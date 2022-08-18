Read full article on original website
Related
Syracuse football staffer Brad Wittke promoted to associate athletic director position
Syracuse, N.Y. — One of the most consistent parts of Syracuse football practice is Brad Wittke’s voice booming over a megaphone signaling it’s time to transition drills. Wittke was promoted to associate athletic director for football operations, SU announced Monday. He joined the Orange program in 2016 as director of football operations after holding the same position under coach Dino Babers at Bowling Green.
Richard Murphy, a former Syracuse football player and this year’s Zunic Award winner, dies at 78
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse University football tailback and kicker Richard C. Murphy died Sunday at Upstate University Hospital. He was 78 years old. The family did not list a cause of death, though Murphy had been diagnosed with cancer later in his life. A lifelong resident of Syracuse,...
Syracuse.com
Larry Costello: The ‘toughest guy’ finds NBA success, and a family, in his backyard (Part 3)
Note: This is the third of a five-part untold story of NBA standout Larry Costello, who was born and raised in Central New York and became a hall of famer. Larry Costello’s Hall-of-Fame career sputtered in Philadelphia.
Syracuse mounts furious comeback, but Charlotte responds late and takes series finale, 10-8, on Sunday night
Charlotte, NC – In a week of tight baseball games at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, Sunday night’s game followed the trend. The Syracuse Mets surged back from an early six-run deficit, but the Charlotte Knights battled back late to nab a 10-8 win over the Mets in the finale of a six-game series. Charlotte won four games in the six-game series. Each of the games in this week’s series were decided by two runs or less. Five of the six games were decided by just one run. Despite the loss, Mark Vientos tied his professional career high with four hits. Vientos had four hits on August 17, 2017 with the Gulf Coast League Mets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Section III boys soccer coaches poll: Which opposing player keeps you up at night?
Cicero, N.Y. — Neutralizing an opposing team’s star player is a challenge that often gives Section III coaches sleepless nights.
‘Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno named honorary Syracuse police officer
Syracuse, N.Y. — Champion bodybuilder and “The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno was named an honorary Syracuse police officer Monday. The actor is in town to film his first horror movie, “The Hermit,” in which he plays a murderous, cannibalistic pig farmer. The 70-year-old actor...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy doesn’t deserve the spotlight (Your Letters)
Articles glossed over Portnoy’s treatment of women. It’s really distressing to me that Syracuse.com continues to post stories featuring Dave Portnoy (”Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings,” Aug. 19, 2022). Giving this individual any attention for so-called pizza expertise is a slap in the face to the brave women that came out to stand against him.
CNY girls basketball team, community rally around coach pushed out by school district
Oswego, N.Y. — Players from a Central New York girls basketball team are fighting to keep their head coach from being replaced this season. The Oswego girls basketball team and their families plan to hold a rally in support of Joe Babcock on Tuesday during a school board meeting, where a new coach will be recommended.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kyle Larson wins rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International
Watkins Glen, N.Y. — Kyle Larson was looking for a jolt of momentum. He got it for the second straight time at Watkins Glen International. The reigning NASCAR Cup champion, winless since his only victory of the season at Auto Club Speedway in February, beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott on a restart with five laps to go and won the weather-delayed NASCAR Cup race Sunday.
Update: Syracuse dump truck driver injured in Skaneateles crash
Skaneateles, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was injured Monday morning when a dump truck and van crashed at an intersection, state police. James M. Olin, 44, was driving the 2018 Western dump truck westbound on East Genesee Street (state Route 20) at 7:42 a.m. when the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Express van failed to yield the right of way and the vehicles collided, Trooper Jack Keller said.
Company news: Schylar Kurth, Kelly McCarthy and Ryan Segar hired by DiMarco, Abiusi & Pascarella
DiMarco, Abiusi & Pascarella announced three new hires. Schylar Kurth joined the firm as a staff accountant. He will focus on commercial and individual tax and accounting clients. He received his bachelor of science degree in accounting and master of science in information systems at Le Moyne College. He previously interned with the firm.
Gas prices fall below $4 in Syracuse area for first time in five months
Gas prices have fallen below $4 in Central New York for the first time in five months. At least nine gas stations in the Syracuse area are selling a gallon of regular gasoline for $3.99 or less, according to GasBuddy. BJ’s in Clay was selling fuel to members for $3.96 per gallon on Monday, while a Mobil on Brighton Ave. was $3.95, and MD’s Market in North Syracuse offered a cash price of $3.91.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Syracuse Common Council picks Jimmy Monto to fill Joe Driscoll’s 5th District spot
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Common Council voted 6-1 Monday for Jimmy Monto to fill its vacancy in the 5th District. Jen Schultz voted against the appointment. Chol Majok was absent. Monto will be sworn into the position next Tuesday at 6 p.m. Monto was selected to replace Joe Driscoll...
NY State Fair 2022 weather forecast: What to wear on opening day
Syracuse, N.Y. -- You might want to wear shorts and sunglasses if you’re going to opening day of this year’s return-to-normal New York State Fair. And bring some sunscreen and water. The weather on Wednesday, the first day of the fair, looks to be sunny and hot, the...
Fort Drum rock band, more regional acts added to NYS Fair concert lineup
Half a dozen regional acts have been added to the New York State Fair concert lineup, including a Fort Drum rock band. Avalanche, the 10th Mountain Division’s rock group, will play Chevy Court on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. The foursome, stationed at Fort Drum and known for concerts at schools, military events and other places, performs a variety of genres spanning different decades.
29-year-old Syracuse father of 3 identified as North State Street homicide victim; vigil held
Syracuse, N.Y. — Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember a 29-year-old man shot and killed hours earlier on the city’s North Side. Corey Bryant was a father of three who grew up in Syracuse, loved his family and had friends from all sides of the city, family and friends said.
How a Syracuse institution diversified its management – and what that can teach us
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The YMCA of Central New York has pulled off a feat that businesses and nonprofits around the country are struggling to do: Create a diverse leadership team that looks like the people they serve. In the past few years, the Y has zeroed in on bringing people...
Syracuse.com
Election 2022: Polls are open, turnout key in Central New York race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. today across New York in the state’s first August primary election for Congress and state Senate, where voter turnout is expected to be low. Election Day comes after a record number of people voted early in Onondaga...
Drenching thunderstorms help ease CNY’s dry spell -- and more rain is coming
Syracuse, N.Y. -- In the past 24 hours, Syracuse has picked up more rain than in the previous 26 days combined. More rain is on the way today and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. More than 1.3 inches has fallen at Hancock International Airport, the official measuring station...
Today’s obituary: Richard Cox, 71, former sheriff’s deputy, Solvay police chief
Conliff Richard “Rick” Cox, 71, a former Solvay police chief and an Onondaga County sheriff’s sergeant, died Friday. Born in Syracuse, Cox graduated from Liverpool High School. He went on to get a bachelor’s degree from Columbia College and a master’s degree from the State University of New York College at Oswego, according to his obituary.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0