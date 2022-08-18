ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dada Nexus Records 55% Revenue Growth In Q2

Dada Nexus Ltd DADA reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 54.7% year-on-year, to RMB2.28 billion. The number of active customers for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, was 72.8 million versus 51.3 million last year. Dada Now revenues increased 37.4% Y/Y to RMB815.6 million, and JDDJ revenues climbed 66.3%...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Palantir Technologies

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies PLTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
$10 Million Bet On This Casino Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth

SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Two Dividend Stocks Legendary Investor George Soros Is Holding Through The Tumultuous Markets

As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios. With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.
Why NightHawk Biosciences Stock Is Soaring

NightHawk Biosciences Inc NHWK shares are trading higher Monday after the company said it would fund development of a monkeypox vaccine. NightHawk executed a research and development license agreement with Lytic Solutions on Sunday. As part of the agreement, NightHawk will fund a research program for development of a proprietary subunit monkeypox vaccine.
Looking Into Covetrus's Return On Capital Employed

Covetrus CVET brought in sales totaling $1.22 billion during Q2 according to data provided by Benzinga Pro. However, earnings decreased 100.0%, resulting in a loss of $4.00 million. Covetrus collected $1.15 billion in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $2.00 million loss. What Is Return On Capital Employed?
Crude Oil Is Depressed Again

The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
Analyzing Enphase Energy's Short Interest

Enphase Energy's (NASDAQ:ENPH) short percent of float has risen 5.25% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.76 million shares sold short, which is 3.61% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Could Nord Stream Pipeline Maintenance Benefit US Stocks? Analysts Thinks So — And One Sees 26% Upside Potential On This Energy Stock

The cost of wholesale European gas has increased by 572% this year to 276.23 euros per megawatt-hour, or approximately $274.70. Analysts predict that price increases will continue as winter approaches, fueling inflationary fears as Europe battles to cope with Russia's interruption of natural gas supplies. Earlier in the summer, Gazprom,...
Zoom Video Investors Pull Back On Q2 Earnings: EPS Beat, Revenue Miss, Guidance Update And More

Communications company Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM reported second-quarter financial results after market close Monday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Zoom reported second-quarter revenue of $1.1 billion, an 8% year-over-year increase. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $1.12 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 22, 2022

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved. Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Wag Group PET shares moved upwards by 25.2% to $6.5 during Monday's regular session. Wag Group's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1369.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $246.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Zoom Video Stock Is Trading Lower: What's Going On?

Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM shares are trading lower Monday ahead of the company's quarterly results, which are due after the close. Zoom Video is set to announce its second-quarter financial results after the bell. The company is expected to report earnings of 93 cents per share on quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.
