022). Giving this individual any attention for so-called pizza expertise is a slap in the face to the brave women that came out to stand against him.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn College Football#Syracuse Football#American Football#Espn#Ohio State#Kansas State#Clemson#Maxwell Award#The Walter Camp Player#Orange#Heisman
Syracuse.com

Kyle Larson wins rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, N.Y. — Kyle Larson was looking for a jolt of momentum. He got it for the second straight time at Watkins Glen International. The reigning NASCAR Cup champion, winless since his only victory of the season at Auto Club Speedway in February, beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott on a restart with five laps to go and won the weather-delayed NASCAR Cup race Sunday.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Syracuse.com

Update: Syracuse dump truck driver injured in Skaneateles crash

Skaneateles, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was injured Monday morning when a dump truck and van crashed at an intersection, state police. James M. Olin, 44, was driving the 2018 Western dump truck westbound on East Genesee Street (state Route 20) at 7:42 a.m. when the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Express van failed to yield the right of way and the vehicles collided, Trooper Jack Keller said.
SKANEATELES, NY
Syracuse.com

Gas prices fall below $4 in Syracuse area for first time in five months

Gas prices have fallen below $4 in Central New York for the first time in five months. At least nine gas stations in the Syracuse area are selling a gallon of regular gasoline for $3.99 or less, according to GasBuddy. BJ’s in Clay was selling fuel to members for $3.96 per gallon on Monday, while a Mobil on Brighton Ave. was $3.95, and MD’s Market in North Syracuse offered a cash price of $3.91.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Syracuse.com

Fort Drum rock band, more regional acts added to NYS Fair concert lineup

Half a dozen regional acts have been added to the New York State Fair concert lineup, including a Fort Drum rock band. Avalanche, the 10th Mountain Division’s rock group, will play Chevy Court on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. The foursome, stationed at Fort Drum and known for concerts at schools, military events and other places, performs a variety of genres spanning different decades.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy