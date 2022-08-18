ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Two local acts will open for X Ambassadors at CelebrateErie on Friday

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — While Billboard-charting artists will headline each night, local artists are set to support the mainstage during CelebrateErie Aug. 19-21.

On Friday, two local acts will open for X Ambassadors, a New York based pop, rock band that has been nominated for nearly a dozen music awards since 2015. X Ambassadors takes the mainstage at 8 p.m.

The music, however, begins hours earlier.

At 5:30 p.m. Six Year Stretch with take the stage. The band was started more than six years ago by two brothers, Andy and Adam Brown. Their friend Mike Wolfe joined the group, and their brother, Alex Brown, played bass to complete the group. Now, so many years later, the group has changed and continues to change. Jason Shaner is taking over on bass, and Jared Cooney plays electric guitar.

“It’s more of a family affair with us,” Andy Brown said. “Three brothers started the band with Mike Wolfe on drums. We always have each other’s back, we vibe with each other, we know what the other is thinking, and it’s been really fun.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VELmx_0hMWP9wh00
Six Year Stretch

Six Year Stretch has opened for bigger acts in the past, including Sugar Ray and Gin Blossoms, but opening for a major act isn’t a normal, everyday occurrence for the band.

“Whenever we get an opportunity like this, it’s an honor and I feel blessed just to be able to do it,” Andy Brown said. “I personally love X Ambassadors, and I’ve been listening to them for years.”

On Saturday, Aug. 20, Erie rapper CEE Brown will open for headlining acts Mya and Ja Rule, but on Friday, CEE Brown also will be on the mainstage with Six Year Stretch and Jonny Evans to perform a song they wrote together years ago called, “The Fight.”

“We haven’t played with them on stage for a while, but we’re bringing the boys back — it’s going to be really fun,” Andy Brown said.

CEE Brown to open for Mya, Ja Rule

At 6:30 p.m., the Erie band First to Eleven takes the mainstage. The group truly is Erie born — they’re a product of Rock School Studios. The band was founded with students from the Rock School Studios music program. They were 9 and 10 years old at the time (2009). Now they’re adults, and they’ve amassed quite the following. Ryan Krysiak, their former teacher, now plays bass for the group.

First to Eleven has nearly 1.5 million subscribers on its YouTube channel. On Friday, they’ll be rock stars IRL (that’s Internet lingo for “In real life”). But it’s not like they’re not already rock stars. In fact, just last week First to Eleven played a music festival in Montana with acts such as Jefferson Starship and Don Felder.

“Sometimes it’s hard being a YouTube band trying to explain to people that we have a million followers and we’re working with these other big YouTube channels — not everybody is on YouTube and understands that stuff,” Krysiak said. “These sort of opportunities, Erie likes to see that, like, ‘Oh, I can come watch that.’ But when we say we get a million views, that’s just off in space and doesn’t really feel tangible.

“Erie giving us a space to get on stage and do what bands do is really incredible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tfi6l_0hMWP9wh00
First To Eleven

CelebrateErie — like so many other events — was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of the world was on pause. Certainly, the live entertainment industry seemed like it was on pause. But First to Eleven kept working.

“We just kept growing using the Internet to get more fans and more credibility to our names,” Krysiak said. “Now that live shows are returning and unrestricted, we’re in a significantly different place then when we were playing shows before the pandemic. Now people are calling us for bigger opportunities than we would have had two or three years ago.”

Every week, the band releases a new song at noon on Thursdays on it’s YouTube page. Every Thursday. Krysiak said First to Eleven puts out some 60 songs each year.

Watch: CelebrateErie headliners announced

Friday night’s mainstage is just one evening of music in what is a much larger event. The entire event is held Aug. 19-21 on State Street between Fourth streets (both east and west) and Ninth Streets.

The CelebrateErie website says the three-day festival is “designed to bring us together for a regional showcase of all things Erie.” In addition to live music, the event will host hands-on activities for children and adults, shopping, art (including a chalk-walk), food and drinks from food trucks, restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries, and artisan vendors.

Other mainstage headliners include, Mya beginning at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, and Ja Rule will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. that same day. Jimmie Allen will be on the mainstage at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Mya and Ja Rule had hits in the late 1990s, early 2000s. Country musician Jimmie Allen was nominated in the Best New Artist category at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Dozens of local artists will perform on stages throughout the weekend. In fact, the local artists and musicians make up a bulk of the entertainment during the three-day event with music beginning at noon on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For a complete list of performers, including local acts, go to the CelebrateErie website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Jimmie Allen to wrap up CelebrateErie

It’s the final day of CelebrateErie and the music is still hopping despite the recent weather. Below are a list of musical acts and where to find them during the final day of the weekend celebration: Main Stage: 5:30 PM Refuge 6:30 PM Brenna Bone 8:00 PM Jimmie Allen Perry Square Stage: 3:30 PM Mambo […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Corgi Fest draws over 300 corgis and 700 people

Over 300 corgis and 700 people packed Frontier Park on Saturday for the fifth annual Corgi Festival. This event included all sorts of activities for dogs and their owners. Many of the people that showed up traveled from Ohio and New York. This event also included 15 local vendors. The popularity that Corgi Fest has […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Celebrate Erie Makes a Big Return After 2 Year Pause for Pandemic

After a two year pandemic pause, Celebrate Erie came back in a big way, with artists Mýa and Ja Rule headlining the festival's concert. But people were excited for more than just the music acts, they were also glad to be back at Erie's annual celebration. "Just the fact...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Mya, Ja Rule and CEE Brown continue the jams at CelebrateErie

Big names touting hits from the late 1990s and early 2000s — Ja Rule and Mya — are set to headline this year’s CelebrateErie event on Saturday, Aug. 20. The heavy hitters will be supported by a local familiar face, CEE Brown, who is gearing up to open on the mainstage. Brown, a rapper and […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Drums, PA
Erie, PA
Entertainment
State
Montana State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Tall Ships Erie to set sail next week

The great celebration of our rich maritime history is set to sail next week. This event is expected to bring in a treasure chest full of money to the area. Tall Ships Festival starts here in Erie this upcoming week. Organizers are excited to welcome visitors into the city. Tall Ships is held once every […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Watch: CelebrateErie 2022 kicks off

For the first time since 2019, day one of CelebrateErie is finally underway. Briaunna Malone was live from Perry Square to tell us what people can expect if they are attending and how to plan ahead this weekend. CelebrateErie has begun with live music and local food trucks for the community to enjoy and support. […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Felder
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Jonny Evans
YourErie

Thousands flock Perry Square for day two of CelebrateErie

One of Erie’s largest downtown festivals continues this weekend. Saturday was day two of CelebrateErie. During the second day of CelebrateErie, a celebration of local musical acts, followed by national headlining acts. Five stages were set up alongside lower State Street. Thousands of people flocked to Perry Square on Saturday to see what local vendors […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Shriners Children’s Erie hosts Fourth annual Charity Cup

It’s a hockey tournament for a cause as the fourth annual Shriners Children’s Charity Cup took place on Aug. 20. Shriners Children’s Erie hosted their annual Charity Cup Fundraiser. The event included a variety of skill levels including youth, high school, adult, and even former Stanley Cup winning NHL pros. It’s a 12 hour friendly […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Crawford County Fair kicks off 77th year

One of the oldest county fairs in Pennsylvania kicked off its 77th year. The Crawford County Fair returned to Meadville this week. Fairgoers can expect all the usual events and the return of rides on the midway. Live music will also be featured on the main stage. One board member said that they had a […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Music Industry#X Ambassadors#Art#Celebrateerie
YourErie

Local businesses excited for the return of CelebrateErie

After a two-year hiatus, CelebrateErie returns with all the great food, music and family fun activities. No one could be happier to see its return than local business vendors that need the exposure to keep their doors open. Think of the thousands of people that walk by the vendor setups. Each person is a potential […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Adult Victory Ride returns for Erie Homes for Children and Adults

Children and adults with disabilities got the chance to join bikers in the annual fundraiser known as “The Victory Ride.” The Erie Homes for Children and Adults Victory Ride event returned. Hundreds of community members gathered at Perry Highway Hose Company on Saturday morning. Community members are giving those with special needs a victory ride. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Otters and Lake Erie Candy Co. launch ‘Little Free Library’

Two local companies are teaming up for one very important cause, that will help young children learn the importance of “hitting the books.” Lake Erie Candy and the Erie Otters launched their “Little Free Library program” over at the Village West Shopping Plaza. The program makes books available to kids, anywhere, anytime. This promotes literacy […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
YourErie

Thousands attend CelebrateErie; cleanup underway in downtown Erie

Cleanup is underway following a successful return of CelebrateErie this past weekend. Over the weekend, thousands of people came out to hear live music and enjoy all that downtown has to offer. Now Erie Public Works are cleaning up the area and working to reopen that portion of State Street that has been closed since […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie City Councilwoman Irate Over Not Being Invited to Reception at Celebrate Erie, Vows to Block Funding for Annual Event

An Erie city councilwoman went on a social media tirade, because she wasn't allowed in to the Sponsor Reception at Celebrate Erie. This weekend was the first year the reception, on the steps of the art museum, was only for sponsors who make Celebrate Erie possible. Because of space restraints, organizers made that decision back in 2019.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

2022 Greater Erie Award winners announced

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Preservation Erie has announced the 2022 Greater Erie Award recipients. The awards are presented to individuals, businesses or organizations every year by the board of Preservation Erie. The awards are intended to recognize “exceptional stewards of the physical and cultural landscape that is Greater Erie,” a Preservation Erie announcement said. This year marks […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy