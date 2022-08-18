Read full article on original website
thunder1320.com
PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE: Aug. 22-27
A full week of sports is ahead for area prep sports teams. Full schedule is below. An asterisk (*) indicates Thunder Radio broadcast. 8/22/225:30 p.m.WMSVolleyballFayetteville CityHome. 8/23/226:30 p.m.CMSFootballWarren CountyHome. 8/23/224 p.m.CHSGolfShelbyville, Lawrence Co, Marshall Co.Riverbend. *8/236:30 p.m.CHSVolleyballShelbyvilleHome. 8/23/225 p.m.CMSVolleyballWhite CountyAway. 8/24/229 a.m.CHSGolfGolden Classic Inv.WillowBrook. 8/24/225:30 p.m.WMSSoccerCommunityHome. *8/256:30 p.m.WMSFootballLibertyHome. 8/25/227 p.m.CHSSoccerTullahomaHome.
thunder1320.com
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Raiders go 1-3 at Saturday tournament
Coffee County Central volleyball went 1-3 Saturday at Middle Tennessee Christian School’s Cougar Classic. Scoreboard and recaps below:. Providence Christian Academy 2, Coffee County – 0 Coffee County dropped the best of 3 in straight sets, 19-25 and 14-25. Service errors were a problem for Coffee County, with...
WTVC
Sideline Wrapup: Best Video & scores from week one in high school football in TN and GA
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — High school football is back and we have your sideline wrap-up for August 19th. We saw many big performances in area including 3 time defending state champ McCallie defeating Chattanooga Christian 28-7 in season opener. Boyd Buchanan beats Greenback, 62-0. It was Boyd's first win with...
wjle.com
Tigers Rally for Come From Behind Win
A late touchdown and two-point conversion propelled the DeKalb County Tigers to a come from behind 35 to 34 victory over the Warren County Pioneers in the season opener Friday night in Smithville. The Tigers (1-0) will travel to Smith County next Friday night, August 26. The Owls will open...
williamsonherald.com
The 'Battle of 840' under the Friday night lights
FAIRVIEW – For eight consecutive years the Page High School and Fairview communities from opposite sides of Williamson County have watched their respective high school football teams tangle in the season opener. The "Battle of 840," where everyone knows everyone is a matchup that always revives small-town, die-hard local...
thunder1320.com
CMS soccer falls to Tullahoma 7-1
The Middle School Lady Raider soccer team had a hard time getting Tullahoma stopped Friday afternoon (Aug. 19), falling to the Cats 7-1 in Manchester. The lone goal for Coffee County came from Riley Howell. The Lady Raiders fall to 0-2-2 on the season with the loss. They will return...
Multi-million dollar tennis complex coming to Spring Hill
Spring Hill residents should look forward to bringing out the tennis rackets as a new professional facility will soon make its way to the city.
Tennessee Woman's Biscuit Craving Leads To $1 Million Lottery Win
The lucky player said she was "yelling and carrying on" when she saw she won.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lewis and Marshall Counties
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 SOUTH OF TOPSY ROAD AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
northjacksonpress.com
North Jackson’s C.J. Gulley Makes History
By Staff High School students today are usually busy with friends, sports, social media, and classes. One North Jackson High […]. By Staff High School students today are usually busy with friends, sports, social media, and classes. One North Jackson High School student recently spent part of his time preparing for a potential career. North Jackson High School posted the following about C.J. Gulley on its Facebook page.“We have a student…
Brentwood High School Student to Perform on America’s Got Talent Live Show
Brentwood High School student Mia Morris will appear on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, August 23rd for the live show with the chance to move on to the finals. Seventeen-year-old Morris is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and rock star in the making. Even though she is still in high school, Mia is already a prolific artist and songwriter with over 40 songs, hundreds of videos and millions of streams. She has been working as a touring and studio musician on multiple instruments since the age of 14 and has played with over 160 artists across multiple genres. Mia’s joy for music is matched by her charisma and flare while she performs her original songs on multiple instruments including her signature stand-up drum kit.
Breakfast biscuit leads to $1M prize in Bedford County
A quick stop for a breakfast biscuit led to a Unionville woman taking home a $1 million prize.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Join Mayday for the biggest Party of the year. Hot Chicken & Jorts! Hattie B’s will be serving Hot Chicken and all the fixins’. It’s an exciting lineup of live music. Festivus Players 2:00pm-3:00pm, Steady Rotation 3:30pm-5:00pm, Surprise Band Reunites 5:30pm-7:00pm, Andrew White 8:00pm-10:00pm and to end the night, the King and Queen of the trailer park contest!
Fast Casual
Big Chicken rocking Music City
Big Chicken, founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has signed a franchise agreement to open 10 restaurants in Tennessee with local restaurateur Jim Richards. "With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a 'wow' experience for customers," Richards said in a company press release. "The food, service and overall experience at Big Chicken are truly unmatched and as someone who's lived in the area for over 40 years, I'm confident we'll become a quick hit for folks in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga."
WATE
Two injured after vehicle hits tree in Cookeville
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle. THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control. The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran...
Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million
A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
thunder1320.com
Roy Mike Allen Duke
Roy Mike Allen Duke, age 77, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Manchester Health Care Center in Manchester. Mr. Duke was born February 6, 1945 to the late Grady Paul and Vessie Stacey Duke. Mr. Duke worked as a printing press operator with Jefferson Smurfitt during his career. He was a member of the Pentecostals of Woodbury and enjoyed being anywhere with his loving wife. Mr. Duke was a woodworker and a hobby farmer and enjoyed slipping away and fishing, especially with his grandchildren. He will be remembered as being fiercely protective of his family whom he dearly loved.
thunder1320.com
James Hatton Pendergrass
James Hatton Pendergrass of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the age of 78. Funeral services are scheduled at 1 PM on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 AM until service time.
wgnsradio.com
Another Country Music Video
(SHELBYVILLE) This immediate area is getting more mass market exposure through music videos, movies and MTSU football games. Country music singer Warren Zeiders did a country music video this week in Shelbyville and Bedford county. Officers from the Shelbyville Police Department helped Zeider. Check out https://www.warrenzeiders.com. More WGNS NEWS Headlines:
School bus crashes into utility pole in Middle TN
The crash happened on Murfreesboro Road near Ralston Lane around 6:30 a.m.
