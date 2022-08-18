Read full article on original website
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump may have committed 'treason' by launching 'an armed attack on the Capitol'
Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said that Trump's action on Jan. 6 last year forced Congress to 'stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power.'
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
biztoc.com
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Russian navy base hit by Ukrainian 'kamikaze drone' as video shows huge explosion
The Russian naval headquarters in Crimea was blasted by a suspected Ukrainian "kamikaze drone," a Russia-linked official said.
nationalinterest.org
Watch Out China: U.S. and India Announce Joint Military Drills
United in their concern about China’s designs on its neighbors, India and the United States are teaming up for a series of high-altitude exercises. United in their concern about China’s designs on its neighbors, India and the United States are teaming up for a series of high-altitude exercises in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, which is near India’s border with China.
Russia Names Three Countries in Nuclear Danger Over Shelling of Plant
The UN's nuclear watchdog has called for an immediate end to military action near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, warning of the "very real risk of a nuclear disaster."
americanmilitarynews.com
China threatens US over warships near Taiwan
On Tuesday, China threatened the United States, saying it “will respond” if the U.S. sails naval vessels through the Taiwan Strait. The threat comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently visited Taiwan, heightening tensions between the U.S. and China. Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the U.S., said China...
Syria Demands U.S. Withdraw Forces 'Immediately' After Rocket Strike
The Syrian government has long considered the presence of U.S. troops illegal.
International Business Times
New Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine Possible As Satellite Images Show Russia Accumulating Missiles
Russia could be preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine as satellite images show Moscow accumulating missiles in Belarus. The Russian army is believed to have accumulated between 15 to 60 missiles for the S-300 and S-400 missile systems. Additionally, images also showed between 10 and 14 S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems, three radar systems and two anti-aircraft defense systems. The weapons were being stored at the Zyabrovka airfield in Gomel Oblast, Belarus, satellite images shared by independent Belarusian monitoring group Belaruski Hajun showed.
Blasts behind Russian lines had major psychological effect on Putin – officials
Recent explosions deep behind Russia’s lines in Crimea have had a major psychological effect on Moscow’s leadership, western officials have said.More than half of the Russian navy’s Black Sea Fleet combat jets were put out of action in blasts last week at the Russian-operated Saky military airfield in western Crimea – an area Moscow previously considered secure, according to the Ministry of Defence.The Kremlin is busy seeking to allocate blame for the debacle and President Vladimir Putin is struggling to hide Ukraine’s success from the Russian population, as thousands of Russians fleeing Crimea have streamed into the country, officials said...
Washington Examiner
Guided by British special forces, Ukraine is escalating the 'deep battlespace' fight against Russia
Ukrainian forces attacked various military targets deep behind Russian lines on Thursday evening. We've seen an arms depot explode at Timonovo in the Russian oblast of Belgorod. This area serves as a key logistics hub for Russian operations in northern and eastern Ukraine. In addition, there are multiple reports of explosions near the Russian airfield in Stary Oskol. Sixty miles from the Ukrainian border, Stary Oksol is just 55 miles from Voronezh, the headquarters of a major command of Russia's Western Military District. There have also been explosions around the Kherson dam, located at the southern juncture of the Dnieper river. Ukrainian forces are slowly moving to retake Kherson. Reports of explosions across the Crimean Peninsula also abounded on Thursday, though these may be the result of Russian air defense activity.
MilitaryTimes
‘Seek and destroy’: New US aid to Ukraine targets Russian artillery
WASHINGTON ― A new $775 million military aid package for Ukraine marks the first time the U.S. is sending ScanEagle drones, for targeting artillery, as well as 105mm howitzers and anti-tank rounds for the Carl Gustaf rifle to the fight against Russia, the Pentagon announced Friday. The latest package...
Albania investigates military factory intruders from Russia and Ukraine
TIRANA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Albania said on Sunday it was investigating why two Russians and a Ukrainian had tried to enter a military factory and police detained four Czech nationals also close to another military plant.
Russia Now on 'Defense,' Ukraine Can 'Pick Where They Attack': Hertling
Retired U.S. Army General Mark Hertling said Saturday that Russian troops have proven to be "poorly-led" and "ill-trained."
War in Ukraine: latest developments
Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Putin, Macron urge inspection of nuclear site - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron call for independent inspections at the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin says. The French presidency specifies that Putin has dropped his demand that the IAEA team travel to the site via Russia, saying it could arrive via Ukraine "in respect of Ukrainian sovereignty".
Russian Anti-Tank Complex, 'Legend 2' Station Destroyed in Attack: Ukraine
The destruction of an anti-tank complex on Thursday accompanied successful Ukrainian attacks on multiple Russian ammunition warehouses.
China risks miscalculation with pressure on Taiwan, U.S. says
TAIPEI/BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China's efforts to coerce and undermine Taiwan risk miscalculation and its pressure campaign will most likely continue, Daniel Kritenbrink, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, said.
Countries Where The US Has The Biggest Military Presence
The United States has an extensive global military network that by far is the world’s largest. The country operates about 750 bases in 80 countries abroad. About 60% of these facilities are larger than 10 acres or worth more than $10 million, and they typically house at least 200 military personnel. Smaller bases, known as […]
