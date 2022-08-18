ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

FanSided

Biggest takeaways from the last scrimmage for Arizona Football

TUCSON, AZ – Wrapping up Fall Camp with an intra-squad scrimmage, we break down the biggest takeaways for Arizona Football. We are just under two weeks until the official start of the 2022 Arizona Football season, and on Saturday evening, the Wildcats held one last scrimmage before turning all its focus to its week one matchup against San Diego State.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

2022 Southern Arizona high school football preview: Sahuaro Cougars

2021 record: 1-8 overall, 1-3 4A Kino (fourth) Head coach: Al Alexander, first season as a head coach and overall. Longtime Salpointe assistant coach who in the previous two years served on Pat Nugent’s staffs at Cienega and Mica Mountain. Alexander filled the vacancy created when 13-year coach Scott McKee and Sahuaro parted ways last December. Alexander was also the offensive line coach with the Tucson Sugar Skulls professional indoor team the last two seasons under Dixie Wooten. He was an assistant and associate head coach on Dennis Bene’s staff at Salpointe from 2004 to 2019 when the Lancers annually competed for region and state titles. The Lancers won the state title in 2013.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

WATCH: Arizona football post-scrimmage interviews

Training camp officially ended for Arizona football on Saturday night with a “mock game” scrimmage inside the stadium. The Wildcats will shift their focus to San Diego State for the next two weeks. Our full report from the scrimmage can be found here. Below are interviews with head...
TUCSON, AZ
clearpublicist.com

Texas Tech falls to Arizona

LUBBOCK, Texas – Despite keeping a 17-6 shot gain, Texas Tech fell to Arizona, 1-, Sunday at the John Walker Soccer Complicated. Immediately after both sides combined for just two shots on purpose as a result of the opening 45 minutes of engage in, the Wildcats (2–) Megan Chelf took a pass off the purpose line from Maddy Koleno to web the activity-winner.
LUBBOCK, TX
thisistucson.com

This iconic saguaro with as many as 34 arms collapsed this month

Marana has lost one of its oldest and most prominent residents. A towering saguaro nicknamed Strong-Arm collapsed and died along the trail at the Tortolita Preserve on Aug. 4 after a long bout with a bacterial infection. Its exact age is unknown, but experts believe it was at least 150 years old.
MARANA, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

Tucson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Tucson, Arizona

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tucson Arizona. There are plenty of things to do in Tucson Arizona. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or simply want to spend some time exploring the desert, there is sure to be something to keep you busy. The city is home to several art museums, including the Tucson Desert Art Museum.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Remains of Arizona soldier killed in Korean War to be buried

TUCSON, AZ (AP) -- U.S. Army officials say the remains of a 19-year-old Arizona soldier killed in action during the Korean War in 1950 will be buried next month in Tucson. Burial for Pvt. Felix M. Yanez is scheduled for Sept. 3 at South Lawn Cemetery. Yanez was a native of Douglas, Arizona who served in the Army as a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police at large scene at park in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at Joaquin Murrietta Park and appear to be investigating a crime scene Monday evening, Aug. 22. According to a KOLD News 13 photographer at the scene, about 10 units are there and an ambulance recently left the scene. Authorities roped off...
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Foster dog safely found after being stolen in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sunday was quite an ordeal for some folks trying to help save a dog from being put down at a shelter. A volunteer was bringing the dog from California to a family in Tucson, but that plan took a turn when the car the volunteer was driving was stolen with the dog inside at a home in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
kmyu.tv

Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
prescottenews.com

$1.4M effort develops reusable sponges to soak up harmful chemicals from water

Photo: PFAS have been used for decades in products such as firefighting foam, makeup and nonstick pans. A team of researchers from the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University is creating a regenerable method for removing stubborn toxins from drinking water – starting with store-bought sponges. University of...
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

The future of abortion in Arizona rests with a Pima County judge

The future of abortion laws in Arizona is now in the hands of a Pima County Superior Court judge. On Aug. 19, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office argued in favor of allowing the state to enforce a pre-statehood abortion law — a law that would enforce a near-total ban on abortions here.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Famous saguaro 'Strong-Arm' falls over in Tortolita Preserve

MARANA, AZ — The famous "Strong-Arm" Saguaro, a symbol of the Sonoran desert, has fallen. The town of Marana says the 40-foot-tall cactus fell over earlier this month. The huge Saguaro had 34 arms, and it was believed to be between 150 and 200 years old. The Marana Parks...
MARANA, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Blake Masters Speaks on the Importance of Officials Connecting with the Community as RNC Opens Hispanic Community Center in Tucson

The Republican National Committee (RNC) opened a new Hispanic community center in Tucson, Arizona, and Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters, who appeared at the center’s opening, spoke with The Arizona Sun Times about the importance of elected officials connecting with their community. “I think people are looking, now more...
TUCSON, AZ
