Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks That Could Deliver Monster Returns
Brookfield Renewable is poised for tremendous growth with the increased adoption of renewable energy. Innovative Industrial Properties is in a stronger position than some investors think. Medical Properties Trust could be set for a monster rebound. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Why Tesla's Falling Ahead of Its Stock Split
The Nasdaq fell on Monday, and Tesla shares led the way lower. The company boosted the price of its full self-driving technology. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy in 2022
Although Crocs continues expanding rapidly, its stock is down 40% in 2022. The maker of popular foam clogs just reported another solid quarter. Crocs' long-term financial outlook still looks strong from here. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Want Passive Income? Here Are 3 Surefire Dividend Stocks You Won't Want to Miss
If we hit a recession, STORE Capital will be a safe source of passive income. STAG Industrial keeps growing payouts and its portfolio while riding the e-commerce and reshoring waves. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
5 High-Growth Stocks That Dividend Investors Will Want to Keep an Eye On
These companies generate lots of recurring revenue and free cash flow. That could enable them to become great dividend stocks as they mature. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Every Stock Portfolio Should Include Blue Chip Stocks
Blue chip companies are large household names that lead their industries. Investors should include non-blue chip stocks in their portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Tips for Surviving a Recession, According to Warren Buffett
We're not officially in a recession yet, but it could be on the horizon. While economic downturns are daunting, the right strategy can protect your money. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett sees market downturns as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks. Amazon has struggled in the current macroeconomic environment, but the company has a strong market presence in three high-growth industries. Amazon should see profitability accelerate as its cloud computing and ad businesses continue to grow. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
5 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Over the last two decades, Brent crude oil prices fluctuated from over $120 per barrel to below $40 per barrel. Chevron, Williams Companies, and Enterprise Products Partners outperformed the S&P 500 Index in terms of total returns over the last two decades. Chevron and ExxonMobil are Dividend Aristocrats, with Chevron...
Motley Fool
4 Remarkable Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst return in over five decades during the first half of 2022. Not even a bear market can send billionaire investors to the sidelines. These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity to attract some of the brightest money managers on Wall Street. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Are Timely Buys Amid the Market Sell-Off
Johnson Controls has excellent growth prospects in the coming years. The price of oil is encouraging investment in Baker Hughes' solutions. ABB is demonstrating real signs of progress as its CEO reshapes the company for growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Lowe's Is Shrinking Again: Time to Sell the Stock?
Investors shouldn't bank on Lowe's quickly closing the performance gap with Home Depot. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Is Loading Up on Dividend Stocks the Secret to Meeting Your Financial Goals?
Some people build an investing strategy around dividend stocks. That may be a good route for you, but make sure you recognize the drawbacks of focusing too heavily on dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Outperforming the Market by 21% to 31% in 2022, These 3 Stocks Still Look Like a Good Value
One is defense and aerospace giant enjoying a solid recovery in the commercial aviation market. Another is a small cap aviation services company also riding commercial aviation tailwinds. Finally, we have an innovative growth stock providing advanced composites to the aviation industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
2 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Alphabet's Google boasts over 80% search engine market share worldwide. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Things About Nvidia That Smart Investors Know
The automotive business is displaying impressive growth. Nvidia should continue to win big from the growing sales of data center chips. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Will Snowflake Be Worth More Than Alphabet by 2030?
Snowflake has grown like a weed over the past several years. Its premium valuation reflects the market’s high expectations. Its stock could double or triple by the end of the decade -- but it will still be dwarfed by Alphabet and the other cloud kings. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
New Bull Market or Recession? 3 Tech Stocks That Will Thrive Either Way
Alphabet's near monopoly on internet search is the foundation for one of the best investments around. LiveRamp is highly profitable and participates in a growing market, so it could be poised for a rebound. Marvell Technology Group is riding tailwinds from data centers and 5G and should be insulated from...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
The Invesco QQQ Trust will instantly park you in 100 companies, including some of the biggest fast-growing ones. Veeva is becoming a giant in helping companies get their work done and manage customer relationships. Block is building an ecosystem of dozens of fintech-related services. You’re reading a free article with...
Comments / 0