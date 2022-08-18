Two Pounds Of Meth, Over 500 Fentanyl Pills Recovered In Santa Clarita Valley, Drug Dealer In Custody

Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Driving Under The Influence Tops Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests
Driving under the influence remains at the top of Santa Clarita weekend arrests, according to official arrest records. Between Friday, Aug. 19 to Saturday, Aug. 20, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office made 10 arrests, a decrease from last weekend’s 16, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
Santa Clarita Radio
Woman Arrested In Newhall Found With Multiple Firearms, Silencer
Multiple firearms, silencer, and ammunition were recovered Friday when an Idyllwild woman was arrested in Newhall. On Friday, deputies with the Summer Team were doing routine patrolling when they observed a vehicle in violation of multiple vehicle codes, which prompted a traffic stop, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Our Children Are Being Deceived To Death’: Santa Clarita Officials Educate Public On Dangers Of Fentanyl
A surge in fentanyl deaths across the nation has taken the lives of Santa Clarita Valley youth in recent months, prompting a press conference hosted by Action Drug Rehab, accompanied by Federal, County, and local leaders on Monday. The press conference took place just one day after National Fentanyl Awareness...
Santa Clarita Valley now a hotbed for fentanyl deaths
The Santa Clarita Valley is now one of the most impacted areas for fentanyl deaths. Many of those people killed are teenagers. This year alone, 23 people have died from fentanyl overdoses. At Action Drugs Rehab Center in Santa Clarita, Cory Quashen gave an ominous warning. “Every drug out there is fake. If you’re buying […]
signalscv.com
Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
A Canyon Country man was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse and leaving his wife with minor injuries on Friday, according to law enforcement. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for service regarding a possible domestic violence incident on the 32500 block of Eagleset Avenue in Canyon Country, Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, wrote in an email.
glendaleca.gov
Glendale Police Department, California
Traffic Stop Leads to Male Arrested in Possession of Loaded Firearm and Marijuana for Sale. Just before 10:30 p.m. on August 18, 2022, Glendale PD patrol officers observed a vehicle parked in the handicap stall of a business on the 400 block of E. Broadway Ave. without a handicap placard visible. The officers observed a male, later identified as 26-year-old Elijah Harts of Santa Clarita, and approached the vehicle. While speaking with Harts, the officers observed several large, unsealed bags of marijuana. Harts was found to have a loaded semi-automatic pistol (later determined to be a ghost gun) and a large amount of cash on his person. In addition to the four large bags of marijuana inside of the vehicle, officers also located a large amount of Xanax pills and over $3,000 in cash. Harts was arrested and booked for three felonies: carrying a loaded firearm in public, possessing marijuana for sale, and possessing a controlled substance while armed.
Fontana Herald News
Armed robbery suspect allegedly shoots at officers in Rancho Cucamonga before leading them on pursuit
An armed robbery suspect who allegedly shot at officers outside a store in Rancho Cucamonga proceeded to lead them in a lengthy pursuit which ended in Pomona on Aug. 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect had previously been wanted by authorities for robbing nine...
Man, woman arrested after attempting to kidnap baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, police say
A man and a woman are facing kidnapping charges after attempting to abduct a baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, authorities said.
Man, woman accused of robbing Sunglass Hut store in Lakewood lead authorities on wild chase
A man and a woman accused of robbing a Sunglass Hut store in Lakewood were arrested Monday afternoon after they led authorities on a wild high-speed chase that spanned several Los Angeles neighborhoods, authorities say.
americanmilitarynews.com
Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles
A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
WDW News Today
Anaheim Police Department Reports Over 40 Assaults, Arson, Guests Brandishing Firearms, and More Incidents at Disneyland Resort This Summer
Despite the general safety of the Disneyland Resort, some criminal incidents have occurred, according to The Orange County Register‘s Brady MacDonald. MacDonald reports that the Anaheim Police Department responded to 21 calls at the resort in June and 26 in July. Below, you can find the logs for the...
Oxnard man arrested for possession of firearm
OXNARD, Calif. — The Oxnard Police Department responded to a call about a 27-year-old man in possession of a firearm near the 600 block of south A Street. Officers arrived to the scene, located the vehicle, and conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of south Oxnard Boulevard. Guillermo Vazquez was found in possession The post Oxnard man arrested for possession of firearm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man Shoots Woman to Death During Argument Downtown
A man shot a woman to death during an argument in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.
Santa Clarita Radio
Structure Fire Affects Athletic Club Near 5 Freeway In Newhall
A structure fire affected the Santa Clarita Athletic Club, located near the northbound 5 Freeway in Newhall early Sunday morning. At around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a fire in the Santa Clarita Athletic Club, located in the 24000 block of Wiley Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
thedowneypatriot.com
Innocent woman killed in police pursuit ID'd as Downey woman
DOWNEY — The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner's office said....
2urbangirls.com
Teen fatally struck by two vehicles during gang related assault in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault Sunday morning in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people, authorities said. Relatives identified the victim as Matthew Lobos, a senior at Santee High...
California Retail Store Bans Masks
Anyone wearing a mask has to set up an appointment to shop.
theavtimes.com
Free dumping day on Oct. 8
LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
DUI Driver Arrested After Traffic Collision on 101 Freeway
Studio City, Los Angeles, CA: A driver was arrested for DUI on Sunday, Aug. 21, following a traffic collision on the southbound 101 Freeway at Lankershim Boulevard in Studio City. California Highway Patrol officers arrived at the scene around 3:38 p.m. Per witness, the driver in the red vehicle was...
Car club president arrested after caught on video doing stunts in Chino intersection
The president of a local car club was arrested after video captured the car doing dangerous street maneuvers in a Chino intersection.
