3 men charged after public indecency sweep of forest preserves

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men, including one from Rockford, have been arrested in a public indecency sweep at local forest preserves.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Richard Wince, 67, of Kirkland, and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford, were arrested during the week of August 8th after police conducted an undercover investigation.

Authorities said the investigation was due to complaints of public indecency in the area’s forest preserves.

Mugshots for the three men were not available. Each was charged with Public Indecency.

