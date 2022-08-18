ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Pounds Of Meth, Over 500 Fentanyl Pills Recovered In Santa Clarita Valley, Drug Dealer In Custody

By Matthew Frieda
Santa Clarita Radio
 4 days ago
Santa Clarita Radio

Driving Under The Influence Tops Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests

Driving under the influence remains at the top of Santa Clarita weekend arrests, according to official arrest records. Between Friday, Aug. 19 to Saturday, Aug. 20, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office made 10 arrests, a decrease from last weekend’s 16, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Woman Arrested In Newhall Found With Multiple Firearms, Silencer

Multiple firearms, silencer, and ammunition were recovered Friday when an Idyllwild woman was arrested in Newhall. On Friday, deputies with the Summer Team were doing routine patrolling when they observed a vehicle in violation of multiple vehicle codes, which prompted a traffic stop, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
KTLA

Santa Clarita Valley now a hotbed for fentanyl deaths

The Santa Clarita Valley is now one of the most impacted areas for fentanyl deaths. Many of those people killed are teenagers. This year alone, 23 people have died from fentanyl overdoses. At Action Drugs Rehab Center in Santa Clarita, Cory Quashen gave an ominous warning. “Every drug out there is fake. If you’re buying […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

A Canyon Country man was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse and leaving his wife with minor injuries on Friday, according to law enforcement. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for service regarding a possible domestic violence incident on the 32500 block of Eagleset Avenue in Canyon Country, Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, wrote in an email.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
glendaleca.gov

Glendale Police Department, California

Traffic Stop Leads to Male Arrested in Possession of Loaded Firearm and Marijuana for Sale. Just before 10:30 p.m. on August 18, 2022, Glendale PD patrol officers observed a vehicle parked in the handicap stall of a business on the 400 block of E. Broadway Ave. without a handicap placard visible. The officers observed a male, later identified as 26-year-old Elijah Harts of Santa Clarita, and approached the vehicle. While speaking with Harts, the officers observed several large, unsealed bags of marijuana. Harts was found to have a loaded semi-automatic pistol (later determined to be a ghost gun) and a large amount of cash on his person. In addition to the four large bags of marijuana inside of the vehicle, officers also located a large amount of Xanax pills and over $3,000 in cash. Harts was arrested and booked for three felonies: carrying a loaded firearm in public, possessing marijuana for sale, and possessing a controlled substance while armed.
GLENDALE, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles

A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Oxnard man arrested for possession of firearm

OXNARD, Calif. — The Oxnard Police Department responded to a call about a 27-year-old man in possession of a firearm near the 600 block of south A Street. Officers arrived to the scene, located the vehicle, and conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of south Oxnard Boulevard. Guillermo Vazquez was found in possession The post Oxnard man arrested for possession of firearm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Structure Fire Affects Athletic Club Near 5 Freeway In Newhall

A structure fire affected the Santa Clarita Athletic Club, located near the northbound 5 Freeway in Newhall early Sunday morning. At around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a fire in the Santa Clarita Athletic Club, located in the 24000 block of Wiley Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Innocent woman killed in police pursuit ID'd as Downey woman

DOWNEY — The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner's office said....
DOWNEY, CA
theavtimes.com

Free dumping day on Oct. 8

LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

