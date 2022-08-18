Read full article on original website
Belarus commander in Ukraine says ‘troop sabotage’ likely if Minsk sends forces to fight with Russia
As concerns mount that Russia may be looking to foreign allies like Belarus to provide more boots on the ground as its forces flag in Ukraine, one Belarusian commander tells Fox News Digital this strategy could mean trouble in Minsk’s ranks. "My forecast is that it is unlikely to...
International Business Times
New Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine Possible As Satellite Images Show Russia Accumulating Missiles
Russia could be preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine as satellite images show Moscow accumulating missiles in Belarus. The Russian army is believed to have accumulated between 15 to 60 missiles for the S-300 and S-400 missile systems. Additionally, images also showed between 10 and 14 S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems, three radar systems and two anti-aircraft defense systems. The weapons were being stored at the Zyabrovka airfield in Gomel Oblast, Belarus, satellite images shared by independent Belarusian monitoring group Belaruski Hajun showed.
Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off
Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
With Sweden and Finland, NATO wouldn't just get bigger. The alliance would also get a firepower boost
Sweden and Finland are moving to join the NATO alliance. The move is a major rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who attacked Ukraine in part over concerns of NATO expansion. These two countries will be able to provide NATO with valuable military assets, including in the intelligence domain. Sweden...
As Ukraine offensive gains momentum, Russia's 49th Army called 'highly vulnerable': July 28 recap
Ukraine’s offensive is gathering momentum and the occupied southern city of Kherson is virtually cut off from the other territories.
UEFA・
Why Putin's Bridge Has Become Ukraine's Top Target
Ukraine has vowed to destroy the famed Kerch crossing, linking Russian-occupied Crimea to mainland Russia.
biztoc.com
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
NATO member Poland is going to Asian powerhouse to find a replacement for its aging Soviet-era fighter jets
Poland recently signed a $14.5 billion deal with South Korea to buy artillery, tanks, and aircraft. It is one of Poland's largest arms deals ever and the biggest so far for South Korea's growing defense sector. The deal also comes as tensions in Europe add urgency to Poland's military modernization...
Russian soldier says tired, poorly equipped, and underfed unit of elite paratroopers stole computers and food 'like savages' in captured Ukrainian city
A Russian soldier said his elite unit stole food and computers from a Ukrainian city "like savages." In a memoir, he described the day his unit entered the captured port city of Kherson. He detailed how his unit was tired, poorly fed, and poorly equipped to fight in Ukraine. A...
Russia Developing 'New Tactic' to Counter U.S. HIMARS: Ukraine Official
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said the tactic is "dispersion" and that Russia is doing less "ammo stacking."
US News and World Report
Saudi Prince Made $500 Million Russia Bet at Start of Ukraine War
(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co, the investment firm controlled by billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, quietly invested more than $500 million in three major Russian energy companies between February and March, regulatory filings showed. By investing in Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil, Kingdom was likely seeking undervalued assets, but its...
Huge tank losses are blamed on 'inept' Russian top brass as MoD mocks 'poor' efforts of Vladimir Putin's troops in Ukraine
Britain yesterday mocked ‘the poor performance’ of Russia’s armed forces in Ukraine, blaming the country’s top brass for their ineptitude and lack of discipline. A daily intelligence report by the Ministry of Defence said Moscow had lost a large number of battle tanks because they were not equipped with explosive reactive armour technology – or ERA.
Putin commits Russia to 'vigorously' defend waters around islands claimed by Japan
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a doctrine on Sunday committing the Russian Navy to "vigorously" defend the waters around the Kuril Islands, which are claimed by Japan.
Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
Washington Examiner
Guided by British special forces, Ukraine is escalating the 'deep battlespace' fight against Russia
Ukrainian forces attacked various military targets deep behind Russian lines on Thursday evening. We've seen an arms depot explode at Timonovo in the Russian oblast of Belgorod. This area serves as a key logistics hub for Russian operations in northern and eastern Ukraine. In addition, there are multiple reports of explosions near the Russian airfield in Stary Oskol. Sixty miles from the Ukrainian border, Stary Oksol is just 55 miles from Voronezh, the headquarters of a major command of Russia's Western Military District. There have also been explosions around the Kherson dam, located at the southern juncture of the Dnieper river. Ukrainian forces are slowly moving to retake Kherson. Reports of explosions across the Crimean Peninsula also abounded on Thursday, though these may be the result of Russian air defense activity.
Russia 'Humiliated' by Ukraine, U.S. HIMARS Around Kherson: U.K. Author
Louise Mensch, a former Conservative member of Britain's parliament, described it as "the greatest tactical success in modern military history."
Zelenskiy says he would like to see China join countries opposed to Russia
KYIV, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that China was balancing and maintaining neutrality over Russia's war in Ukraine, but that he would like to see China join the countries opposed to Moscow over the invasion.
Ukraine will not agree to freeze front lines to 'calm' Russia - Zelenskiy
KYIV, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine will not agree to any proposal to freeze the current frontlines in its conflict with Russia in order to "calm" Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a news conference on Tuesday.
Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle
Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]
Ukraine looks to strike blow against Russian morale as it targets Crimea
Four blasts hit Belbek military airport in Crimea at the end of last week. Russian air defences were activated a few hours later to counter a raid on the Kerch Bridge, also called the Crimean Bridge. The two attacks were preceded by explosions at Saki airbase, which destroyed nine warplanes, and were followed by a “kamikaze” drone hitting the headquarters of the Kremlin’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. The violence in Crimea, annexed from Ukraine by Moscow eight years ago, is the latest and a highly significant development in the war sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It started...
