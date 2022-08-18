ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

3 men charged after public indecency sweep of forest preserves

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men, including one from Rockford, have been arrested in a public indecency sweep at local forest preserves.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Richard Wince, 67, of Kirkland, and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford, were arrested during the week of August 8th after police conducted an undercover investigation.

Authorities said the investigation was due to complaints of public indecency in the area’s forest preserves.

Mugshots for the three men were not available. Each was charged with Public Indecency.

Bill Sorensen
4d ago

Well I'm sure this was all done after hours why don't they put a gate on each of the forest preserves and city parks so that when it's closed nobody can possibly drive into these places

thisgirl
3d ago

Do they belong to some kind of sick expose yourself club? Why so many in one day. Do they meet up and say hey, let’s all go to such and such park today and show our useless pickles to people !!

Fried Mashed Potato Skins
3d ago

Well, there's like 25 people that live in Maple Park, so I'm guessing everyone there will know who their local perv is.

